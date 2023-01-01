Group Field

|Option
|Description
name *
|To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
fields *
|Array of field types to nest within this Group.
label
|Used as a heading in the Admin panel and to name the generated GraphQL type.
validate
|Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
saveToJWT
|If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooks
|Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
access
|Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hidden
|Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValue
|Provide an object of data to be used for this field's default value. More
localized
|Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. If enabled, a separate, localized set of all data within this Group will be kept, so there is no need to specify each nested field as
localized.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
interfaceName
|Create a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type.
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
In addition to the default field admin config, the Group allows for the following admin property:
hideGutter
Set this property to
true to hide this field's gutter within the admin panel. The field gutter is rendered as a vertical line and padding, but often if this field is nested within a Group, Block, or Array, you may want to hide the gutter.
