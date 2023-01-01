Code Field

This field uses the
monaco-react editor syntax highlighting.
|Option
|Description
name *
|To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
label
|Text used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language.
unique
|Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field.
index
|Build a MongoDB index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to
true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often.
minLength
|Used by the default validation function to ensure values are of a minimum character length.
maxLength
|Used by the default validation function to ensure values are of a maximum character length.
validate
|Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
saveToJWT
|If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooks
|Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
access
|Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hidden
|Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValue
|Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More
localized
|Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
required
|Require this field to have a value.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
In addition to the default field admin config, you can adjust the following properties:
|Option
|Description
language
|This property can be set to any language listed here.
editorOptions
|Options that can be passed to the monaco editor, view the full list.
`collections/ExampleCollection.ts