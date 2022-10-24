Checkbox Field
The Checkbox Field saves a boolean in the database.
To add a Checkbox Field, set the
type to
checkbox in your Field Config:
Config Options
Option
Description
To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More details.
Text used as a field label in the Admin Panel or an object with keys for each language.
Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin Panel and the backend. More details.
Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to
If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
Provide Field Hooks to control logic for this field. More details.
Provide Field Access Control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More details.
Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin Panel.
Provide data to be used for this field's default value, will default to false if field is also
Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
Require this field to have a value.
Admin-specific configuration. More details.
Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
Override field type generation with providing a JSON schema
Provide
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
Example
Here is an example of a Checkbox Field in a Collection:
Custom Components
Field
Server Component
Client Component
Label
Server Component
Client Component
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