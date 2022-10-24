Collection Hooks are Hooks that run on Documents within a specific Collection. They allow you to execute your own logic during specific events of the Document lifecycle.

To add Hooks to a Collection, use the hooks property in your Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const CollectionWithHooks : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 hooks : { 6 7 8 } , 9 }

Tip: You can also set hooks on the field-level to isolate hook logic to specific fields. More details.

Config Options

All Collection Hooks accept an array of synchronous or asynchronous functions. Each Collection Hook receives specific arguments based on its own type, and has the ability to modify specific outputs.

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' ; 2 3 export const CollectionWithHooks : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 hooks : { 6 beforeOperation : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , 7 beforeValidate : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , 8 beforeDelete : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , 9 beforeChange : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , 10 beforeRead : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , 11 afterChange : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , 12 afterRead : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , 13 afterDelete : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , 14 afterOperation : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , 15 afterError : [ ( args ) => { ... . } ] , 16 17 18 beforeLogin : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , 19 afterLogin : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , 20 afterLogout : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , 21 afterRefresh : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , 22 afterMe : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , 23 afterForgotPassword : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , 24 refresh : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , 25 me : [ ( args ) => { ... } ] , 26 } , 27 }

beforeOperation

The beforeOperation hook can be used to modify the arguments that operations accept or execute side-effects that run before an operation begins.

1 import type { CollectionBeforeOperationHook } from 'payload' 2 3 const beforeOperationHook : CollectionBeforeOperationHook = async ( { 4 args , 5 operation , 6 req , 7 } ) => { 8 return args 9 }

The following arguments are provided to the beforeOperation hook:

Option Description collection The Collection in which this Hook is running against. context Custom context passed between Hooks. More details. operation The name of the operation that this hook is running within. req The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.

Runs during the create and update operations. This hook allows you to add or format data before the incoming data is validated server-side.

Please do note that this does not run before client-side validation. If you render a custom field component in your front-end and provide it with a validate function, the order that validations will run in is:

validate runs on the client if successful, beforeValidate runs on the server validate runs on the server

1 import type { CollectionBeforeValidateHook } from 'payload' 2 import type { Post } from '@/payload-types' 3 4 const beforeValidateHook : CollectionBeforeValidateHook < Post > = async ( { 5 data , 6 } ) => { 7 return data 8 }

The following arguments are provided to the beforeValidate hook:

Option Description collection The Collection in which this Hook is running against. context Custom context passed between Hooks. More details. data The incoming data passed through the operation. operation The name of the operation that this hook is running within. originalDoc The full document before changes are applied. Present on updates; undefined on creates. Use this to read the document id and any unchanged fields. req The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.

Why isn’t id in data?

data only represents the delta you’re saving. Read originalDoc.id during updates, and prefer afterChange if you need the id during creates

On update operations, data contains only the fields being changed. It may omit id and any unchanged fields. Use originalDoc to read existing values. On create, data is the new submission and the document id is not yet available at this stage.

beforeChange

Immediately before validation, beforeChange hooks will run during create and update operations. At this stage, the data should be treated as unvalidated user input. There is no guarantee that required fields exist or that fields are in the correct format. As such, using this data for side effects requires manual validation. You can optionally modify the shape of the data to be saved.

1 import type { CollectionBeforeChangeHook } from 'payload' 2 3 export const requireTitleOnUpdate : CollectionBeforeChangeHook = async ( { 4 data , 5 originalDoc , 6 operation , 7 } ) => { 8 9 const id = operation === 'update' ? originalDoc . id : undefined 10 11 12 if ( operation === 'update' && 'title' in ( data ?? { } ) && ! data . title ) { 13 throw new Error ( ` Document ${ id } must have a title ` ) 14 } 15 16 return data 17 }

The following arguments are provided to the beforeChange hook:

Option Description collection The Collection in which this Hook is running against. context Custom context passed between hooks. More details. data The incoming data passed through the operation. operation The name of the operation that this hook is running within. originalDoc The full document before changes are applied. Present on updates; undefined on creates. Use this to read the document id and any unchanged fields. req The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.

Why isn’t id in data?

data only represents the delta you’re saving. Read originalDoc.id during updates, and prefer afterChange if you need the id during creates

On update operations, data contains only the fields being changed. It may omit id and any unchanged fields. Use originalDoc to read existing values. On create, data is the new submission and the document id is not yet available at this stage.

afterChange

After a document is created or updated, the afterChange hook runs. This hook is helpful to recalculate statistics such as total sales within a global, syncing user profile changes to a CRM, and more.

1 import type { CollectionAfterChangeHook } from 'payload' 2 import type { Post } from '@/payload-types' 3 4 const afterChangeHook : CollectionAfterChangeHook < Post > = async ( { 5 doc , 6 previousDoc , 7 } ) => { 8 return doc 9 }

The following arguments are provided to the afterChange hook:

Option Description collection The Collection in which this Hook is running against. context Custom context passed between hooks. More details. data The incoming data passed through the operation. doc The resulting Document after changes are applied. operation The name of the operation that this hook is running within. previousDoc The Document before changes were applied. req The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.

beforeRead

Runs before find and findByID operations are transformed for output by afterRead . This hook fires before hidden fields are removed and before localized fields are flattened into the requested locale. Using this Hook will provide you with all locales and all hidden fields via the doc argument.

1 import type { CollectionBeforeReadHook } from 'payload' 2 import type { Post } from '@/payload-types' 3 4 const beforeReadHook : CollectionBeforeReadHook < Post > = async ( { 5 doc , 6 } ) => { 7 return doc 8 }

The following arguments are provided to the beforeRead hook:

Option Description collection The Collection in which this Hook is running against. context Custom context passed between hooks. More details. doc The resulting Document after changes are applied. query The Query of the request. req The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.

afterRead

Runs as the last step before documents are returned. Flattens locales, hides protected fields, and removes fields that users do not have access to.

1 import type { CollectionAfterReadHook } from 'payload' 2 import type { Post } from '@/payload-types' 3 4 const afterReadHook : CollectionAfterReadHook < Post > = async ( { 5 doc , 6 } ) => { 7 return doc 8 }

The following arguments are provided to the afterRead hook:

Option Description collection The Collection in which this Hook is running against. context Custom context passed between hooks. More details. doc The resulting Document after changes are applied. query The Query of the request. req The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.

beforeDelete

Runs before the delete operation. Returned values are discarded.

1 import type { CollectionBeforeDeleteHook } from 'payload' ; 2 3 const beforeDeleteHook : CollectionBeforeDeleteHook = async ( { 4 req , 5 id , 6 } ) => { ... }

The following arguments are provided to the beforeDelete hook:

Option Description collection The Collection in which this Hook is running against. context Custom context passed between hooks. More details. id The ID of the Document being deleted. req The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.

afterDelete

Runs immediately after the delete operation removes records from the database. Returned values are discarded.

1 import type { CollectionAfterDeleteHook } from 'payload' ; 2 3 const afterDeleteHook : CollectionAfterDeleteHook = async ( { 4 req , 5 id , 6 doc , 7 } ) => { ... }

The following arguments are provided to the afterDelete hook:

Option Description collection The Collection in which this Hook is running against. context Custom context passed between hooks. More details. doc The resulting Document after changes are applied. id The ID of the Document that was deleted. req The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.

afterOperation

The afterOperation hook can be used to modify the result of operations or execute side-effects that run after an operation has completed.

1 import type { CollectionAfterOperationHook } from 'payload' 2 3 const afterOperationHook : CollectionAfterOperationHook = async ( { result } ) => { 4 return result 5 }

The following arguments are provided to the afterOperation hook:

Option Description args The arguments passed into the operation. collection The Collection in which this Hook is running against. req The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations. operation The name of the operation that this hook is running within. result The result of the operation, before modifications.

afterError

The afterError Hook is triggered when an error occurs in the Payload application. This can be useful for logging errors to a third-party service, sending an email to the development team, logging the error to Sentry or DataDog, etc. The output can be used to transform the result object / status code.

1 import type { CollectionAfterErrorHook } from 'payload' ; 2 3 const afterErrorHook : CollectionAfterErrorHook = async ( { 4 req , 5 id , 6 doc , 7 } ) => { ... }

The following arguments are provided to the afterError Hook:

Argument Description error The error that occurred. context Custom context passed between Hooks. More details. graphqlResult The GraphQL result object, available if the hook is executed within a GraphQL context. req The PayloadRequest object that extends Web Request. Contains currently authenticated user and the Local API instance payload . collection The Collection in which this Hook is running against. result The formatted error result object, available if the hook is executed from a REST context.

beforeLogin

For Auth-enabled Collections, this hook runs during login operations where a user with the provided credentials exist, but before a token is generated and added to the response. You can optionally modify the user that is returned, or throw an error in order to deny the login operation.

1 import type { CollectionBeforeLoginHook } from 'payload' 2 3 const beforeLoginHook : CollectionBeforeLoginHook = async ( { user } ) => { 4 return user 5 }

The following arguments are provided to the beforeLogin hook:

Option Description collection The Collection in which this Hook is running against. context Custom context passed between hooks. More details. req The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations. user The user being logged in.

afterLogin

For Auth-enabled Collections, this hook runs after successful login operations. You can optionally modify the user that is returned.

1 import type { CollectionAfterLoginHook } from 'payload' ; 2 3 const afterLoginHook : CollectionAfterLoginHook = async ( { 4 user , 5 token , 6 } ) => { ... }

The following arguments are provided to the afterLogin hook:

Option Description collection The Collection in which this Hook is running against. context Custom context passed between hooks. More details. req The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations. token The token generated for the user. user The user being logged in.

afterLogout

For Auth-enabled Collections, this hook runs after logout operations.

1 import type { CollectionAfterLogoutHook } from 'payload' ; 2 3 const afterLogoutHook : CollectionAfterLogoutHook = async ( { 4 req , 5 } ) => { ... }

The following arguments are provided to the afterLogout hook:

Option Description collection The Collection in which this Hook is running against. context Custom context passed between hooks. More details. req The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.

afterMe

For Auth-enabled Collections, this hook runs after me operations.

1 import type { CollectionAfterMeHook } from 'payload' ; 2 3 const afterMeHook : CollectionAfterMeHook = async ( { 4 req , 5 response , 6 } ) => { ... }

The following arguments are provided to the afterMe hook:

Option Description collection The Collection in which this Hook is running against. context Custom context passed between hooks. More details. req The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations. response The response to return.

afterRefresh

For Auth-enabled Collections, this hook runs after refresh operations.

1 import type { CollectionAfterRefreshHook } from 'payload' ; 2 3 const afterRefreshHook : CollectionAfterRefreshHook = async ( { 4 token , 5 } ) => { ... }

The following arguments are provided to the afterRefresh hook:

Option Description collection The Collection in which this Hook is running against. context Custom context passed between hooks. More details. exp The expiration time of the token. req The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations. token The newly refreshed user token.

afterForgotPassword

For Auth-enabled Collections, this hook runs after successful forgotPassword operations. Returned values are discarded.

1 import type { CollectionAfterForgotPasswordHook } from 'payload' 2 3 const afterForgotPasswordHook : CollectionAfterForgotPasswordHook = async ( { 4 args , 5 context , 6 collection , 7 } ) => { ... }

The following arguments are provided to the afterForgotPassword hook:

Option Description args The arguments passed into the operation. collection The Collection in which this Hook is running against. context Custom context passed between hooks. More details.

refresh

For Auth-enabled Collections, this hook allows you to optionally replace the default behavior of the refresh operation with your own. If you optionally return a value from your hook, the operation will not perform its own logic and continue.

1 import type { CollectionRefreshHook } from 'payload' 2 3 const myRefreshHook : CollectionRefreshHook = async ( { 4 args , 5 user , 6 } ) => { ... }

The following arguments are provided to the afterRefresh hook:

Option Description args The arguments passed into the operation. user The user being logged in.

me

For Auth-enabled Collections, this hook allows you to optionally replace the default behavior of the me operation with your own. If you optionally return a value from your hook, the operation will not perform its own logic and continue.

1 import type { CollectionMeHook } from 'payload' 2 3 const meHook : CollectionMeHook = async ( { 4 args , 5 user , 6 } ) => { ... }

The following arguments are provided to the me hook:

Option Description args The arguments passed into the operation. user The user being logged in.

TypeScript

Payload exports a type for each Collection hook which can be accessed as follows:

1 import type { 2 CollectionBeforeOperationHook , 3 CollectionBeforeValidateHook , 4 CollectionBeforeChangeHook , 5 CollectionAfterChangeHook , 6 CollectionAfterReadHook , 7 CollectionBeforeReadHook , 8 CollectionBeforeDeleteHook , 9 CollectionAfterDeleteHook , 10 CollectionBeforeLoginHook , 11 CollectionAfterLoginHook , 12 CollectionAfterLogoutHook , 13 CollectionAfterRefreshHook , 14 CollectionAfterMeHook , 15 CollectionAfterForgotPasswordHook , 16 CollectionRefreshHook , 17 CollectionMeHook , 18 } from 'payload'

You can also pass a generic type to each hook for strongly-typed doc , previousDoc , and data properties: