The Checkbox Field saves a boolean in the database.

Admin Panel screenshot of Checkbox field with Text field below

To add a Checkbox Field, set the type to checkbox in your Field Config:

1 import type { Field } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MyCheckboxField : Field = { 4 5 type : 'checkbox' , 6 }

Config Options

Option Description name * To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More details. label Text used as a field label in the Admin Panel or an object with keys for each language. validate Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin Panel and the backend. More details. index Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often. saveToJWT If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT. hooks Provide Field Hooks to control logic for this field. More details. access Provide Field Access Control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More details. hidden Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin Panel. defaultValue Provide data to be used for this field's default value, will default to false if field is also required . More details. localized Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. required Require this field to have a value. admin Admin-specific configuration. More details. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins) typescriptSchema Override field type generation with providing a JSON schema virtual Provide true to disable field in the database, or provide a string path to link the field with a relationship. See Virtual Fields

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Example

Here is an example of a Checkbox Field in a Collection:

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const ExampleCollection : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'example-collection' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'enableCoolStuff' , 8 type : 'checkbox' , 9 label : 'Click me to see fanciness' , 10 defaultValue : false , 11 } , 12 ] , 13 }

Custom Components

Field

Server Component

1 import type React from 'react' 2 import { CheckboxField } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 import type { CheckboxFieldServerComponent } from 'payload' 4 5 export const CustomCheckboxFieldServer : CheckboxFieldServerComponent = ( { 6 clientField , 7 path , 8 schemaPath , 9 permissions , 10 } ) => { 11 return ( 12 < CheckboxField 13 field = { clientField } 14 path = { path } 15 schemaPath = { schemaPath } 16 permissions = { permissions } 17 /> 18 ) 19 }

Client Component

1 'use client' 2 import React from 'react' 3 import { CheckboxField } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 import type { CheckboxFieldClientComponent } from 'payload' 5 6 export const CustomCheckboxFieldClient : CheckboxFieldClientComponent = ( 7 props , 8 ) => { 9 return < CheckboxField { ... props } /> 10 }

Label

Server Component

1 import React from 'react' 2 import { FieldLabel } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 import type { CheckboxFieldLabelServerComponent } from 'payload' 4 5 export const CustomCheckboxFieldLabelServer : CheckboxFieldLabelServerComponent = 6 ( { clientField , path } ) => { 7 return ( 8 < FieldLabel 9 label = { clientField ?. label || clientField ?. name } 10 path = { path } 11 required = { clientField ?. required } 12 /> 13 ) 14 }

Client Component