Field-level Access Control

Field Access Control is specified with functions inside a field's config. All field-level Controls return a boolean value to allow or deny access for the specified operation. No field-level Access Controls support returning query constraints. All Access Control functions accept one
args argument.
|Function
|Purpose
create
|Allows or denies the ability to set a field's value when creating a new document
read
|Allows or denies the ability to read a field's value
update
|Allows or denies the ability to update a field's value
Example Collection config:
Returns a boolean which allows or denies the ability to set a field's value when creating a new document. If
false is returned, any passed values will be discarded.
Available argument properties:
|Option
|Description
req
|The Express
request object containing the currently authenticated
user
data
|The full data passed to create the document.
siblingData
|Immediately adjacent field data passed to create the document.
Returns a boolean which allows or denies the ability to read a field's value. If
false, the entire property is omitted from the resulting document.
Available argument properties:
|Option
|Description
req
|The Express
request object containing the currently authenticated
user
id
id of the document being read
doc
|The full document data.
siblingData
|Immediately adjacent field data of the document being read.
Returns a boolean which allows or denies the ability to update a field's value. If
false is returned, any passed values will be discarded.
If
false is returned and you attempt to update the field's value, the operation will not throw an error however the field will be omitted from the update operation and the value will remain unchanged.
Available argument properties:
|Option
|Description
req
|The Express
request object containing the currently authenticated
user
id
id of the document being updated
data
|The full data passed to update the document.
siblingData
|Immediately adjacent field data passed to update the document with.
doc
|The full document data, before the update is applied.