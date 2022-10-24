Storage Adapters
Payload offers additional storage adapters to handle file uploads. These adapters allow you to store files in different locations, such as Amazon S3, Vercel Blob Storage, Google Cloud Storage, and more.
|Service
|Package
|Vercel Blob
@payloadcms/storage-vercel-blob
|AWS S3
@payloadcms/storage-s3
|Azure
@payloadcms/storage-azure
|Google Cloud Storage
@payloadcms/storage-gcs
|Uploadthing
@payloadcms/storage-uploadthing
Vercel Blob Storage
@payloadcms/storage-vercel-blob
Installation
Usage
- Configure the
collectionsobject to specify which collections should use the Vercel Blob adapter. The slug must match one of your existing collection slugs.
- Ensure you have
BLOB_READ_WRITE_TOKENset in your Vercel environment variables. This is usually set by Vercel automatically after adding blob storage to your project.
- When enabled, this package will automatically set
disableLocalStorageto
truefor each collection.
Configuration Options
|Option
|Description
|Default
enabled
|Whether or not to enable the plugin
true
collections
|Collections to apply the Vercel Blob adapter to
addRandomSuffix
|Add a random suffix to the uploaded file name in Vercel Blob storage
false
cacheControlMaxAge
|Cache-Control max-age in seconds
365 * 24 * 60 * 60 (1 Year)
token
|Vercel Blob storage read/write token
''
S3 Storage
Installation
Usage
- Configure the
collectionsobject to specify which collections should use the S3 Storage adapter. The slug must match one of your existing collection slugs.
- The
configobject can be any
S3ClientConfigobject (from
@aws-sdk/client-s3). This is highly dependent on your AWS setup. Check the AWS documentation for more information.
- When enabled, this package will automatically set
disableLocalStorageto
truefor each collection.
Configuration Options
See the the AWS SDK Package and
S3ClientConfig object for guidance on AWS S3 configuration.
Azure Blob Storage
Installation
Usage
- Configure the
collectionsobject to specify which collections should use the Azure Blob adapter. The slug must match one of your existing collection slugs.
- When enabled, this package will automatically set
disableLocalStorageto
truefor each collection.
Configuration Options
|Option
|Description
|Default
enabled
|Whether or not to enable the plugin
true
collections
|Collections to apply the Azure Blob adapter to
allowContainerCreate
|Whether or not to allow the container to be created if it does not exist
false
baseURL
|Base URL for the Azure Blob storage account
connectionString
|Azure Blob storage connection string
containerName
|Azure Blob storage container name
Google Cloud Storage
Installation
Usage
- Configure the
collectionsobject to specify which collections should use the Google Cloud Storage adapter. The slug must match one of your existing collection slugs.
- When enabled, this package will automatically set
disableLocalStorageto
truefor each collection.
Configuration Options
|Option
|Description
|Default
enabled
|Whether or not to enable the plugin
true
collections
|Collections to apply the storage to
bucket
|The name of the bucket to use
options
|Google Cloud Storage client configuration. See Docs
acl
|Access control list for files that are uploaded
Private
Uploadthing Storage
@payloadcms/storage-uploadthing
Installation
Usage
- Configure the
collectionsobject to specify which collections should use uploadthing. The slug must match one of your existing collection slugs and be an
uploadtype.
- Get a token from Uploadthing and set it as
tokenin the
optionsobject.
aclis optional and defaults to
public-read.
Configuration Options
|Option
|Description
|Default
token
|Token from Uploadthing. Required.
acl
|Access control list for files that are uploaded
public-read
logLevel
|Log level for Uploadthing
info
fetch
|Custom fetch function
fetch
defaultKeyType
|Default key type for file operations
fileKey
Custom Storage Adapters
If you need to create a custom storage adapter, you can use the
@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage package. This package is used internally by the storage adapters mentioned above.
Installation
pnpm add @payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage@beta
Usage
Reference any of the existing storage adapters for guidance on how this should be structured. Create an adapter following the
GeneratedAdapter interface. Then, pass the adapter to the
cloudStorage plugin.
Plugin options
This plugin is configurable to work across many different Payload collections. A
* denotes that the property is required.
|Option
|Type
|Description
collections *
Record<string, CollectionOptions>
|Object with keys set to the slug of collections you want to enable the plugin for, and values set to collection-specific options.
enabled
boolean
|To conditionally enable/disable plugin. Default:
true.
Collection-specific options
|Option
|Type
|Description
adapter *
|Adapter
|Pass in the adapter that you'd like to use for this collection. You can also set this field to
null for local development if you'd like to bypass cloud storage in certain scenarios and use local storage.
disableLocalStorage
boolean
|Choose to disable local storage on this collection. Defaults to
true.
disablePayloadAccessControl
true
|Set to
true to disable Payload's Access Control. More
prefix
string
|Set to
media/images to upload files inside
media/images folder in the bucket.
generateFileURL
|GenerateFileURL
|Override the generated file URL with one that you create.
Payload Access Control
Payload ships with Access Control that runs even on statically served files. The same
read Access Control property on your
upload-enabled collections is used, and it allows you to restrict who can request your uploaded files.
To preserve this feature, by default, this plugin keeps all file URLs exactly the same. Your file URLs won't be updated to point directly to your cloud storage source, as in that case, Payload's Access control will be completely bypassed and you would need public readability on your cloud-hosted files.
Instead, all uploads will still be reached from the default
/collectionSlug/staticURL/filename path. This plugin will "pass through" all files that are hosted on your third-party cloud service—with the added benefit of keeping your existing Access Control in place.
If this does not apply to you (your upload collection has
read: () => true or similar) you can disable this functionality by setting
disablePayloadAccessControl to
true. When this setting is in place, this plugin will update your file URLs to point directly to your cloud host.
Conditionally Enabling/Disabling
The proper way to conditionally enable/disable this plugin is to use the
enabled property.