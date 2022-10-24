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Group Field

The Group Field allows Fields to be nested under a common property name. It also groups fields together visually in the Admin Panel.

Shows a Group field in the Payload Admin Panel
Admin Panel screenshot of a Group field

To add a Group Field, set the type to group in your Field Config:

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import type { Field } from 'payload'
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export const MyGroupField: Field = {
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// ...
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type: 'group',
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fields: [
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// ...
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],
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}

Config Options

Option

Description

name

To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More details.

fields *

Array of field types to nest within this Group.

label

Used as a heading in the Admin Panel and to name the generated GraphQL type. Defaults to the field name, if defined.

validate

Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin Panel and the backend. More details.

saveToJWT

If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.

hooks

Provide Field Hooks to control logic for this field. More details.

access

Provide Field Access Control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More details.

hidden

Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin Panel.

defaultValue

Provide an object of data to be used for this field's default value. More details.

localized

Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. If enabled, a separate, localized set of all data within this Group will be kept, so there is no need to specify each nested field as localized.

admin

Admin-specific configuration. More details.

custom

Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

interfaceName

Create a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type.

typescriptSchema

Override field type generation with providing a JSON schema

virtual

Provide true to disable field in the database. See Virtual Fields

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Admin Options

To customize the appearance and behavior of the Group Field in the Admin Panel, you can use the admin option:

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import type { Field } from 'payload'
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export const MyGroupField: Field = {
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// ...
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admin: {
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// ...
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},
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}

The Group Field inherits all of the default admin options from the base Field Admin Config, plus the following additional options:

Option

Description

hideGutter

Set this property to true to hide this field's gutter within the Admin Panel. The field gutter is rendered as a vertical line and padding, but often if this field is nested within a Group, Block, or Array, you may want to hide the gutter.

Example

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import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
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export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
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slug: 'example-collection',
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fields: [
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{
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name: 'pageMeta',
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type: 'group', // required
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interfaceName: 'Meta', // optional
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fields: [
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// required
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{
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name: 'title',
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type: 'text',
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required: true,
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minLength: 20,
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maxLength: 100,
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},
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{
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name: 'description',
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type: 'textarea',
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required: true,
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minLength: 40,
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maxLength: 160,
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},
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],
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},
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],
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}

Presentational group fields

You can also use the Group field to only visually group fields without affecting the data structure. Not defining a name will render just the grouped fields (no nested object is created). If you want the group to appear as a titled section in the Admin UI, set a label.

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import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
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3
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
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slug: 'example-collection',
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fields: [
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{
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label: 'Page meta', // label only → presentational
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type: 'group', // required
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fields: [
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{
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name: 'title',
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type: 'text',
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required: true,
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minLength: 20,
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maxLength: 100,
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},
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{
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name: 'description',
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type: 'textarea',
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required: true,
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minLength: 40,
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maxLength: 160,
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},
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],
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},
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],
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}

Named group

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import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
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export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
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slug: 'example-collection',
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fields: [
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{
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name: 'pageMeta', // name → nested object in data
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label: 'Page meta',
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type: 'group', // required
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fields: [
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{
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name: 'title',
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type: 'text',
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required: true,
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minLength: 20,
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maxLength: 100,
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},
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{
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name: 'description',
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type: 'textarea',
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required: true,
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minLength: 40,
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maxLength: 160,
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},
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],
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},
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],
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}

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