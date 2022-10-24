Payload is now part of Figma! Learn More
Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started

Field-level Access Control

Field Access Control is Access Control used to restrict access to specific Fields within a Document.

To add Access Control to a Field, use the access property in your Field Config:

1
import type { Field } from 'payload'
2
3
export const FieldWithAccessControl: Field = {
4
// ...
5
access: {
6
7
// ...
8
},
9
}

Config Options

Access Control is specific to the operation of the request.

To add Access Control to a Field, use the access property in the Field Config:

1
import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload';
2
3
export const Posts: CollectionConfig = {
4
slug: 'posts',
5
fields: [
6
{
7
name: 'title',
8
type: 'text',
9
access: {
10
create: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
11
read: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
12
update: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
13
},
14
};
15
],
16
};

The following options are available:

Function

Purpose

create

Allows or denies the ability to set a field's value when creating a new document. More details.

read

Allows or denies the ability to read a field's value. More details.

update

Allows or denies the ability to update a field's value More details.

Create

Returns a boolean which allows or denies the ability to set a field's value when creating a new document. If false is returned, any passed values will be discarded.

Available argument properties:

Option

Description

req

The Request object containing the currently authenticated user

data

The full data passed to create the document.

siblingData

Immediately adjacent field data passed to create the document.

Read

Returns a boolean which allows or denies the ability to read a field's value. If false, the entire property is omitted from the resulting document.

Available argument properties:

Option

Description

req

The Request object containing the currently authenticated user

id

id of the document being read

doc

The full document data.

siblingData

Immediately adjacent field data of the document being read.

Update

Returns a boolean which allows or denies the ability to update a field's value. If false is returned, any passed values will be discarded.

If false is returned and you attempt to update the field's value, the operation will not throw an error however the field will be omitted from the update operation and the value will remain unchanged.

Available argument properties:

Option

Description

req

The Request object containing the currently authenticated user

id

id of the document being updated

data

The full data passed to update the document.

siblingData

Immediately adjacent field data passed to update the document with.

doc

The full document data, before the update is applied.

Was this page helpful?

Next

Hooks Overview