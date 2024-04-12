Why Use Supabase with Payload?

Payload requires a database to function, and in most cases, you'll also need a place to store your files. While Payload can store files on your local drive, this setup is not convenient for deployments, especially in serverless environments.

Supabase offers both a PostgreSQL database and multiple S3 storage buckets, making it an excellent choice for your project. Plus, Supabase's free plan provides a 500MB PostgreSQL database and 1GB of S3 storage, which should be sufficient for most small projects.

Getting Started

Open your terminal and navigate to the folder where you want to create your project. Run the following command: npx create-payload-app@beta Name your project: You will be prompted to give your project a name. For this example, we'll use supabase-payload. Choose a project template: Select the blank template since we're not building a plugin. Select a database: Choose PostgreSQL. For now, use a local connection string, which we'll replace later.

Setting Up Supabase

Sign up or log in to Supabase at supabase.com. Create a new project: Name it supabase-payload , set a database password (you can generate one automatically), and choose your region (e.g., Frankfurt). Obtain your connection string: Once the project setup is complete, click on Connect in the upper right corner to get your PostgreSQL connection string. Copy this string—you will use it to replace the local connection string in your environment variables at the next stage.

Configuring Payload