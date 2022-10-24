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Global Hooks

Global Hooks are Hooks that run on Global Documents. They allow you to execute your own logic during specific events of the Document lifecycle.

To add Hooks to a Global, use the hooks property in your Global Config:

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import type { GlobalConfig } from 'payload'
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export const GlobalWithHooks: GlobalConfig = {
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// ...
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hooks: {
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// ...
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},
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}

Config Options

All Global Hooks accept an array of synchronous or asynchronous functions. Each Global Hook receives specific arguments based on its own type, and has the ability to modify specific outputs.

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import type { GlobalConfig } from 'payload';
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const GlobalWithHooks: GlobalConfig = {
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// ...
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hooks: {
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beforeOperation: [(args) => {...}],
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beforeValidate: [(args) => {...}],
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beforeChange: [(args) => {...}],
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beforeRead: [(args) => {...}],
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afterChange: [(args) => {...}],
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afterRead: [(args) => {...}],
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}
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}

beforeOperation

The beforeOperation hook can be used to modify the arguments that operations accept or execute side-effects that run before an operation begins.

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import type { GlobalBeforeOperationHook } from 'payload'
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const beforeOperationHook: GlobalBeforeOperationHook = async ({
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args,
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operation,
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req,
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}) => {
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return args // return modified operation arguments as necessary
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}

The following arguments are provided to the beforeOperation hook:

Option

Description

global

The Global in which this Hook is running against. Available operation include: countVersions, read, restoreVersion, and update.

context

Custom context passed between Hooks. More details.

operation

The name of the operation that this hook is running within.

req

The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.

beforeValidate

Runs during the update operation. This hook allows you to add or format data before the incoming data is validated server-side.

Please do note that this does not run before client-side validation. If you render a custom field component in your front-end and provide it with a validate function, the order that validations will run in is:

  1. validate runs on the client
  2. if successful, beforeValidate runs on the server
  3. validate runs on the server
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import type { GlobalBeforeValidateHook } from 'payload'
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import type { SiteSettings } from '@/payload-types'
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const beforeValidateHook: GlobalBeforeValidateHook<SiteSettings> = async ({
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data, // Typed as Partial<SiteSettings>
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req,
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originalDoc, // Typed as SiteSettings
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}) => {
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return data
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}

The following arguments are provided to the beforeValidate hook:

Option

Description

global

The Global in which this Hook is running against.

context

Custom context passed between Hooks. More details.

data

The incoming data passed through the operation.

originalDoc

The full document before changes are applied. Present on updates; undefined on creates. Use this to read the document id and any unchanged fields.

req

The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.

beforeChange

Immediately following validation, beforeChange hooks will run within the update operation. At this stage, you can be confident that the data that will be saved to the document is valid in accordance to your field validations. You can optionally modify the shape of data to be saved.

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import type { GlobalBeforeChangeHook } from 'payload'
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import type { SiteSettings } from '@/payload-types'
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const beforeChangeHook: GlobalBeforeChangeHook<SiteSettings> = async ({
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data, // Typed as Partial<SiteSettings>
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req,
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originalDoc, // Typed as SiteSettings
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}) => {
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return data
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}

The following arguments are provided to the beforeChange hook:

Option

Description

global

The Global in which this Hook is running against.

context

Custom context passed between hooks. More details.

data

The incoming data passed through the operation.

originalDoc

The full document before changes are applied. Present on updates; undefined on creates. Use this to read the document id and any unchanged fields.

req

The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.

afterChange

After a global is updated, the afterChange hook runs. Use this hook to purge caches of your applications, sync site data to CRMs, and more.

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import type { GlobalAfterChangeHook } from 'payload'
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import type { SiteSettings } from '@/payload-types'
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const afterChangeHook: GlobalAfterChangeHook<SiteSettings> = async ({
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doc, // Typed as SiteSettings
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previousDoc, // Typed as SiteSettings
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req,
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}) => {
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return doc
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}

The following arguments are provided to the afterChange hook:

Option

Description

global

The Global in which this Hook is running against.

context

Custom context passed between hooks. More details.

data

The incoming data passed through the operation.

doc

The resulting Document after changes are applied.

previousDoc

The Document before changes were applied.

req

The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.

beforeRead

Runs before findOne global operation is transformed for output by afterRead. This hook fires before hidden fields are removed and before localized fields are flattened into the requested locale. Using this Hook will provide you with all locales and all hidden fields via the doc argument.

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import type { GlobalBeforeReadHook } from 'payload'
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const beforeReadHook: GlobalBeforeReadHook = async ({
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doc,
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req,
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}) => {...}

The following arguments are provided to the beforeRead hook:

Option

Description

global

The Global in which this Hook is running against.

context

Custom context passed between hooks. More details.

doc

The resulting Document after changes are applied.

req

The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.

afterRead

Runs as the last step before a global is returned. Flattens locales, hides protected fields, and removes fields that users do not have access to.

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import type { GlobalAfterReadHook } from 'payload'
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import type { SiteSettings } from '@/payload-types'
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const afterReadHook: GlobalAfterReadHook<SiteSettings> = async ({
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doc, // Typed as SiteSettings
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req,
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findMany,
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}) => {
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return doc
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}

The following arguments are provided to the afterRead hook:

Option

Description

global

The Global in which this Hook is running against.

context

Custom context passed between hooks. More details.

findMany

Boolean to denote if this hook is running against finding one, or finding many (useful in versions).

doc

The resulting Document after changes are applied.

query

The Query of the request.

req

The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.

TypeScript

Payload exports a type for each Global hook which can be accessed as follows:

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import type {
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GlobalBeforeValidateHook,
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GlobalBeforeChangeHook,
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GlobalAfterChangeHook,
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GlobalBeforeReadHook,
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GlobalAfterReadHook,
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} from 'payload'

You can also pass a generic type to each hook for strongly-typed doc, previousDoc, and data properties:

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import type { GlobalAfterChangeHook } from 'payload'
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import type { SiteSettings } from '@/payload-types'
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const afterChangeHook: GlobalAfterChangeHook<SiteSettings> = async ({
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doc, // Typed as SiteSettings
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previousDoc, // Typed as SiteSettings
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}) => {
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return doc
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}

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Field Hooks