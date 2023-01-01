Querying your Documents

Payload provides an extremely granular querying language through all APIs. Each API takes the same syntax and fully supports all options.
For example, say you have a collection as follows:
You may eventually have a lot of documents within this Collection. If you wanted to find only documents with
color equal to
mint, you could write a query as follows:
The above example demonstrates a simple query but you can get much more complex.
|Operator
|Description
equals
|The value must be exactly equal.
not_equals
|The query will return all documents where the value is not equal.
greater_than
|For numeric or date-based fields.
greater_than_equal
|For numeric or date-based fields.
less_than
|For numeric or date-based fields.
less_than_equal
|For numeric or date-based fields.
like
|Case-insensitive string must be present. If string of words, all words must be present, in any order.
contains
|Must contain the value entered, case-insensitive.
in
|The value must be found within the provided comma-delimited list of values.
not_in
|The value must NOT be within the provided comma-delimited list of values.
all
|The value must contain all values provided in the comma-delimited list.
exists
|Only return documents where the value either exists (
true) or does not exist (
false).
near
|For distance related to a point field comma separated as
<longitude>, <latitude>, <maxDistance in meters (nullable)>, <minDistance in meters (nullable)>.
In addition to defining simple queries, you can join multiple queries together using simple AND / OR logic. Let's take the above
Post collection for example and write a more complex query using AND / OR:
Written in plain English, if the above query were passed to a
find operation, it would translate to finding posts where either the
color is
mint OR the
color is
white AND
featured is set to false.
When working with nested properties, which can happen when using relational fields, it is possible to use the dot notation to access the nested property. For example, when working with a
Song collection that has a
artists field which is related to an
Artists collection using the
name: 'artists'. You can access a property within the collection
Artists like so:
All GraphQL
find queries support the
where argument, which accepts queries exactly as detailed above.
For example:
With the REST API, you can use the full power of Payload queries as well but they become a bit more unwieldy the more complex that they get.
Simple queries are fairly straightforward to write. To understand the syntax, you need to understand how Express and similar languages would go about parsing a complex URL search string into a JSON object. For example, the above simple query would be parsed into a string like this:
https://localhost:3000/api/posts?where[color][equals]=mint
This one isn't too bad, but more complex queries get unavoidably more difficult to write as query strings. For this reason, we recommend to use the extremely helpful and ubiquitous
qs package to parse your JSON / object-formatted queries into query strings for use with the REST API.
For example, using fetch:
The Local API's
find operation accepts an object exactly how you write it. For example:
Payload
find queries support a
sort parameter through all APIs. Pass the
name of a top-level field to sort by that field in ascending order. Prefix the name of the field with a minus symbol ("-") to sort in descending order. Because sorting is handled by the database, the field you wish to sort on must be stored in the database to work; not a virtual field. It is recommended to enable indexing for the fields where sorting is used.
REST example:
https://localhost:3000/api/posts?sort=-createdAt
GraphQL example:
Local API example: