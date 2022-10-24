Group Field
The Group Field allows Fields to be nested under a common property name. It also groups fields together visually in the Admin Panel.
To add a Group Field, set the
type to
group in your Field Config:
Config Options
Option
Description
To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More details.
Array of field types to nest within this Group.
Used as a heading in the Admin Panel and to name the generated GraphQL type. Defaults to the field name, if defined.
Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin Panel and the backend. More details.
If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
Provide Field Hooks to control logic for this field. More details.
Provide Field Access Control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More details.
Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin Panel.
Provide an object of data to be used for this field's default value. More details.
Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. If enabled, a separate, localized set of all data within this Group will be kept, so there is no need to specify each nested field as
Admin-specific configuration. More details.
Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
Create a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type.
Override field type generation with providing a JSON schema
Provide
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
Admin Options
To customize the appearance and behavior of the Group Field in the Admin Panel, you can use the
admin option:
The Group Field inherits all of the default admin options from the base Field Admin Config, plus the following additional options:
Option
Description
Set this property to
Example
Presentational group fields
You can also use the Group field to only visually group fields without affecting the data structure. Not defining a
name will render just the grouped fields (no nested object is created). If you want the group to appear as a titled section in the Admin UI, set a
label.
Named group
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