Number Field
The Number Field stores and validates numeric entry and supports additional numerical validation and formatting features.
To add a Number Field, set the
type to
number in your Field Config:
Config Options
Option
Description
To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More details.
Text used as a field label in the Admin Panel or an object with keys for each language.
Minimum value accepted. Used in the default
Maximum value accepted. Used in the default
Makes this field an ordered array of numbers instead of just a single number.
Minimum number of numbers in the numbers array, if
Maximum number of numbers in the numbers array, if
Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field. This creates a database-level unique index on the field's path. More details.
Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to
Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin Panel and the backend. More details.
If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
Provide Field Hooks to control logic for this field. More details.
Provide Field Access Control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More details.
Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin Panel.
Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More details.
Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
Require this field to have a value.
Admin-specific configuration. More details.
Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
Override field type generation with providing a JSON schema
Provide
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
Admin Options
To customize the appearance and behavior of the Number Field in the Admin Panel, you can use the
admin option:
The Number Field inherits all of the default admin options from the base Field Admin Config, plus the following additional options:
Property
Description
Set a value for the number field to increment / decrement using browser controls.
Set this property to define a placeholder string for the field.
Set this property to a string that will be used for browser autocomplete.
Example
Custom Components
Field
Server Component
Client Component
Label
Server Component
Client Component
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