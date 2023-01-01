The Upload field allows for the selection of a Document from a collection supporting Uploads, and formats the selection as a thumbnail in the Admin panel.

Important:

To use this field, you need to have a Collection configured to allow Uploads. For more information, click here to read about how to enable Uploads on a collection by collection basis.

Example uses:

To provide a Page with a featured image

with a featured image To allow for a Product to deliver a downloadable asset like PDF or MP3

to deliver a downloadable asset like PDF or MP3 To give a layout building block the ability to feature a background image

# Config

Option Description name * To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More *relationTo * Provide a single collection slug to allow this field to accept a relation to. Note: the related collection must be configured to support Uploads. filterOptions A query to filter which options appear in the UI and validate against. More. maxDepth Sets a number limit on iterations of related documents to populate when queried. Depth label Text used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language. unique Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field. validate Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More index Build a MongoDB index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often. saveToJWT If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT. hooks Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More access Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More hidden Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel. defaultValue Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More localized Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. required Require this field to have a value. admin Admin-specific configuration. See the default field admin config for more details. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

# Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts

import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types" ; export const ExampleCollection : CollectionConfig = { slug : "example-collection" , fields : [ { name : "backgroundImage" , type : "upload" , relationTo : "media" , required : true , } , ] , } ;

# Filtering upload options

Options can be dynamically limited by supplying a query constraint, which will be used both for validating input and filtering available uploads in the UI.

The filterOptions property can either be a Where query directly, or a function that returns one. When using a function, it will be called with an argument object with the following properties:

Property Description relationTo The relationTo to filter against (as defined on the field) data An object of the full collection or global document currently being edited siblingData An object of the document data limited to fields within the same parent to the field id The value of the collection id , will be undefined on create request user The currently authenticated user object

Example:

const uploadField = { name : "image" , type : "upload" , relationTo : "media" , filterOptions : { mimeType : { contains : "image" } , } , } ;

You can learn more about writing queries here.