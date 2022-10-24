Uploads
Here are some common use cases of Uploads:
- Creating a "Media Library" that contains images for use throughout your site or app
- Building a Gated Content library where users need to sign up to gain access to downloadable assets like ebook PDFs, whitepapers, etc.
- Storing publicly available, downloadable assets like software, ZIP files, MP4s, etc.
By simply enabling Upload functionality on a Collection, Payload will automatically transform your Collection into a robust file management / storage solution. The following modifications will be made:
filename,
mimeType, and
filesizefields will be automatically added to your Collection. Optionally, if you pass
imageSizesto your Collection's Upload config, a
sizesarray will also be added containing auto-resized image sizes and filenames.
- The Admin Panel will modify its built-in
Listcomponent to show a thumbnail for each upload within the List View
- The Admin Panel will modify its
Editview(s) to add a new set of corresponding Upload UI which will allow for file upload
- The
create,
update, and
deleteCollection operations will be modified to support file upload, re-upload, and deletion
Enabling Uploads
Every Payload Collection can opt-in to supporting Uploads by specifying the
upload property on the Collection's config to either
true or to an object containing
upload options.
Collection Upload Options
An asterisk denotes that an option is required.
Option
Description
Set the way that the Admin Panel will display thumbnails for this Collection. More
Allow users to upload in bulk from the list view, default is true
Set to
An object passed to the Sharp image library that accepts any Constructor options and applies them to the upload file. More
Set to
Completely disable uploading files to disk locally. More
Enable displaying preview of the uploaded file in Upload fields related to this Collection. Can be locally overridden by
Accepts existing headers and returns the headers after filtering or modifying. If using this option, you should handle the removal of any sensitive cookies (like payload-prefixed cookies) to prevent leaking session information to external services. By default, Payload automatically filters out payload-prefixed cookies when this option is not defined.
Mandate file data on creation, default is true.
Field slugs to use for a compound index instead of the default filename index.
Set to
An object with
Array of Request handlers to execute when fetching a file, if a handler returns a Response it will be sent to the client. Otherwise Payload will retrieve and send back the file.
If specified, image uploads will be automatically resized in accordance to these image sizes. More
Restrict mimeTypes in the file picker. Array of valid mimetypes or mimetype wildcards More
Controls whether files can be uploaded from remote URLs by pasting them into the Upload field. Enabled by default. Accepts
An object passed to the Sharp image library to resize the uploaded file. More
Set to an
Set to
The folder directory to use to store media in. Can be either an absolute path or relative to the directory that contains your config. Defaults to your collection slug
An object passed to the Sharp image library to trim the uploaded file. More
If specified, appends metadata to the output image file. Accepts a boolean or a function that receives
Set to
Set to
Accepts an object with existing
Payload-wide Upload Options
Upload options are specifiable on a Collection by Collection basis, you can also control app wide options by passing your base Payload Config an
upload property containing an object supportive of all
Busboy configuration options.
Option
Description
A boolean that, if
Set to
A boolean that turns upload process logging on if
A function which is invoked if the file is greater than configured limits.
Set to
Preserves file extensions with the
A
Set to
A
A
Set to
Set to
Click here for more documentation about what you can control with
Busboy.
A common example of what you might want to customize within Payload-wide Upload options would be to increase the allowed
fileSize of uploads sent to Payload:
Custom filename via hooks
You can customize the filename before it's uploaded to the server by using a
beforeOperation hook.
The
req.file object will have additional information about the file, such as mimeType and extension, and you also have full access to the file data itself. The filename from here will also be threaded to image sizes if they're enabled.
Image Sizes
If you specify an array of
imageSizes to your
upload config, Payload will automatically crop and resize your uploads to fit each of the sizes specified by your config.
The Admin Panel will also automatically display all available files, including width, height, and file size, for each of your uploaded files.
Behind the scenes, Payload relies on
sharp to perform its image resizing. You can specify additional options for
sharp to use while resizing your images.
Note that for image resizing to work,
sharp must be specified in your Payload Config. This is configured by default if you created your Payload project with
create-payload-app. See
sharp in Config Options.
Admin List View Options
Each image size also supports
admin options to control whether it appears in the Admin Panel list view.
Option
Description
If set to
If set to
If set to
This is useful for hiding large or rarely used image sizes from the list view UI while still keeping them available in the API.
Accessing the resized images in hooks
All auto-resized images are exposed to be reused in hooks and similar via an object that is bound to
req.payloadUploadSizes.
The object will have keys for each size generated, and each key will be set equal to a buffer containing the file data.
Handling Image Enlargement
When an uploaded image is smaller than the defined image size, we have 3 options:
withoutEnlargement: undefined | false | true
undefined[default]: uploading images with smaller width AND height than the image size will return null
false: always enlarge images to the image size
true: if the image is smaller than the image size, return the original image
Custom file name per size
Each image size supports a
generateImageName function that can be used to generate a custom file name for the resized image. This function receives the original file name, the resize name, the extension, height and width as arguments.
Crop and Focal Point Selector
This feature is only available for image file types.
Setting
crop: false and
focalPoint: false in your Upload config will be disable the respective selector in the Admin Panel.
Image cropping occurs before any resizing, the resized images will therefore be generated from the cropped image (not the original image).
If no resizing options are specified (
imageSizes or
resizeOptions), the focal point selector will not be displayed.
Disabling Local Upload Storage
If you are using a plugin to send your files off to a third-party file storage host or CDN, like Amazon S3 or similar, you may not want to store your files locally at all. You can prevent Payload from writing files to disk by specifying
disableLocalStorage: true on your collection's upload config.
Admin Thumbnails
You can specify how Payload retrieves admin thumbnails for your upload-enabled Collections with one of the following:
adminThumbnailas a string, equal to one of your provided image size names.
adminThumbnailas a function that takes the document's data and sends back a full URL to load the thumbnail.
Customizing the Upload UI
You can completely customize the upload interface in the Admin Panel by swapping in your own React components. This allows you to modify how files are uploaded, add custom fields, integrate custom actions, or enhance the upload experience.
Upload Component Configuration
To customize the upload UI for an upload-enabled collection, use the
admin.components.edit.Upload property in your Collection Config:
Building Custom Upload Components
Custom upload components must integrate with Payload's form system to work correctly. The recommended approach is to use Payload's built-in
<Upload> component from
@payloadcms/ui and wrap it with additional functionality.
Basic Example
Here's a minimal example showing how to create a custom upload component:
Server Component (
/components/CustomUpload.tsx):
Client Component (
/components/CustomUpload.client.tsx):
Advanced Example with Custom Actions
You can add custom actions, drawers, and fields to enhance the upload experience:
Available Hooks and Components
When building custom upload components, you have access to several useful hooks and components from
@payloadcms/ui:
Hook / Component
Description
Get collection slug, document config, and initial state
Access and manipulate form field state
Access bulk upload context
Main upload component with file selection, drag-and-drop, and preview
Modal drawer for additional UI
Button to open/close drawers
Form field components
Custom Upload Fields vs. Custom Upload Collections
It's important to understand the difference between these two customization approaches:
Approach
Configuration
Use Case
Upload Collection Customization
Customize the UI when editing documents in an upload-enabled collection (e.g., the Media collection edit view)
Upload Field Customization
Customize the field that references uploads in other collections (e.g., a "Featured Image" field on a Posts collection)
Example of Upload Field Customization:
For more details on customizing fields, see Field Components.
Component Export Syntax
Custom components are referenced using file paths. Both default exports and named exports are supported:
For more details on component paths, see Custom Components.
Restricted File Types
Possibly problematic file types are automatically restricted from being uploaded to your application. If your Collection has defined mimeTypes or has set
allowRestrictedFileTypes to
true, restricted file verification will be skipped.
Restricted file types and extensions:
File Extensions
MIME Type
MimeTypes
Specifying the
mimeTypes property can restrict what files are allowed from the user's file picker. This accepts an array of strings, which can be any valid mimetype or mimetype wildcards
Some example values are:
image/*,
audio/*,
video/*,
image/png,
application/pdf
Example mimeTypes usage:
Uploading Files
To upload a file, use your collection's
create endpoint. Send it all the data that your Collection requires, as well as a
file key containing the file that you'd like to upload.
Send your request as a
multipart/form-data request, using
FormData if possible.
Uploading Files stored locally
If you want to upload a file stored on your machine directly using the
payload.create method, for example, during a seed script, you can use the
filePath property to specify the local path of the file.
The
data property should still include all the required fields of your
media collection.
Uploading Files from Remote URLs
The
pasteURL option allows users to fetch files from remote URLs by pasting them into an Upload field. This option is enabled by default and can be configured to either allow unrestricted client-side fetching or restrict server-side fetching to specific trusted domains.
By default, Payload uses client-side fetching, where the browser downloads the file directly from the provided URL. However, client-side fetching will fail if the URL’s server has CORS restrictions, making it suitable only for internal URLs or public URLs without CORS blocks.
To fetch files from restricted URLs that would otherwise be blocked by CORS, use server-side fetching by configuring the
pasteURL option with an
allowList of trusted domains. This method ensures that Payload downloads the file on the server and streams it to the browser. However, for security reasons, only URLs that match the specified
allowList will be allowed.
Configuration Example
Here’s how to configure the pasteURL option to control remote URL fetching:
You can also adjust server-side fetching at the upload level as well, this does not effect the
CORS policy like the
pasteURL option does, but it allows you to skip the safe fetch check for specific URLs.
Accepted Values for
pasteURL
Option
Description
Default behavior. Enables client-side fetching for internal or public URLs.
Disables the ability to paste URLs into Upload fields.
Enables server-side fetching for specific trusted URLs. Requires an array of objects defining trusted domains. See the table below for details on
AllowItem Properties
An asterisk denotes that an option is required.
Option
Description
Example
The hostname of the allowed URL. This is required to ensure the URL is coming from a trusted source.
The path portion of the URL. Supports wildcards to match multiple paths.
The port number of the URL. If not specified, the default port for the protocol will be used.
The protocol to match. Must be either
The query string of the URL. If specified, the URL must match this exact query string.
Access Control
All files that are uploaded to each Collection automatically support the
read Access Control function from the Collection itself. You can use this to control who should be allowed to see your uploads, and who should not.
Modifying response headers
You can modify the response headers for files by specifying the
modifyResponseHeaders option in your upload config. This option accepts an object with existing headers and allows you to manipulate the response headers for media files.
Modifying existing headers
With this method you can directly interface with the
Headers object and modify the existing headers to append or remove headers.
Return new headers
You can also return a new
Headers object with the modified headers. This is useful if you want to set new headers or remove existing ones.
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