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Number Field

The Number Field stores and validates numeric entry and supports additional numerical validation and formatting features.

Shows a Number field in the Payload Admin Panel
Admin Panel screenshot of a Number field

To add a Number Field, set the type to number in your Field Config:

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import type { Field } from 'payload'
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export const MyNumberField: Field = {
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// ...
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type: 'number',
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}

Config Options

Option

Description

name *

To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More details.

label

Text used as a field label in the Admin Panel or an object with keys for each language.

min

Minimum value accepted. Used in the default validation function.

max

Maximum value accepted. Used in the default validation function.

hasMany

Makes this field an ordered array of numbers instead of just a single number.

minRows

Minimum number of numbers in the numbers array, if hasMany is set to true.

maxRows

Maximum number of numbers in the numbers array, if hasMany is set to true.

unique

Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field. This creates a database-level unique index on the field's path. More details.

index

Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often.

validate

Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin Panel and the backend. More details.

saveToJWT

If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.

hooks

Provide Field Hooks to control logic for this field. More details.

access

Provide Field Access Control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More details.

hidden

Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin Panel.

defaultValue

Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More details.

localized

Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.

required

Require this field to have a value.

admin

Admin-specific configuration. More details.

custom

Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

typescriptSchema

Override field type generation with providing a JSON schema

virtual

Provide true to disable field in the database, or provide a string path to link the field with a relationship. See Virtual Fields

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Admin Options

To customize the appearance and behavior of the Number Field in the Admin Panel, you can use the admin option:

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import type { Field } from 'payload'
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export const MyNumberField: Field = {
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// ...
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admin: {
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// ...
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},
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}

The Number Field inherits all of the default admin options from the base Field Admin Config, plus the following additional options:

Property

Description

step

Set a value for the number field to increment / decrement using browser controls.

placeholder

Set this property to define a placeholder string for the field.

autoComplete

Set this property to a string that will be used for browser autocomplete.

Example

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import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
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export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
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slug: 'example-collection',
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fields: [
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{
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name: 'age', // required
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type: 'number', // required
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required: true,
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admin: {
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step: 1,
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},
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},
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],
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}

Custom Components

Field

Server Component

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import type React from 'react'
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import { NumberField } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { NumberFieldServerComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomNumberFieldServer: NumberFieldServerComponent = ({
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clientField,
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path,
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schemaPath,
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permissions,
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}) => {
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return (
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<NumberField
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field={clientField}
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path={path}
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schemaPath={schemaPath}
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permissions={permissions}
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/>
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)
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}

Client Component

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'use client'
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import React from 'react'
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import { NumberField } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { NumberFieldClientComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomNumberFieldClient: NumberFieldClientComponent = (props) => {
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return <NumberField {...props} />
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}

Label

Server Component

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import React from 'react'
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import { FieldLabel } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { NumberFieldLabelServerComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomNumberFieldLabelServer: NumberFieldLabelServerComponent = ({
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clientField,
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path,
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}) => {
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return (
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<FieldLabel
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label={clientField?.label || clientField?.name}
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path={path}
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required={clientField?.required}
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/>
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)
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}

Client Component

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'use client'
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import React from 'react'
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import { FieldLabel } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { NumberFieldLabelClientComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomNumberFieldLabelClient: NumberFieldLabelClientComponent = ({
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field,
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path,
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}) => {
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return (
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<FieldLabel
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label={field?.label || field?.name}
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path={path}
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required={field?.required}
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/>
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)
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}

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