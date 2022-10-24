The Date Field saves a Date in the database and provides the Admin Panel with a customizable time picker interface.

This field is using the `react-datepicker` component for UI.

To add a Date Field, set the type to date in your Field Config:

1 import type { Field } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MyDateField : Field = { 4 5 type : 'date' , 6 }

Config Options

Option Description name * To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More details. label Text used as a field label in the Admin Panel or an object with keys for each language. index Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often. validate Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin Panel and the backend. More details. saveToJWT If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT. hooks Provide Field Hooks to control logic for this field. More details. access Provide Field Access Control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More details. hidden Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin Panel. defaultValue Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More details. localized Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. required Require this field to have a value. admin Admin-specific configuration. More details. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins) timezone * Set to true to enable timezone selection on this field. More details. typescriptSchema Override field type generation with providing a JSON schema virtual Provide true to disable field in the database, or provide a string path to link the field with a relationship. See Virtual Fields

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Admin Options

To customize the appearance and behavior of the Date Field in the Admin Panel, you can use the admin option:

1 import type { Field } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MyDateField : Field = { 4 5 admin : { 6 7 8 } , 9 }

The Date Field inherits all of the default admin options from the base Field Admin Config, plus the following additional options:

Property Description placeholder Placeholder text for the field. date Pass options to customize date field appearance. date.displayFormat Format date to be shown in field cell. date.pickerAppearance * Determines the appearance of the datepicker: dayAndTime timeOnly dayOnly monthOnly . date.monthsToShow * Number of months to display max is 2. Defaults to 1. date.minDate * Min date value to allow. date.maxDate * Max date value to allow. date.minTime * Min time value to allow. date.maxTime * Max date value to allow. date.overrides * Pass any valid props directly to the react-datepicker date.timeIntervals * Time intervals to display. Defaults to 30 minutes. date.timeFormat * Determines time format. Defaults to 'h:mm aa' .

* This property is passed directly to react-datepicker.

Display Format and Picker Appearance

These properties only affect how the date is displayed in the UI. The full date is always stored in the format YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.SSSZ (e.g. 1999-01-01T8:00:00.000+05:00 ).

displayFormat determines how the date is presented in the field cell, you can pass any valid unicode date format.

pickerAppearance sets the appearance of the react datepicker, the options available are dayAndTime , dayOnly , timeOnly , and monthOnly . By default, the datepicker will display dayOnly .

When only pickerAppearance is set, an equivalent format will be rendered in the date field cell. To overwrite this format, set displayFormat .

Example

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const ExampleCollection : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'example-collection' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'dateOnly' , 8 type : 'date' , 9 admin : { 10 date : { 11 pickerAppearance : 'dayOnly' , 12 displayFormat : 'd MMM yyy' , 13 } , 14 } , 15 } , 16 { 17 name : 'timeOnly' , 18 type : 'date' , 19 admin : { 20 date : { 21 pickerAppearance : 'timeOnly' , 22 displayFormat : 'h:mm:ss a' , 23 } , 24 } , 25 } , 26 { 27 name : 'monthOnly' , 28 type : 'date' , 29 admin : { 30 date : { 31 pickerAppearance : 'monthOnly' , 32 displayFormat : 'MMMM yyyy' , 33 } , 34 } , 35 } , 36 ] , 37 }

Custom Components

Field

Server Component

1 import type React from 'react' 2 import { DateTimeField } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 import type { DateFieldServerComponent } from 'payload' 4 5 export const CustomDateFieldServer : DateFieldServerComponent = ( { 6 clientField , 7 path , 8 schemaPath , 9 permissions , 10 } ) => { 11 return ( 12 < DateTimeField 13 field = { clientField } 14 path = { path } 15 schemaPath = { schemaPath } 16 permissions = { permissions } 17 /> 18 ) 19 }

Client Component

1 'use client' 2 import React from 'react' 3 import { DateTimeField } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 import type { DateFieldClientComponent } from 'payload' 5 6 export const CustomDateFieldClient : DateFieldClientComponent = ( props ) => { 7 return < DateTimeField { ... props } /> 8 }

Label

Server Component

1 import React from 'react' 2 import { FieldLabel } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 import type { DateFieldLabelServerComponent } from 'payload' 4 5 export const CustomDateFieldLabelServer : DateFieldLabelServerComponent = ( { 6 clientField , 7 path , 8 } ) => { 9 return ( 10 < FieldLabel 11 label = { clientField ?. label || clientField ?. name } 12 path = { path } 13 required = { clientField ?. required } 14 /> 15 ) 16 }

Client Component

1 'use client' 2 import React from 'react' 3 import { FieldLabel } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 import type { DateFieldLabelClientComponent } from 'payload' 5 6 export const CustomDateFieldLabelClient : DateFieldLabelClientComponent = ( { 7 field , 8 path , 9 } ) => { 10 return ( 11 < FieldLabel 12 label = { field ?. label || field ?. name } 13 path = { path } 14 required = { field ?. required } 15 /> 16 ) 17 }

Timezones

To enable timezone selection on a Date field, set the timezone property to true :

1 { 2 name : 'date' , 3 type : 'date' , 4 timezone : true , 5 }

This will add a dropdown to the date picker that allows users to select a timezone. The selected timezone will be saved in the database along with the date in a new column named date_tz .

You can customise the available list of timezones in the global admin config or on the field config itself which accepts the following config as well:

Property Description defaultTimezone A value for the default timezone to be set. supportedTimezones An array of supported timezones with label and value object. required If true, the timezone selection will be required even if the date is not. override A function to customize the generated timezone field. More details

1 { 2 name : 'date' , 3 type : 'date' , 4 timezone : { 5 defaultTimezone : 'America/New_York' , 6 supportedTimezones : [ 7 { label : 'New York' , value : 'America/New_York' } , 8 { label : 'Los Angeles' , value : 'America/Los_Angeles' } , 9 { label : 'London' , value : 'Europe/London' } , 10 ] , 11 } , 12 }

Good to know: The date itself will be stored in UTC so it's up to you to handle the conversion to the user's timezone when displaying the date in your frontend. Dates without a specific time are normalised to 12:00 in the selected timezone.

Timezone Override

The override function allows you to customize the auto-generated timezone select field at a granular level. This is useful when you need to modify admin options like visibility, descriptions, or other field properties.

1 { 2 name : 'publishedAt' , 3 type : 'date' , 4 label : 'Published At' , 5 timezone : { 6 override : ( { baseField } ) => ( { 7 ... baseField , 8 admin : { 9 ... baseField . admin , 10 disableListColumn : true , 11 } , 12 } ) , 13 } , 14 }

The override function receives an object with baseField (the default timezone select field) and must return a valid field configuration. The base field includes:

name : The timezone field name (e.g., publishedAt_tz )

: The timezone field name (e.g., ) type : Always 'select'

: Always options : The available timezone options

: The available timezone options defaultValue : The default timezone value

: The default timezone value required : Whether the timezone is required

: Whether the timezone is required label : Auto-generated from the parent field's label (e.g., "Published At Tz")

: Auto-generated from the parent field's label (e.g., "Published At Tz") admin.hidden : true by default

We recommend changing the available options only via the supportedTimezones config so that the right validations are run against your timezones.

Custom UTC Offsets

In addition to IANA timezone names (like America/New_York ), you can also use fixed UTC offsets in the ±HH:mm format:

1 { 2 name : 'eventTime' , 3 type : 'date' , 4 timezone : { 5 supportedTimezones : [ 6 { label : 'UTC+5:30 (India)' , value : '+05:30' } , 7 { label : 'UTC-8 (Pacific)' , value : '-08:00' } , 8 { label : 'UTC+0' , value : '+00:00' } , 9 ] , 10 } , 11 }

You can also mix IANA timezones with custom UTC offsets:

1 { 2 name : 'scheduledAt' , 3 type : 'date' , 4 timezone : { 5 supportedTimezones : [ 6 { label : 'New York' , value : 'America/New_York' } , 7 { label : 'UTC+5:30' , value : '+05:30' } , 8 { label : 'UTC' , value : 'UTC' } , 9 ] , 10 } , 11 }

Custom UTC offsets are fixed and do not account for daylight saving time (DST) adjustments. If you need automatic DST handling, use IANA timezone names instead (e.g., America/New_York rather than -05:00 ).

GraphQL Enum Names

When using offset timezones with GraphQL, the offset values are transformed to valid GraphQL enum names using the _TZOFFSET_ prefix:

Offset Value GraphQL Enum Name +05:30 _TZOFFSET_PLUS_05_30 -08:00 _TZOFFSET_MINUS_08_00 +00:00 _TZOFFSET_PLUS_00_00

Similarly, IANA timezone names are also transformed (e.g., America/New_York becomes America_New_York ).

1 2 query { 3 Event { 4 scheduledAt_tz 5 } 6 } 7 8 9 mutation { 10 createEvent ( data : { scheduledAt_tz : _TZOFFSET_PLUS_05_30 } ) { 11 scheduledAt_tz 12 } 13 }