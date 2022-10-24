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Collapsible Field

The Collapsible Field is presentational-only and only affects the Admin Panel. By using it, you can place fields within a nice layout component that can be collapsed / expanded.

Shows a Collapsible field in the Payload Admin Panel
Admin Panel screenshot of a Collapsible field

To add a Collapsible Field, set the type to collapsible in your Field Config:

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import type { Field } from 'payload'
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export const MyCollapsibleField: Field = {
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// ...
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type: 'collapsible',
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fields: [
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// ...
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],
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}

Config Options

Option

Description

label *

A label to render within the header of the collapsible component. This can be a string, function or react component. Function/components receive ({ data, path }) as args.

fields *

Array of field types to nest within this Collapsible.

admin

Admin-specific configuration. More details.

custom

Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Admin Options

To customize the appearance and behavior of the Collapsible Field in the Admin Panel, you can use the admin option:

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import type { Field } from 'payload'
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export const MyCollapsibleField: Field = {
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// ...
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admin: {
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// ...
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},
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}

The Collapsible Field inherits all of the default admin options from the base Field Admin Config, plus the following additional options:

Option

Description

initCollapsed

Set the initial collapsed state

Example

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import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
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export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
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slug: 'example-collection',
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fields: [
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{
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label: ({ data }) => data?.title || 'Untitled',
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type: 'collapsible', // required
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fields: [
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// required
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{
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name: 'title',
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type: 'text',
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required: true,
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},
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{
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name: 'someTextField',
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type: 'text',
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required: true,
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},
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],
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},
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],
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}

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