Field-level Access Control
Field Access Control is Access Control used to restrict access to specific Fields within a Document.
To add Access Control to a Field, use the
access property in your Field Config:
Config Options
Access Control is specific to the operation of the request.
To add Access Control to a Field, use the
access property in the Field Config:
The following options are available:
Function
Purpose
Allows or denies the ability to set a field's value when creating a new document. More details.
Allows or denies the ability to read a field's value. More details.
Allows or denies the ability to update a field's value More details.
Create
Returns a boolean which allows or denies the ability to set a field's value when creating a new document. If
false is returned, any passed values will be discarded.
Available argument properties:
Option
Description
The Request object containing the currently authenticated
The full data passed to create the document.
Immediately adjacent field data passed to create the document.
Read
Returns a boolean which allows or denies the ability to read a field's value. If
false, the entire property is omitted from the resulting document.
Available argument properties:
Option
Description
The Request object containing the currently authenticated
The full document data.
Immediately adjacent field data of the document being read.
Update
Returns a boolean which allows or denies the ability to update a field's value. If
false is returned, any passed values will be discarded.
If
false is returned and you attempt to update the field's value, the operation will not throw an error however the field will be omitted from the update operation and the value will remain unchanged.
Available argument properties:
Option
Description
The Request object containing the currently authenticated
The full data passed to update the document.
Immediately adjacent field data passed to update the document with.
The full document data, before the update is applied.
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