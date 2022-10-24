Tabs Field
The Tabs Field is presentational-only and only affects the Admin Panel (unless a tab is named). By using it, you can place fields within a nice layout component that separates certain sub-fields by a tabbed interface.
To add a Tabs Field, set the
type to
tabs in your Field Config:
Config Options
Option
Description
Array of tabs to render within this Tabs field.
Admin-specific configuration. More details.
Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
Tab-specific Config
Each tab must have either a
name or
label and the required
fields array. You can also optionally pass a
description to render within each individual tab.
Option
Description
Groups field data into an object when stored and retrieved from the database. More details.
The label to render on the tab itself. Required when name is undefined, defaults to name converted to words.
The fields to render within this tab.
Optionally render a description within this tab to describe the contents of the tab itself.
Create a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type. (
Provide
Admin-specific configuration. More details. Currently supports
An optional identifier for the tab. If
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
Conditional Tabs
Just like fields, individual tabs can be conditionally shown or hidden based on the value of other fields. This is done by providing a
condition function to the
admin property of the tab config.
When a tab's condition returns
false, the tab and all of its fields will be hidden from the Admin Panel. If the currently active tab becomes hidden due to a condition change, Payload will automatically switch to the next available visible tab.
Example
Example
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