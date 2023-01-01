Example uses:
Quote,
CallToAction,
Slider,
Content,
Gallery, or others.
Text,
Select, or
Checkbox.
Break, a
Presentation, or a
BreakoutSession.
Admin panel screenshot of a Blocks field type with Call to Action and Number block examples
|Option
|Description
name *
|To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
label
|Text used as the heading in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language. Auto-generated from name if not defined.
blocks *
|Array of block configs to be made available to this field.
validate
|Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
saveToJWT
|If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooks
|Provide field-level hooks to control logic for this field. More
access
|Provide field-level access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hidden
|Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API response or the Admin panel.
defaultValue
|Provide an array of block data to be used for this field's default value. More
localized
|Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. If enabled, a separate, localized set of all data within this field will be kept, so there is no need to specify each nested field as
localized.
unique
|Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field.
labels
|Customize the block row labels appearing in the Admin dashboard.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
In addition to the default field admin config, you can adjust the following properties:
|Option
|Description
initCollapsed
|Set the initial collapsed state
Blocks are defined as separate configs of their own.
|Option
|Description
slug *
|Identifier for this block type. Will be saved on each block as the
blockType property.
fields *
|Array of fields to be stored in this block.
labels
|Customize the block labels that appear in the Admin dashboard. Auto-generated from slug if not defined.
imageURL
|Provide a custom image thumbnail to help editors identify this block in the Admin UI.
imageAltText
|Customize this block's image thumbnail alt text.
interfaceName
|Create a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type.
graphQL.singularName
|Text to use for the GraphQL schema name. Auto-generated from slug if not defined. NOTE: this is set for deprecation, prefer
interfaceName.
In addition to the field data that you define on each block, Payload will store two additional properties on each block:
blockType
The
blockType is saved as the slug of the block that has been selected.
blockName
The Admin panel provides each block with a
blockName field which optionally allows editors to label their blocks for better editability and readability.
collections/ExampleCollection.js
As you build your own Block configs, you might want to store them in separate files but retain typing accordingly. To do so, you can import and use Payload's
Block type: