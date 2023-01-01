Collection Hooks

Collections feature the ability to define the following hooks:

Additionally, auth -enabled collections feature the following hooks:

# Config

All collection Hook properties accept arrays of synchronous or asynchronous functions. Each Hook type receives specific arguments and has the ability to modify specific outputs.

collections/exampleHooks.js

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' ; export const ExampleHooks : CollectionConfig = { slug : 'example-hooks' , fields : [ { name : 'name' , type : 'text' } , ] , hooks : { beforeOperation : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , beforeValidate : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , beforeDelete : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , beforeChange : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , beforeRead : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , afterChange : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , afterRead : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , afterDelete : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , beforeLogin : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , afterLogin : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , afterLogout : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , afterRefresh : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , afterMe : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , afterForgotPassword : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , } , }

# beforeOperation

The beforeOperation Hook type can be used to modify the arguments that operations accept or execute side-effects that run before an operation begins.

Available Collection operations include create , read , update , delete , login , refresh and forgotPassword .

import { CollectionBeforeOperationHook } from 'payload/types' ; const beforeOperationHook : CollectionBeforeOperationHook = async ( { args , operation , } ) => { return args ; }

Runs before the create and update operations. This hook allows you to add or format data before the incoming data is validated server-side.

Please do note that this does not run before the client-side validation. If you added a validate function, this would be the lifecycle:

validate runs on the client if successful, beforeValidate runs on the server validate runs on the server

import { CollectionBeforeOperationHook } from 'payload/types' ; const beforeValidateHook : CollectionBeforeValidateHook = async ( { data , req , operation , originalDoc , } ) => { return data ; }

# beforeChange

Immediately following validation, beforeChange hooks will run within create and update operations. At this stage, you can be confident that the data that will be saved to the document is valid in accordance to your field validations. You can optionally modify the shape of data to be saved.

import { CollectionBeforeChangeHook } from 'payload/types' ; const beforeChangeHook : CollectionBeforeChangeHook = async ( { data , req , operation , originalDoc , } ) => { return data ; }

# afterChange

After a document is created or updated, the afterChange hook runs. This hook is helpful to recalculate statistics such as total sales within a global, syncing user profile changes to a CRM, and more.

import { CollectionAfterChangeHook } from 'payload/types' ; const afterChangeHook : CollectionAfterChangeHook = async ( { doc , req , previousDoc , operation , } ) => { return doc ; }

# beforeRead

Runs before find and findByID operations are transformed for output by afterRead . This hook fires before hidden fields are removed and before localized fields are flattened into the requested locale. Using this Hook will provide you with all locales and all hidden fields via the doc argument.

import { CollectionBeforeReadHook } from 'payload/types' ; const beforeReadHook : CollectionBeforeReadHook = async ( { doc , req , query , } ) => { return doc ; }

# afterRead

Runs as the last step before documents are returned. Flattens locales, hides protected fields, and removes fields that users do not have access to.

import { CollectionAfterReadHook } from 'payload/types' ; const afterReadHook : CollectionAfterReadHook = async ( { doc , req , query , findMany , } ) => { return doc ; }

# beforeDelete

Runs before the delete operation. Returned values are discarded.

import { CollectionBeforeDeleteHook } from 'payload/types' ; const beforeDeleteHook : CollectionBeforeDeleteHook = async ( { req , id , } ) => { ... }

# afterDelete

Runs immediately after the delete operation removes records from the database. Returned values are discarded.

import { CollectionAfterDeleteHook } from 'payload/types' ; const afterDeleteHook : CollectionAfterDeleteHook = async ( { req , id , doc , } ) => { ... }

# beforeLogin

For auth-enabled Collections, this hook runs during login operations where a user with the provided credentials exist, but before a token is generated and added to the response. You can optionally modify the user that is returned, or throw an error in order to deny the login operation.

import { CollectionBeforeLoginHook } from 'payload/types' ; const beforeLoginHook : CollectionBeforeLoginHook = async ( { req , user , } ) => { return user ; }

# afterLogin

For auth-enabled Collections, this hook runs after successful login operations. You can optionally modify the user that is returned.

import { CollectionAfterLoginHook } from 'payload/types' ; const afterLoginHook : CollectionAfterLoginHook = async ( { req , user , token , } ) => { ... }

# afterLogout

For auth-enabled Collections, this hook runs after logout operations.

import { CollectionAfterLogoutHook } from 'payload/types' ; const afterLogoutHook : CollectionAfterLogoutHook = async ( { req , } ) => { ... }

# afterRefresh

For auth-enabled Collections, this hook runs after refresh operations.

import { CollectionAfterRefreshHook } from 'payload/types' ; const afterRefreshHook : CollectionAfterRefreshHook = async ( { req , res , token , } ) => { ... }

# afterMe

For auth-enabled Collections, this hook runs after me operations.

import { CollectionAfterMeHook } from 'payload/types' ; const afterMeHook : CollectionAfterMeHook = async ( { req , response , } ) => { ... }

# afterForgotPassword

For auth-enabled Collections, this hook runs after successful forgotPassword operations. Returned values are discarded.

import { CollectionAfterForgotPasswordHook } from 'payload/types' ; const afterLoginHook : CollectionAfterForgotPasswordHook = async ( { req , user , token , } ) => { return user ; }

# TypeScript

Payload exports a type for each Collection hook which can be accessed as follows: