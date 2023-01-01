Rich Text Field

The Admin component is built on the powerful
slatejs editor and is meant to be as extensible and customizable as possible.
|Option
|Description
name *
|To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
label
|Text used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language.
validate
|Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
saveToJWT
|If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooks
|Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
access
|Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hidden
|Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValue
|Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More
localized
|Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
required
|Require this field to have a value.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
In addition to the default field admin config, the Rich Text editor allows for the following admin properties:
placeholder
Set this property to define a placeholder string in the text input.
elements
The
elements property is used to specify which built-in or custom SlateJS elements should be made available to the field within the admin panel.
The default
elements available in Payload are:
h1
h2
h3
h4
h5
h6
blockquote
link
ol
ul
indent
relationship
upload
leaves
The
leaves property specifies built-in or custom SlateJS leaves to be enabled within the Admin panel.
The default
leaves available in Payload are:
bold
code
italic
strikethrough
underline
hideGutter
Set this property to
true to hide this field's gutter within the admin panel. The field gutter is rendered as a vertical line and padding, but often if this field is nested within a Group, Block, or Array, you may want to hide the gutter.
link.fields
This allows fields to be saved as extra fields on a link inside the Rich Text Editor. When this is present, the fields will render inside a modal that can be opened by clicking the "edit" button on the link element.
link.fields may either be an array of fields (in which case all fields defined in it will be appended below the default fields) or a function that accepts the default fields as only argument and returns an array defining the entirety of fields to be used (thus providing a mechanism of overriding the default fields).
RichText link with custom fields
upload.collections[collection-name].fields
This allows fields to be saved as meta data on an upload field inside the Rich Text Editor. When this is present, the fields will render inside a modal that can be opened by clicking the "edit" button on the upload element.
RichText field using the upload element
RichText upload element modal displaying fields from the config
The built-in
relationship element is a powerful way to reference other Documents directly within your Rich Text editor.
Similar to the
relationship element, the
upload element is a user-friendly way to reference Upload-enabled collections with a UI specifically designed for media / image-based uploads.
Relationship and Upload elements are populated dynamically into your Rich Text field' content. Within the REST and Local APIs, any present RichText
relationship or
upload elements will respect the
depth option that you pass, and will be populated accordingly. In GraphQL, each
richText field accepts an argument of
depth for you to utilize.
To specify which default elements or leaves should be allowed to be used for this field, define arrays that contain string names for each element or leaf you wish to enable. To specify a custom element or leaf, pass an object with all corresponding properties as outlined below. View the example to reference how this all works.
You can design and build your own Slate elements and leaves to extend the editor with your own functionality. To do so, first start by reading the SlateJS documentation and looking at the Slate examples to familiarize yourself with the SlateJS editor as a whole.
Once you're up to speed with the general concepts involved, you can pass in your own elements and leaves to your field's admin config.
Both custom elements and leaves are defined via the following config:
|Property
|Description
name *
|The name to be used as a
type for this element.
Button *
|A React component to be rendered in the Rich Text toolbar.
plugins
|An array of plugins to provide to the Rich Text editor.
Custom
Elements also require the
Element property set to a React component to be rendered as the
Element within the rich text editor itself.
Custom
Leaf objects follow a similar pattern but require you to define the
Leaf property instead.
collections/ExampleCollection.ts
For more examples regarding how to define your own elements and leaves, check out the example
RichText field within the Public Demo source code.
As the Rich Text field saves its content in a JSON format, you'll need to render it as HTML yourself. Here is an example for how to generate JSX / HTML from Rich Text content:
Payload comes with a few built-in SlateJS plugins which can be extended to make developing your own elements and leaves a bit easier. They will be documented here over time.
shouldBreakOutOnEnter
Payload's built-in heading elements all allow a "hard return" to "break out" of the currently active element. For example, if you hit
enter while typing an
h1, the
h1 will be "broken out of" and you'll be able to continue writing as the default paragraph element.
If you want to utilize this functionality within your own custom elements, you can do so by adding a custom plugin to your
element like the following "large body" element example:
customLargeBodyElement.js:
Above, you can see that we are creating a custom SlateJS element with a name of
large-body. This might render a slightly larger body copy on the frontend of your app(s). We pass it a name, button, and element—but additionally, we pass it a
plugins array containing a single SlateJS plugin.
The plugin itself extends Payload's built-in
shouldBreakOutOnEnter Slate function to add its own element name to the list of elements that should "break out" when the
enter key is pressed.
If you are building your own custom Rich Text elements or leaves, you may benefit from importing the following types: