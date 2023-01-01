JSON Field

name * To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More

label Text used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language.

unique Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field.

index Build a MongoDB index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often.

validate Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More

saveToJWT If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.

hooks Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More

access Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More

hidden Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.

defaultValue Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More

localized Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.

required Require this field to have a value.

admin Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.