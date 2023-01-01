The Array field type is used when you need to have a set of "repeating" fields. It stores an array of objects containing the fields that you define. Its uses can be simple or highly complex.

Example uses:

Admin panel screenshot of an Array field with a Row containing two text fields, a read-only text field and a checkbox

# Config

Option Description name * To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More label Text used as the heading in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language. Auto-generated from name if not defined. fields * Array of field types to correspond to each row of the Array. validate Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More saveToJWT If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT. hooks Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More access Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More hidden Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel. defaultValue Provide an array of row data to be used for this field's default value. More localized Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config. If enabled, a separate, localized set of all data within this Array will be kept, so there is no need to specify each nested field as localized . required Require this field to have a value. labels Customize the row labels appearing in the Admin dashboard. admin Admin-specific configuration. See below for more detail. custom Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins) interfaceName Create a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type.

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

# Admin Config

In addition to the default field admin config, you can adjust the following properties:

Option Description initCollapsed Set the initial collapsed state components.RowLabel Function or React component to be rendered as the label on the array row. Receives ({ data, index, path }) as args

# Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts