The Collapsible Field is presentational-only and only affects the Admin Panel. By using it, you can place fields within a nice layout component that can be collapsed / expanded.

Admin Panel screenshot of a Collapsible field

To add a Collapsible Field, set the type to collapsible in your Field Config:

1 import type { Field } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MyCollapsibleField : Field = { 4 5 type : 'collapsible' , 6 fields : [ 7 8 ] , 9 }

Config Options

Option Description label * A label to render within the header of the collapsible component. This can be a string, function or react component. Function/components receive ({ data, path }) as args. fields * Array of field types to nest within this Collapsible. admin Admin-specific configuration. More details. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Admin Options

To customize the appearance and behavior of the Collapsible Field in the Admin Panel, you can use the admin option:

1 import type { Field } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MyCollapsibleField : Field = { 4 5 admin : { 6 7 8 } , 9 }

The Collapsible Field inherits all of the default admin options from the base Field Admin Config, plus the following additional options:

Option Description initCollapsed Set the initial collapsed state

Example