Collapsible Field
The Collapsible Field is presentational-only and only affects the Admin Panel. By using it, you can place fields within a nice layout component that can be collapsed / expanded.
To add a Collapsible Field, set the
type to
collapsible in your Field Config:
Config Options
Option
Description
A label to render within the header of the collapsible component. This can be a string, function or react component. Function/components receive
Array of field types to nest within this Collapsible.
Admin-specific configuration. More details.
Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
Admin Options
To customize the appearance and behavior of the Collapsible Field in the Admin Panel, you can use the
admin option:
The Collapsible Field inherits all of the default admin options from the base Field Admin Config, plus the following additional options:
Option
Description
Set the initial collapsed state
Example
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