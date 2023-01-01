Example uses:
Admin panel screenshot of an Array field with a Row containing two text fields, a read-only text field and a checkbox
|Option
|Description
name *
|To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
label
|Text used as the heading in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language. Auto-generated from name if not defined.
fields *
|Array of field types to correspond to each row of the Array.
validate
|Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
saveToJWT
|If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooks
|Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
access
|Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hidden
|Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValue
|Provide an array of row data to be used for this field's default value. More
localized
|Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. If enabled, a separate, localized set of all data within this Array will be kept, so there is no need to specify each nested field as
localized.
required
|Require this field to have a value.
labels
|Customize the row labels appearing in the Admin dashboard.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
interfaceName
|Create a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type.
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
In addition to the default field admin config, you can adjust the following properties:
|Option
|Description
initCollapsed
|Set the initial collapsed state
components.RowLabel
|Function or React component to be rendered as the label on the array row. Receives
({ data, index, path }) as args
collections/ExampleCollection.ts