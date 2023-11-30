3.0 beta: Install Payload into any Next.js app with one line







Our 3.0 beta demo repository on GitHub showcases a demo of Payload 3.0 Beta running completely within Next.js. It's extremely important to note that as of now, this demo contains BETA software and you are 100% guaranteed to run into bugs / weird stuff. We're actively working toward a stable release as fast as we possibly can.

Late in 2023, we announced an ambitious goal: building Payload on Next.js. We're now thrilled to share that Payload 3.0 beta is now available. The big takeaway? You can now install the entirety of Payload in one line into any Next.js app. Other highlights: Turbopack works out of the box

Payload is now fully-ESM across the board

You can now deploy Payload to Vercel

Server-side HMR works out of the box

All custom React components can be server components by default

Express can still be used with Next.js' Custom Server functionality Combining Payload into any Next.js app I just want to take a second and concentrate on what it looks like to combine Payload with any Next.js app. We're using the app folder in Next, we're using route handlers and server components and server actions and all that good stuff, and regarding server components specifically, I have seen the light—in short, we deeply needed to be able to separate server and client code. Now, you don't have to worry about what parts of your Payload config go to the browser and which parts are only for the server—we do that for you automatically now thanks to server components.

Above is a test repo on Github, and you can see there's the app folder for Next.js. Within it, you have your app (in parenthesis), it's got a page, so that you can have a root layout for your app, and then we have Payload. Once you install Payload you get the Payload endpoints and the Payload admin panel directly inside of your app folder. This happens with a simple one-line command: npx create-payload-app@beta With that one line, you get everything up and running, you get Payload, you get your front end, you get whatever you need and it's all in one app—so you push code and then your front end and your changes to your Payload schema and your CMS are all in parallel, taking considerable technical complexity out of the equation. It will also guarantee more quality from an engineering standpoint. This is going to restore some of the connection between the front-end to the back-end. Throughout this process, Payload has gotten significantly more modular and isolated from even Next.js. We've taken a lot of strides toward isolating different concerns in our code base. What this ultimately means is that Payload is now very, very small. There are very few Payload dependencies and you can install this anywhere. If you want to use Payload inside of your SvelteKit app, you can. If you want to use Payload inside of your Nuxt app, go for it. Remix? Doesn't matter. You can import Payload and as long as you have your config, you can hit your database directly. You don't go through an HTTP layer—the local API in Payload goes straight to your database. That might be obvious to some of our readers, but it’s a big difference. You don't have to go hit an endpoint that then hits your database, rather, you just go straight to the database. And now you can install Payload anywhere.