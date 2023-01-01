The Slate editor has been supported by Payload since we released our initial beta. It's battle-tested and will continue to be supported into the future.
If you are migrating a Payload project from 1.x or earlier, you can continue to use the Slate editor as long as you'd like.
To use the Slate editor, first you need to install it:
After installation, you can pass it to your top-level Payload config:
And here's an example for how to install the Slate editor on a field-by-field basis, while customizing its options:
elements
The
elements property is used to specify which built-in or custom SlateJS elements should be made available to the field within the admin panel.
The default
elements available in Payload are:
h1
h2
h3
h4
h5
h6
blockquote
link
ol
ul
textAlign
indent
relationship
upload
textAlign
leaves
The
leaves property specifies built-in or custom SlateJS leaves to be enabled within the Admin panel.
The default
leaves available in Payload are:
bold
code
italic
strikethrough
underline
link.fields
This allows fields to be saved as extra fields on a link inside the Rich Text Editor. When this is present, the fields will render inside a modal that can be opened by clicking the "edit" button on the link element.
link.fields may either be an array of fields (in which case all fields defined in it will be appended below the default fields) or a function that accepts the default fields as only argument and returns an array defining the entirety of fields to be used (thus providing a mechanism of overriding the default fields).
RichText link with custom fields
upload.collections[collection-name].fields
This allows fields to be saved as meta data on an upload field inside the Rich Text Editor. When this is present, the fields will render inside a modal that can be opened by clicking the "edit" button on the upload element.
RichText field using the upload element
RichText upload element modal displaying fields from the config
The built-in
relationship element is a powerful way to reference other Documents directly within your Rich Text editor.
Similar to the
relationship element, the
upload element is a user-friendly way to reference Upload-enabled collections with a UI specifically designed for media / image-based uploads.
Relationship and Upload elements are populated dynamically into your Rich Text field' content. Within the REST and Local APIs, any present RichText
relationship or
upload elements will respect the
depth option that you pass, and will be populated accordingly. In GraphQL, each
richText field accepts an argument of
depth for you to utilize.
Text Alignment is not included by default and can be added to a Rich Text Editor by adding
textAlign to the list of elements. TextAlign will alter the existing element to include a new
textAlign field in the resulting JSON. This field can be used in combination with other elements and leaves to position content to the left, center or right.
To specify which default elements or leaves should be allowed to be used for this field, define arrays that contain string names for each element or leaf you wish to enable. To specify a custom element or leaf, pass an object with all corresponding properties as outlined below. View the example to reference how this all works.
You can design and build your own Slate elements and leaves to extend the editor with your own functionality. To do so, first start by reading the SlateJS documentation and looking at the Slate examples to familiarize yourself with the SlateJS editor as a whole.
Once you're up to speed with the general concepts involved, you can pass in your own elements and leaves to your field's admin config.
Both custom elements and leaves are defined via the following config:
|Property
|Description
name *
|The default name to be used as a
type for this element.
Button *
|A React component to be rendered in the Rich Text toolbar.
plugins
|An array of plugins to provide to the Rich Text editor.
type
|A type that overrides the default type used by
name
Custom
Elements also require the
Element property set to a React component to be rendered as the
Element within the rich text editor itself.
Custom
Leaf objects follow a similar pattern but require you to define the
Leaf property instead.
Specifying custom
Types let you extend your custom elements by adding additional fields to your JSON object.
collections/ExampleCollection.ts
As the Rich Text field saves its content in a JSON format, you'll need to render it as HTML yourself. Here is an example for how to generate JSX / HTML from Rich Text content:
Payload comes with a few built-in SlateJS plugins which can be extended to make developing your own elements and leaves a bit easier.
shouldBreakOutOnEnter
Payload's built-in heading elements all allow a "hard return" to "break out" of the currently active element. For example, if you hit
enter while typing an
h1, the
h1 will be "broken out of" and you'll be able to continue writing as the default paragraph element.
If you want to utilize this functionality within your own custom elements, you can do so by adding a custom plugin to your
element like the following "large body" element example:
customLargeBodyElement.js:
Above, you can see that we are creating a custom SlateJS element with a name of
large-body. This might render a slightly larger body copy on the frontend of your app(s). We pass it a name, button, and element—but additionally, we pass it a
plugins array containing a single SlateJS plugin.
The plugin itself extends Payload's built-in
shouldBreakOutOnEnter Slate function to add its own element name to the list of elements that should "break out" when the
enter key is pressed.
If you are building your own custom Rich Text elements or leaves, you may benefit from importing the following types: