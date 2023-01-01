DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin

Text Field

#
Config
OptionDescription
name *To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
labelText used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language.
uniqueEnforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field.
minLengthUsed by the default validation function to ensure values are of a minimum character length.
maxLengthUsed by the default validation function to ensure values are of a maximum character length.
validateProvide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
indexBuild a MongoDB index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often.
saveToJWTIf this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooksProvide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
accessProvide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hiddenRestrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValueProvide data to be used for this field's default value. More
localizedEnable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
requiredRequire this field to have a value.
adminAdmin-specific configuration. See below for more detail.
customExtension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

#
Admin config

In addition to the default field admin config, the Text field type allows for the following admin properties:

placeholder

Set this property to define a placeholder string in the text input.

autoComplete

Set this property to a string that will be used for browser autocomplete.

#
Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'example-collection',
fields: [
{
name: 'pageTitle', // required
type: 'text', // required
required: true,
}
]
}
Next

Textarea Field