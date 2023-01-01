Field-level hooks offer incredible potential for encapsulating your logic. They help to isolate concerns and package up functionalities to be easily reusable across your projects.

Example use cases include:

Automatically add an owner relationship to a Document based on the req.user.id

relationship to a Document based on the Encrypt / decrypt a sensitive field using beforeValidate and afterRead hooks

and hooks Auto-generate field data using a beforeValidate hook

hook Format incoming data such as kebab-casing a document slug with beforeValidate

with Restrict updating a document to only once every X hours using the beforeChange hook

All field types provide the following hooks:

beforeValidate

beforeChange

afterChange

afterRead

# Config

Example field configuration:

import { Field } from 'payload/types' ; const ExampleField : Field = { name : 'name' , type : 'text' , hooks : { beforeValidate : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , beforeChange : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , afterChange : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , afterRead : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , } }

# Arguments and return values

All field-level hooks are formatted to accept the same arguments, although some arguments may be undefined based on which field hook you are utilizing.

Tip:

It's a good idea to conditionally scope your logic based on which operation is executing. For example, if you are writing a beforeChange hook, you may want to perform different logic based on if the current operation is create or update.

Arguments

Field Hooks receive one args argument that contains the following properties:

Option Description data The data passed to update the document within create and update operations, and the full document itself in the afterRead hook. siblingData The sibling data passed to a field that the hook is running against. findMany Boolean to denote if this hook is running against finding one, or finding many within the afterRead hook. operation A string relating to which operation the field type is currently executing within. Useful within beforeValidate , beforeChange , and afterChange hooks to differentiate between create and update operations. originalDoc The full original document in update operations. In the afterChange hook, this is the resulting document of the operation. previousDoc The document before changes were applied, only in afterChange hooks. previousSiblingDoc The sibling data from the previous document in afterChange hook. req The Express request object. It is mocked for Local API operations. value The value of the field. previousValue The previous value of the field, before changes were applied, only in afterChange hooks.

Return value

All field hooks can optionally modify the return value of the field before the operation continues. Field Hooks may optionally return the value that should be used within the field.

Important

Due to GraphQL's typed nature, you should never change the type of data that you return from a field, otherwise GraphQL will produce errors. If you need to change the shape or type of data, reconsider Field Hooks and instead evaluate if Collection / Global hooks might suit you better.

# TypeScript

Payload exports a type for field hooks which can be accessed and used as follows: