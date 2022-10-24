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Date Field

The Date Field saves a Date in the database and provides the Admin Panel with a customizable time picker interface.

Shows a Date field in the Payload Admin Panel
This field is using the `react-datepicker` component for UI.

To add a Date Field, set the type to date in your Field Config:

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import type { Field } from 'payload'
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export const MyDateField: Field = {
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// ...
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type: 'date',
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}

Config Options

Option

Description

name *

To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More details.

label

Text used as a field label in the Admin Panel or an object with keys for each language.

index

Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often.

validate

Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin Panel and the backend. More details.

saveToJWT

If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.

hooks

Provide Field Hooks to control logic for this field. More details.

access

Provide Field Access Control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More details.

hidden

Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin Panel.

defaultValue

Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More details.

localized

Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.

required

Require this field to have a value.

admin

Admin-specific configuration. More details.

custom

Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

timezone *

Set to true to enable timezone selection on this field. More details.

typescriptSchema

Override field type generation with providing a JSON schema

virtual

Provide true to disable field in the database, or provide a string path to link the field with a relationship. See Virtual Fields

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Admin Options

To customize the appearance and behavior of the Date Field in the Admin Panel, you can use the admin option:

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import type { Field } from 'payload'
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export const MyDateField: Field = {
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// ...
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admin: {
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// ...
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},
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}

The Date Field inherits all of the default admin options from the base Field Admin Config, plus the following additional options:

Property

Description

placeholder

Placeholder text for the field.

date

Pass options to customize date field appearance.

date.displayFormat

Format date to be shown in field cell.

date.pickerAppearance *

Determines the appearance of the datepicker: dayAndTime timeOnly dayOnly monthOnly.

date.monthsToShow *

Number of months to display max is 2. Defaults to 1.

date.minDate *

Min date value to allow.

date.maxDate *

Max date value to allow.

date.minTime *

Min time value to allow.

date.maxTime *

Max date value to allow.

date.overrides *

Pass any valid props directly to the react-datepicker

date.timeIntervals *

Time intervals to display. Defaults to 30 minutes.

date.timeFormat *

Determines time format. Defaults to 'h:mm aa'.

* This property is passed directly to react-datepicker.

Display Format and Picker Appearance

These properties only affect how the date is displayed in the UI. The full date is always stored in the format YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss.SSSZ (e.g. 1999-01-01T8:00:00.000+05:00).

displayFormat determines how the date is presented in the field cell, you can pass any valid unicode date format.

pickerAppearance sets the appearance of the react datepicker, the options available are dayAndTime, dayOnly, timeOnly, and monthOnly. By default, the datepicker will display dayOnly.

When only pickerAppearance is set, an equivalent format will be rendered in the date field cell. To overwrite this format, set displayFormat.

Example

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import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
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export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
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slug: 'example-collection',
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fields: [
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{
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name: 'dateOnly',
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type: 'date',
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admin: {
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date: {
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pickerAppearance: 'dayOnly',
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displayFormat: 'd MMM yyy',
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},
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},
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},
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{
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name: 'timeOnly',
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type: 'date',
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admin: {
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date: {
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pickerAppearance: 'timeOnly',
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displayFormat: 'h:mm:ss a',
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},
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},
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},
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{
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name: 'monthOnly',
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type: 'date',
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admin: {
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date: {
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pickerAppearance: 'monthOnly',
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displayFormat: 'MMMM yyyy',
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},
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},
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},
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],
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}

Custom Components

Field

Server Component

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import type React from 'react'
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import { DateTimeField } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { DateFieldServerComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomDateFieldServer: DateFieldServerComponent = ({
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clientField,
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path,
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schemaPath,
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permissions,
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}) => {
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return (
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<DateTimeField
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field={clientField}
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path={path}
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schemaPath={schemaPath}
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permissions={permissions}
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/>
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)
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}

Client Component

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'use client'
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import React from 'react'
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import { DateTimeField } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { DateFieldClientComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomDateFieldClient: DateFieldClientComponent = (props) => {
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return <DateTimeField {...props} />
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}

Label

Server Component

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import React from 'react'
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import { FieldLabel } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { DateFieldLabelServerComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomDateFieldLabelServer: DateFieldLabelServerComponent = ({
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clientField,
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path,
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}) => {
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return (
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<FieldLabel
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label={clientField?.label || clientField?.name}
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path={path}
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required={clientField?.required}
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/>
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)
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}

Client Component

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'use client'
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import React from 'react'
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import { FieldLabel } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { DateFieldLabelClientComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomDateFieldLabelClient: DateFieldLabelClientComponent = ({
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field,
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path,
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}) => {
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return (
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<FieldLabel
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label={field?.label || field?.name}
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path={path}
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required={field?.required}
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/>
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)
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}

Timezones

To enable timezone selection on a Date field, set the timezone property to true:

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{
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name: 'date',
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type: 'date',
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timezone: true,
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}

This will add a dropdown to the date picker that allows users to select a timezone. The selected timezone will be saved in the database along with the date in a new column named date_tz.

You can customise the available list of timezones in the global admin config or on the field config itself which accepts the following config as well:

Property

Description

defaultTimezone

A value for the default timezone to be set.

supportedTimezones

An array of supported timezones with label and value object.

required

If true, the timezone selection will be required even if the date is not.

override

A function to customize the generated timezone field. More details

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{
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name: 'date',
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type: 'date',
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timezone: {
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defaultTimezone: 'America/New_York',
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supportedTimezones: [
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{ label: 'New York', value: 'America/New_York' },
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{ label: 'Los Angeles', value: 'America/Los_Angeles' },
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{ label: 'London', value: 'Europe/London' },
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],
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},
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}

Timezone Override

The override function allows you to customize the auto-generated timezone select field at a granular level. This is useful when you need to modify admin options like visibility, descriptions, or other field properties.

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{
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name: 'publishedAt',
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type: 'date',
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label: 'Published At',
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timezone: {
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override: ({ baseField }) => ({
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...baseField,
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admin: {
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...baseField.admin,
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disableListColumn: true, // Hide from list view columns
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},
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}),
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},
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}

The override function receives an object with baseField (the default timezone select field) and must return a valid field configuration. The base field includes:

  • name: The timezone field name (e.g., publishedAt_tz)
  • type: Always 'select'
  • options: The available timezone options
  • defaultValue: The default timezone value
  • required: Whether the timezone is required
  • label: Auto-generated from the parent field's label (e.g., "Published At Tz")
  • admin.hidden: true by default

Custom UTC Offsets

In addition to IANA timezone names (like America/New_York), you can also use fixed UTC offsets in the ±HH:mm format:

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{
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name: 'eventTime',
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type: 'date',
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timezone: {
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supportedTimezones: [
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{ label: 'UTC+5:30 (India)', value: '+05:30' },
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{ label: 'UTC-8 (Pacific)', value: '-08:00' },
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{ label: 'UTC+0', value: '+00:00' },
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],
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},
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}

You can also mix IANA timezones with custom UTC offsets:

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{
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name: 'scheduledAt',
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type: 'date',
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timezone: {
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supportedTimezones: [
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{ label: 'New York', value: 'America/New_York' },
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{ label: 'UTC+5:30', value: '+05:30' },
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{ label: 'UTC', value: 'UTC' },
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],
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},
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}

GraphQL Enum Names

When using offset timezones with GraphQL, the offset values are transformed to valid GraphQL enum names using the _TZOFFSET_ prefix:

Offset Value

GraphQL Enum Name

+05:30

_TZOFFSET_PLUS_05_30

-08:00

_TZOFFSET_MINUS_08_00

+00:00

_TZOFFSET_PLUS_00_00

Similarly, IANA timezone names are also transformed (e.g., America/New_York becomes America_New_York).

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# Query returns the enum name
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query {
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Event {
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scheduledAt_tz # Returns "_TZOFFSET_PLUS_05_30"
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}
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}
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# Mutations use the enum name
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mutation {
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createEvent(data: { scheduledAt_tz: _TZOFFSET_PLUS_05_30 }) {
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scheduledAt_tz
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}
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}

The actual value (+05:30) is stored in the database and returned by the REST API.

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