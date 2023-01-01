The Blocks field type is incredibly powerful and can be used as a layout builder as well as to define any other flexible content model you can think of. It stores an array of objects, where each object must match the shape of one of your provided block configs.

Example uses:

A layout builder tool that grants editors to design highly customizable page or post layouts. Blocks could include configs such as Quote , CallToAction , Slider , Content , Gallery , or others.

, , , , , or others. A form builder tool where available block configs might be Text , Select , or Checkbox .

, , or . Virtual event agenda "timeslots" where a timeslot could either be a Break , a Presentation , or a BreakoutSession .

Admin panel screenshot of a Blocks field type with Call to Action and Number block examples

# Field config

Option Description name * To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More label Text used as the heading in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language. Auto-generated from name if not defined. blocks * Array of block configs to be made available to this field. validate Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More saveToJWT If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT. hooks Provide field-level hooks to control logic for this field. More access Provide field-level access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More hidden Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API response or the Admin panel. defaultValue Provide an array of block data to be used for this field's default value. More localized Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. If enabled, a separate, localized set of all data within this field will be kept, so there is no need to specify each nested field as localized . unique Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field. labels Customize the block row labels appearing in the Admin dashboard. admin Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

# Admin Config

In addition to the default field admin config, you can adjust the following properties:

Option Description initCollapsed Set the initial collapsed state

# Block configs

Blocks are defined as separate configs of their own.

Tip:

Best practice is to define each block config in its own file, and then import them into your Blocks field as necessary. This way each block config can be easily shared between fields. For instance, using the "layout builder" example, you might want to feature a few of the same blocks in a Post collection as well as a Page collection. Abstracting into their own files trivializes their reusability.

Option Description slug * Identifier for this block type. Will be saved on each block as the blockType property. fields * Array of fields to be stored in this block. labels Customize the block labels that appear in the Admin dashboard. Auto-generated from slug if not defined. imageURL Provide a custom image thumbnail to help editors identify this block in the Admin UI. imageAltText Customize this block's image thumbnail alt text. interfaceName Create a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type. graphQL.singularName Text to use for the GraphQL schema name. Auto-generated from slug if not defined. NOTE: this is set for deprecation, prefer interfaceName .

Auto-generated data per block

In addition to the field data that you define on each block, Payload will store two additional properties on each block:

blockType

The blockType is saved as the slug of the block that has been selected.

blockName

The Admin panel provides each block with a blockName field which optionally allows editors to label their blocks for better editability and readability.

# Example

collections/ExampleCollection.js

import { Block , CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' ; const QuoteBlock : Block = { slug : 'Quote' , imageURL : 'https://google.com/path/to/image.jpg' , imageAltText : 'A nice thumbnail image to show what this block looks like' , interfaceName : 'QuoteBlock' , fields : [ { name : 'quoteHeader' , type : 'text' , required : true , } , { name : 'quoteText' , type : 'text' , } , ] , } ; export const ExampleCollection : CollectionConfig = { slug : 'example-collection' , fields : [ { name : 'layout' , type : 'blocks' , minRows : 1 , maxRows : 20 , blocks : [ QuoteBlock , ] , } , ] , } ;

# TypeScript

As you build your own Block configs, you might want to store them in separate files but retain typing accordingly. To do so, you can import and use Payload's Block type: