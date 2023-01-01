Querying your Documents

Payload provides an extremely granular querying language through all APIs. Each API takes the same syntax and fully supports all options.

Here, "querying" relates to filtering or searching through documents within a Collection. You can build queries to pass to Find operations as well as to restrict which documents certain users can access via access control functions.

# Simple queries

For example, say you have a collection as follows:

import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types" ; export const Post : CollectionConfig = { slug : "posts" , fields : [ { name : "color" , type : "select" , options : [ "mint" , "dark-gray" , "white" ] , } , { name : "featured" , type : "checkbox" , } , ] , } ;

You may eventually have a lot of documents within this Collection. If you wanted to find only documents with color equal to mint , you could write a query as follows:

const query = { color : { equals : "mint" , } , } ;

The above example demonstrates a simple query but you can get much more complex.

# Operators

Operator Description equals The value must be exactly equal. not_equals The query will return all documents where the value is not equal. greater_than For numeric or date-based fields. greater_than_equal For numeric or date-based fields. less_than For numeric or date-based fields. less_than_equal For numeric or date-based fields. like Case-insensitive string must be present. If string of words, all words must be present, in any order. contains Must contain the value entered, case-insensitive. in The value must be found within the provided comma-delimited list of values. not_in The value must NOT be within the provided comma-delimited list of values. all The value must contain all values provided in the comma-delimited list. exists Only return documents where the value either exists ( true ) or does not exist ( false ). near For distance related to a point field comma separated as <longitude>, <latitude>, <maxDistance in meters (nullable)>, <minDistance in meters (nullable)> .

Tip:

If you know your users will be querying on certain fields a lot, you can add index: true to a field's config which will speed up searches using that field immensely.

# And / Or Logic

In addition to defining simple queries, you can join multiple queries together using simple AND / OR logic. Let's take the above Post collection for example and write a more complex query using AND / OR:

const query = { or : [ { color : { equals : "mint" , } , } , { and : [ { color : { equals : "white" , } , } , { featured : { equals : false , } , } , ] , } , ] , } ;

Written in plain English, if the above query were passed to a find operation, it would translate to finding posts where either the color is mint OR the color is white AND featured is set to false.

# Nested properties

When working with nested properties, which can happen when using relational fields, it is possible to use the dot notation to access the nested property. For example, when working with a Song collection that has a artists field which is related to an Artists collection using the name: 'artists' . You can access a property within the collection Artists like so:

const query = { "artists.featured" : { exists : true , } , } ;

# GraphQL Find Queries

All GraphQL find queries support the where argument, which accepts queries exactly as detailed above.

For example:

query { Posts ( where : { color : { equals : mint } } ) { docs { color } totalDocs } }

# REST Queries

With the REST API, you can use the full power of Payload queries as well but they become a bit more unwieldy the more complex that they get.

Simple queries are fairly straightforward to write. To understand the syntax, you need to understand how Express and similar languages would go about parsing a complex URL search string into a JSON object. For example, the above simple query would be parsed into a string like this:

https://localhost:3000/api/posts?where[color][equals]=mint

This one isn't too bad, but more complex queries get unavoidably more difficult to write as query strings. For this reason, we recommend to use the extremely helpful and ubiquitous qs package to parse your JSON / object-formatted queries into query strings for use with the REST API.

For example, using fetch:

import qs from "qs" ; const query = { color : { equals : "mint" , } , } ; const getPosts = async ( ) => { const stringifiedQuery = qs . stringify ( { where : query , } , { addQueryPrefix : true } ) ; const response = await fetch ( ` http://localhost:3000/api/posts ${ stringifiedQuery } ` ) ; } ;

# Local API Queries

The Local API's find operation accepts an object exactly how you write it. For example:

const getPosts = async ( ) => { const posts = await payload . find ( { collection : "posts" , where : { color : { equals : "mint" , } , } , } ) ; return posts ; } ;

# Sort

Payload find queries support a sort parameter through all APIs. Pass the name of a top-level field to sort by that field in ascending order. Prefix the name of the field with a minus symbol ("-") to sort in descending order. Because sorting is handled by the database, the field you wish to sort on must be stored in the database to work; not a virtual field. It is recommended to enable indexing for the fields where sorting is used.

REST example: https://localhost:3000/api/posts?sort=-createdAt

GraphQL example:

query { Posts ( sort : "-createdAt" ) { docs { color } } }

Local API example: