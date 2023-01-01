One of Payload's goals is to build the best rich text editor experience that we possibly can. We want to combine the beauty and polish of the Medium editing experience with the strength and features of the Notion editor - all in one place.

Classically, we've used SlateJS to work toward this goal, but building custom elements into Slate has proven to be more difficult than we'd like, and we've been keeping our options open.

Payload's Lexical rich text editor is currently in beta. It's stable enough to use as you build on Payload, so if you're up for helping us fine-tune it, you should use it. But if you're looking for stability, use Slate instead.

Lexical is extremely impressive and trivializes a lot of the hard parts of building new elements into a rich text editor. It has a few distinct advantages over Slate, including the following:

A "/" menu, which allows editors to easily add new elements while never leaving their keyboard A "hover" toolbar that pops up if you select text It supports Payload blocks natively, directly within your rich text editor Custom elements, called "features", are much easier to build in Lexical vs. Slate

To use the Lexical editor, first you need to install it:

npm install @payloadcms / richtext - lexical

Once you have it installed, you can pass it to your top-level Payload config as follows:

import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config' import { lexicalEditor } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' export default buildConfig ( { collections : [ ] , editor : lexicalEditor ( { } ) } )

You can also override Lexical settings on a field-by-field basis as follows:

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' import { BlocksFeature , LinkFeature , UploadFeature , lexicalEditor } from '@payloadcms/richtext-lexical' import { Banner } from '../blocks/Banner' import { CallToAction } from '../blocks/CallToAction' export const Pages : CollectionConfig = { slug : 'pages' , fields : [ { name : 'content' , type : 'richText' , editor : lexicalEditor ( { features : ( { defaultFeatures } ) => [ ... defaultFeatures , LinkFeature ( { fields : [ { name : 'rel' , label : 'Rel Attribute' , type : 'select' , hasMany : true , options : [ 'noopener' , 'noreferrer' , 'nofollow' ] , admin : { description : 'The rel attribute defines the relationship between a linked resource and the current document. This is a custom link field.' , } , } , ] , } ) , UploadFeature ( { collections : { uploads : { fields : [ { name : 'caption' , type : 'richText' , editor : lexicalEditor ( ) , } , ] , } , } , } ) , BlocksFeature ( { blocks : [ Banner , CallToAction , ] , } ) , ] } ) } ] }

Lots more documentation will be coming soon, which will show in detail how to create your own custom features within Lexical.

For now, take a look at the TypeScript interfaces and let us know if you need a hand. Much more will be coming from the Payload team on this topic soon.