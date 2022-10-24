Global Hooks
Global Hooks are Hooks that run on Global Documents. They allow you to execute your own logic during specific events of the Document lifecycle.
To add Hooks to a Global, use the
hooks property in your Global Config:
Config Options
All Global Hooks accept an array of synchronous or asynchronous functions. Each Global Hook receives specific arguments based on its own type, and has the ability to modify specific outputs.
beforeOperation
The
beforeOperation hook can be used to modify the arguments that operations accept or execute side-effects that run before an operation begins.
The following arguments are provided to the
beforeOperation hook:
Option
Description
The Global in which this Hook is running against. Available operation include:
Custom context passed between Hooks. More details.
The name of the operation that this hook is running within.
The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.
beforeValidate
Runs during the
update operation. This hook allows you to add or format data before the incoming data is validated server-side.
Please do note that this does not run before client-side validation. If you render a custom field component in your front-end and provide it with a
validate function, the order that validations will run in is:
validateruns on the client
- if successful,
beforeValidateruns on the server
validateruns on the server
The following arguments are provided to the
beforeValidate hook:
Option
Description
The Global in which this Hook is running against.
Custom context passed between Hooks. More details.
The incoming data passed through the operation.
The full document before changes are applied. Present on updates; undefined on creates. Use this to read the document id and any unchanged fields.
The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.
beforeChange
Immediately following validation,
beforeChange hooks will run within the
update operation. At this stage, you can be confident that the data that will be saved to the document is valid in accordance to your field validations. You can optionally modify the shape of data to be saved.
The following arguments are provided to the
beforeChange hook:
Option
Description
The Global in which this Hook is running against.
Custom context passed between hooks. More details.
The incoming data passed through the operation.
The full document before changes are applied. Present on updates; undefined on creates. Use this to read the document id and any unchanged fields.
The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.
afterChange
After a global is updated, the
afterChange hook runs. Use this hook to purge caches of your applications, sync site data to CRMs, and more.
The following arguments are provided to the
afterChange hook:
Option
Description
The Global in which this Hook is running against.
Custom context passed between hooks. More details.
The incoming data passed through the operation.
The resulting Document after changes are applied.
The Document before changes were applied.
The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.
beforeRead
Runs before
findOne global operation is transformed for output by
afterRead. This hook fires before hidden fields are removed and before localized fields are flattened into the requested locale. Using this Hook will provide you with all locales and all hidden fields via the
doc argument.
The following arguments are provided to the
beforeRead hook:
Option
Description
The Global in which this Hook is running against.
Custom context passed between hooks. More details.
The resulting Document after changes are applied.
The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.
afterRead
Runs as the last step before a global is returned. Flattens locales, hides protected fields, and removes fields that users do not have access to.
The following arguments are provided to the
afterRead hook:
Option
Description
The Global in which this Hook is running against.
Custom context passed between hooks. More details.
Boolean to denote if this hook is running against finding one, or finding many (useful in versions).
The resulting Document after changes are applied.
The Query of the request.
The Web Request object. This is mocked for Local API operations.
TypeScript
Payload exports a type for each Global hook which can be accessed as follows:
You can also pass a generic type to each hook for strongly-typed
doc,
previousDoc, and
data properties:
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