Checkbox Field

#
Config
OptionDescription
name *To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
labelText used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language.
validateProvide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
indexBuild a MongoDB index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often.
saveToJWTIf this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooksProvide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
accessProvide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hiddenRestrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValueProvide data to be used for this field's default value, will default to false if field is also required. More
localizedEnable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
requiredRequire this field to have a value.
adminAdmin-specific configuration. See the default field admin config for more details.
customExtension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

#
Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'example-collection',
fields: [
{
name: 'enableCoolStuff', // required
type: 'checkbox', // required
label: 'Click me to see fanciness',
defaultValue: false,
}
]
};
