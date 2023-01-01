Payload exposes a full suite of migration controls available for your use. Migration commands are accessible via the npm run payload command in your project directory.

Ensure you have an npm script called "payload" in your package.json file.

{ "scripts" : { "payload" : "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload" } }

Note that you need to run Payload migrations through the package manager that you are using, because Payload should not be globally installed on your system.

Migration file contents

Payload stores all created migrations in a folder that you can specify. By default, migrations are stored in ./src/migrations .

A migration file has two exports - an up function, which is called when a migration is executed, and a down function that will be called if for some reason the migration fails to complete successfully. The up function should contain all changes that you attempt to make within the migration, and the down should ideally revert any changes you make.

For an added level of safety, migrations should leverage Payload transactions.

Here is an example migration file:

import { MigrateUpArgs , MigrateDownArgs } from '@payloadcms/your-db-adapter' export async function up ( { payload } : MigrateUpArgs ) : Promise < void > { } ; export async function down({ payload }: MigrateDownArgs): Promise < void > { } ;

All database adapters should implement similar migration patterns, but there will be small differences based on the adapter and its specific needs. Below is a list of all migration commands that should be supported by your database adapter.

Migrate

The migrate command will run any migrations that have not yet been run.

npm run payload migrate

Create

Create a new migration file in the migrations directory. You can optionally name the migration that will be created. By default, migrations will be named using a timestamp.

npm run payload migrate : create optional - name - here

Status

The migrate:status command will check the status of migrations and output a table of which migrations have been run, and which migrations have not yet run.

payload migrate:status

npm run payload migrate : status

Down

Roll back the last batch of migrations.

npm run payload migrate : down

Refresh

Roll back all migrations that have been run, and run them again.

npm run payload migrate : refresh

Reset

Roll back all migrations.

npm run payload migrate : reset

Fresh

Drops all entities from the database and re-runs all migrations from scratch.