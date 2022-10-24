Collection Access Control
Collection Access Control is Access Control used to restrict access to Documents within a Collection, as well as what they can and cannot see within the Admin Panel as it relates to that Collection.
To add Access Control to a Collection, use the
access property in your Collection Config:
Config Options
Access Control is specific to the operation of the request.
To add Access Control to a Collection, use the
access property in your Collection Config:
The following options are available:
Function
Allows/Denies Access
Used in the
Used in the
Used in the
Used in the
If a Collection supports
Authentication, the following additional options are available:
Function
Allows/Denies Access
Used to restrict access to the Admin Panel. More details.
Used to restrict which users can access the
If a Collection supports Versions, the following additional options are available:
Function
Allows/Denies Access
Used to control who can read versions, and who can't. Will automatically restrict the Admin UI version viewing access. More details.
Create
Returns a boolean which allows/denies access to the
create request.
To add create Access Control to a Collection, use the
create property in the Collection Config:
The following arguments are provided to the
create function:
Option
Description
The Request object containing the currently authenticated
The data passed to create the document with.
Read
Returns a boolean which allows/denies access to the
read request.
To add read Access Control to a Collection, use the
read property in the Collection Config:
As your application becomes more complex, you may want to define your function in a separate file and import them into your Collection Config:
The following arguments are provided to the
read function:
Option
Description
The Request object containing the currently authenticated
Update
Returns a boolean which allows/denies access to the
update request.
To add update Access Control to a Collection, use the
update property in the Collection Config:
As your application becomes more complex, you may want to define your function in a separate file and import them into your Collection Config:
The following arguments are provided to the
update function:
Option
Description
The Request object containing the currently authenticated
The data passed to update the document with.
Delete
Similarly to the Update function, returns a boolean or a query constraint to limit which documents can be deleted by which users.
To add delete Access Control to a Collection, use the
delete property in the Collection Config:
As your application becomes more complex, you may want to define your function in a separate file and import them into your Collection Config:
The following arguments are provided to the
delete function:
Option
Description
The Request object with additional
The data being set on the document. For Trash-enabled collections, check
Admin
If the Collection is used to access the Admin Panel, the
Admin Access Control function determines whether or not the currently logged in user can access the admin UI.
To add Admin Access Control to a Collection, use the
admin property in the Collection Config:
The following arguments are provided to the
admin function:
Unlock
Determines which users can unlock other users who may be blocked from authenticating successfully due to failing too many login attempts.
To add Unlock Access Control to a Collection, use the
unlock property in the Collection Config:
The following arguments are provided to the
unlock function:
Read Versions
If the Collection has Versions enabled, the
readVersions Access Control function determines whether or not the currently logged in user can access the version history of a Document.
To add Read Versions Access Control to a Collection, use the
readVersions property in the Collection Config:
The following arguments are provided to the
readVersions function:
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