DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin

Upload Field

Example uses:

  • To provide a Page with a featured image
  • To allow for a Product to deliver a downloadable asset like PDF or MP3
  • To give a layout building block the ability to feature a background image

#
Config
OptionDescription
name *To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
*relationTo *Provide a single collection slug to allow this field to accept a relation to. Note: the related collection must be configured to support Uploads.
filterOptionsA query to filter which options appear in the UI and validate against. More.
maxDepthSets a number limit on iterations of related documents to populate when queried. Depth
labelText used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language.
uniqueEnforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field.
validateProvide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
indexBuild a MongoDB index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often.
saveToJWTIf this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooksProvide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
accessProvide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hiddenRestrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValueProvide data to be used for this field's default value. More
localizedEnable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
requiredRequire this field to have a value.
adminAdmin-specific configuration. See the default field admin config for more details.
customExtension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

#
Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts

import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "example-collection",
fields: [
{
name: "backgroundImage", // required
type: "upload", // required
relationTo: "media", // required
required: true,
},
],
};

#
Filtering upload options

Options can be dynamically limited by supplying a query constraint, which will be used both for validating input and filtering available uploads in the UI.

The filterOptions property can either be a Where query directly, or a function that returns one. When using a function, it will be called with an argument object with the following properties:

PropertyDescription
relationToThe relationTo to filter against (as defined on the field)
dataAn object of the full collection or global document currently being edited
siblingDataAn object of the document data limited to fields within the same parent to the field
idThe value of the collection id, will be undefined on create request
userThe currently authenticated user object

Example:

const uploadField = {
name: "image",
type: "upload",
relationTo: "media",
filterOptions: {
mimeType: { contains: "image" },
},
};

You can learn more about writing queries here.

Next

The Admin Panel

Related Help Topics