Field-level Access Control

Field Access Control is Access Control used to restrict access to specific Fields within a Document.

To add Access Control to a Field, use the access property in your Field Config:

1 import type { Field } from 'payload' 2 3 export const FieldWithAccessControl : Field = { 4 5 access : { 6 7 8 } , 9 }

Note: Field Access Control does not support returning Query constraints like Collection Access Control does.

Config Options

Access Control is specific to the operation of the request.

To add Access Control to a Field, use the access property in the Field Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' ; 2 3 export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'posts' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'title' , 8 type : 'text' , 9 access : { 10 create : ( { req : { user } } ) => { ... } , 11 read : ( { req : { user } } ) => { ... } , 12 update : ( { req : { user } } ) => { ... } , 13 } , 14 } ; 15 ] , 16 } ;

The following options are available:

Function Purpose create Allows or denies the ability to set a field's value when creating a new document. More details. read Allows or denies the ability to read a field's value. More details. update Allows or denies the ability to update a field's value More details.

Create

Returns a boolean which allows or denies the ability to set a field's value when creating a new document. If false is returned, any passed values will be discarded.

Available argument properties:

Option Description req The Request object containing the currently authenticated user data The full data passed to create the document. siblingData Immediately adjacent field data passed to create the document.

Read

Returns a boolean which allows or denies the ability to read a field's value. If false , the entire property is omitted from the resulting document.

Available argument properties:

Option Description req The Request object containing the currently authenticated user id id of the document being read doc The full document data. siblingData Immediately adjacent field data of the document being read.

Returns a boolean which allows or denies the ability to update a field's value. If false is returned, any passed values will be discarded.

If false is returned and you attempt to update the field's value, the operation will not throw an error however the field will be omitted from the update operation and the value will remain unchanged.

Available argument properties: