Collection Access Control

You can define Collection-level Access Control within each Collection's access property. All Access Control functions accept one args argument.

# Available Controls

Function Allows/Denies Access create Used in the create operation read Used in the find and findByID operations update Used in the update operation delete Used in the delete operation

Auth-enabled Controls

If a Collection supports Authentication , the following Access Controls become available:

Function Allows/Denies Access admin Used to restrict access to the Payload Admin panel unlock Used to restrict which users can access the unlock operation

Example Collection config:

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' ; export const Posts : CollectionConfig = { slug : "posts" , access : { create : ( { req : { user } } ) => { ... } , read : ( { req : { user } } ) => { ... } , update : ( { req : { user } } ) => { ... } , delete : ( { req : { user } } ) => { ... } , admin : ( { req : { user } } ) => { ... } , } , } ;

# Create

Returns a boolean which allows/denies access to the create request.

Available argument properties:

Option Description req The Express request object containing the currently authenticated user data The data passed to create the document with.

Example:

const PublicUsers = { slug : 'public-users' , access : { create : ( ) => true , ... } , fields : [ ... ] , }

# Read

Read access functions can return a boolean result or optionally return a query constraint which limits the documents that are returned to only those that match the constraint you provide. This can be helpful to restrict users' access to only certain documents however you specify.

Available argument properties:

Option Description req The Express request object containing the currently authenticated user id id of document requested, if within findByID

Example:

import { Access } from 'payload/config' ; const canReadPage : Access = ( { req : { user } } ) => { if ( user ) { return true ; } return { isPublic : { equals : true , } , } } ;

Update access functions can return a boolean result or optionally return a query constraint to limit the document(s) that can be updated by the currently authenticated user. For example, returning a query from the update Access Control is helpful in cases where you would like to restrict a user to only being able to update the documents containing a createdBy relationship field equal to the user's ID.

Available argument properties:

Option Description req The Express request object containing the currently authenticated user id id of document requested to update data The data passed to update the document with

Example:

import { Access } from 'payload/config' ; const canUpdateUser : Access = ( { req : { user } , id } ) => { if ( user . roles && user . roles . some ( role => role === 'admin' ) ) { return true ; } return user . id === id ; } ;

# Delete

Similarly to the Update function, returns a boolean or a query constraint to limit which documents can be deleted by which users.

Available argument properties:

Option Description req The Express request object with additional user property, which is the currently logged in user id id of document requested to delete

Example:

import { Access } from 'payload/config' const canDeleteCustomer : Access = async ( { req , id } ) => { if ( ! id ) { return true ; } const result = await req . payload . find ( { collection : 'contracts' , limit : 0 , depth : 0 , where : { customer : { equals : id } , } , } ) ; return result . totalDocs === 0 ; } ;

# Admin

If the Collection is used to access the Payload Admin panel, the Admin Access Control function determines whether or not the currently logged in user can access the admin UI.

Available argument properties:

Option Description req The Express request object containing the currently authenticated user

# Unlock

Determines which users can unlock other users who may be blocked from authenticating successfully due to failing too many login attempts.

Available argument properties: