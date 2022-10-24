The Email Field enforces that the value provided is a valid email address.

Admin Panel screenshot of an Email field

To create an Email Field, set the type to email in your Field Config:

1 import type { Field } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MyEmailField : Field = { 4 5 type : 'email' , 6 }

Config Options

Option Description name * To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More details. label Text used as a field label in the Admin Panel or an object with keys for each language. unique Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field. This creates a database-level unique index on the field's path. More details. index Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often. validate Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin Panel and the backend. More details. saveToJWT If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT. hooks Provide Field Hooks to control logic for this field. More details. access Provide Field Access Control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More details. hidden Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin Panel. defaultValue Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More details. localized Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. required Require this field to have a value. admin Admin-specific configuration. More details. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins) typescriptSchema Override field type generation with providing a JSON schema virtual Provide true to disable field in the database, or provide a string path to link the field with a relationship. See Virtual Fields

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Admin Options

To customize the appearance and behavior of the Email Field in the Admin Panel, you can use the admin option:

1 import type { Field } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MyEmailField : Field = { 4 5 admin : { 6 7 8 } , 9 }

The Email Field inherits all of the default admin options from the base Field Admin Config, plus the following additional options:

Property Description placeholder Set this property to define a placeholder string for the field. autoComplete Set this property to a string that will be used for browser autocomplete.

Example

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const ExampleCollection : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'example-collection' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'contact' , 8 type : 'email' , 9 label : 'Contact Email Address' , 10 required : true , 11 } , 12 ] , 13 }

Custom Components

Field

Server Component

1 import type React from 'react' 2 import { EmailField } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 import type { EmailFieldServerComponent } from 'payload' 4 5 export const CustomEmailFieldServer : EmailFieldServerComponent = ( { 6 clientField , 7 path , 8 schemaPath , 9 permissions , 10 } ) => { 11 return ( 12 < EmailField 13 field = { clientField } 14 path = { path } 15 schemaPath = { schemaPath } 16 permissions = { permissions } 17 /> 18 ) 19 }

Client Component

1 'use client' 2 import React from 'react' 3 import { EmailField } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 import type { EmailFieldClientComponent } from 'payload' 5 6 export const CustomEmailFieldClient : EmailFieldClientComponent = ( props ) => { 7 return < EmailField { ... props } /> 8 }

Label

Server Component

1 import React from 'react' 2 import { FieldLabel } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 import type { EmailFieldLabelServerComponent } from 'payload' 4 5 export const CustomEmailFieldLabelServer : EmailFieldLabelServerComponent = ( { 6 clientField , 7 path , 8 } ) => { 9 return ( 10 < FieldLabel 11 label = { clientField ?. label || clientField ?. name } 12 path = { path } 13 required = { clientField ?. required } 14 /> 15 ) 16 }

Client Component