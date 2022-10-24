Collection Access Control is Access Control used to restrict access to Documents within a Collection, as well as what they can and cannot see within the Admin Panel as it relates to that Collection.

To add Access Control to a Collection, use the access property in your Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const CollectionWithAccessControl : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 access : { 6 7 8 } , 9 }

Config Options

Access Control is specific to the operation of the request.

To add Access Control to a Collection, use the access property in your Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' ; 2 3 export const CollectionWithAccessControl : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 access : { 6 create : ( ) => { ... } , 7 read : ( ) => { ... } , 8 update : ( ) => { ... } , 9 delete : ( ) => { ... } , 10 11 12 admin : ( ) => { ... } , 13 unlock : ( ) => { ... } , 14 15 16 readVersions : ( ) => { ... } , 17 } , 18 }

The following options are available:

Function Allows/Denies Access create Used in the create operation. More details. read Used in the find and findByID operations. More details. update Used in the update operation. More details. delete Used in the delete operation. More details.

If a Collection supports Authentication , the following additional options are available:

Function Allows/Denies Access admin Used to restrict access to the Admin Panel. More details. unlock Used to restrict which users can access the unlock operation. More details.

If a Collection supports Versions, the following additional options are available:

Function Allows/Denies Access readVersions Used to control who can read versions, and who can't. Will automatically restrict the Admin UI version viewing access. More details.

Create

Returns a boolean which allows/denies access to the create request.

To add create Access Control to a Collection, use the create property in the Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const CollectionWithCreateAccess : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 access : { 6 create : ( { req : { user } , data } ) => { 7 return Boolean ( user ) 8 } , 9 } , 10 }

The following arguments are provided to the create function:

Option Description req The Request object containing the currently authenticated user . data The data passed to create the document with.

Read

Returns a boolean which allows/denies access to the read request.

To add read Access Control to a Collection, use the read property in the Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const CollectionWithReadAccess : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 access : { 6 read : ( { req : { user } } ) => { 7 return Boolean ( user ) 8 } , 9 } , 10 }

Tip: Return a Query to limit the Documents to only those that match the constraint. This can be helpful to restrict users' access to specific Documents. More details.

As your application becomes more complex, you may want to define your function in a separate file and import them into your Collection Config:

1 import type { Access } from 'payload' 2 import type { Page } from '@/payload-types' 3 4 export const canReadPage : Access < Page > = ( { req : { user } } ) => { 5 6 if ( user ) { 7 return true 8 } 9 10 11 12 return { 13 isPublic : { 14 equals : true , 15 } , 16 } 17 }

The following arguments are provided to the read function:

Option Description req The Request object containing the currently authenticated user . id id of document requested, if within findByID .

Returns a boolean which allows/denies access to the update request.

To add update Access Control to a Collection, use the update property in the Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const CollectionWithUpdateAccess : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 access : { 6 update : ( { req : { user } } ) => { 7 return Boolean ( user ) 8 } , 9 } , 10 }

Tip: Return a Query to limit the Documents to only those that match the constraint. This can be helpful to restrict users' access to specific Documents. More details.

As your application becomes more complex, you may want to define your function in a separate file and import them into your Collection Config:

1 import type { Access } from 'payload' 2 import type { User } from '@/payload-types' 3 4 export const canUpdateUser : Access < User > = ( { req : { user } , id } ) => { 5 6 if ( user . roles && user . roles . some ( ( role ) => role === 'admin' ) ) { 7 return true 8 } 9 10 11 return user . id === id 12 }

The following arguments are provided to the update function:

Option Description req The Request object containing the currently authenticated user . id id of document requested to update. data The data passed to update the document with.

Tip: For Collections with Drafts enabled, you can use update access to control who can publish by returning a query constraint on the _status field.

Delete

Similarly to the Update function, returns a boolean or a query constraint to limit which documents can be deleted by which users.

To add delete Access Control to a Collection, use the delete property in the Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const CollectionWithDeleteAccess : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 access : { 6 delete : ( { req : { user } } ) => { 7 return Boolean ( user ) 8 } , 9 } , 10 }

As your application becomes more complex, you may want to define your function in a separate file and import them into your Collection Config:

1 import type { Access } from 'payload' 2 import type { Customer } from '@/payload-types' 3 4 export const canDeleteCustomer : Access < Customer > = async ( { req , id } ) => { 5 if ( ! id ) { 6 7 return true 8 } 9 10 11 const result = await req . payload . find ( { 12 collection : 'contracts' , 13 limit : 0 , 14 depth : 0 , 15 where : { 16 customer : { equals : id } , 17 } , 18 } ) 19 20 return result . totalDocs === 0 21 }

The following arguments are provided to the delete function:

Option Description req The Request object with additional user property, which is the currently logged in user. id id of document requested to delete. data The data being set on the document. For Trash-enabled collections, check data.deletedAt to differentiate between soft delete and permanent delete operations.

Tip: For Collections with Trash enabled, you can use the data argument to allow users to soft delete (trash) documents while restricting permanent deletion. See Trash Access Control for examples.

Admin

If the Collection is used to access the Admin Panel, the Admin Access Control function determines whether or not the currently logged in user can access the admin UI.

To add Admin Access Control to a Collection, use the admin property in the Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const CollectionWithAdminAccess : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 access : { 6 admin : ( { req : { user } } ) => { 7 return Boolean ( user ) 8 } , 9 } , 10 }

The following arguments are provided to the admin function:

Option Description req The Request object containing the currently authenticated user .

Unlock

Determines which users can unlock other users who may be blocked from authenticating successfully due to failing too many login attempts.

To add Unlock Access Control to a Collection, use the unlock property in the Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const CollectionWithUnlockAccess : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 access : { 6 unlock : ( { req : { user } } ) => { 7 return Boolean ( user ) 8 } , 9 } , 10 }

The following arguments are provided to the unlock function:

Option Description req The Request object containing the currently authenticated user .

Read Versions

If the Collection has Versions enabled, the readVersions Access Control function determines whether or not the currently logged in user can access the version history of a Document.

To add Read Versions Access Control to a Collection, use the readVersions property in the Collection Config:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const CollectionWithVersionsAccess : CollectionConfig = { 4 5 access : { 6 readVersions : ( { req : { user } } ) => { 7 return Boolean ( user ) 8 } , 9 } , 10 }

Note: Returning a Query will apply the constraint to the versions collection, not the original Collection.

The following arguments are provided to the readVersions function: