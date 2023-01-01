DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Tabs Field

Tabs field type used to separate Hero fields from Page Layout Tabs field type used to separate Hero fields from Page Layout

#
Config
OptionDescription
tabs *Array of tabs to render within this Tabs field.
adminAdmin-specific configuration. See the default field admin config for more details.
customExtension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

Tab-specific Config

Each tab must have either a name or label and the required fields array. You can also optionally pass a description to render within each individual tab.

OptionDescription
nameGroups field data into an object when stored and retrieved from the database. More
labelThe label to render on the tab itself. Required when name is undefined, defaults to name converted to words.
fields *The fields to render within this tab.
descriptionOptionally render a description within this tab to describe the contents of the tab itself.
interfaceNameCreate a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type. (name must be present)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

#
Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts

import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "example-collection",
fields: [
{
type: "tabs", // required
tabs: [
// required
{
label: "Tab One Label", // required
description: "This will appear within the tab above the fields.",
fields: [
// required
{
name: "someTextField",
type: "text",
required: true,
},
],
},
{
name: "tabTwo",
label: "Tab Two Label", // required
interfaceName: "TabTwo", // optional (`name` must be present)
fields: [
// required
{
name: "numberField", // accessible via tabTwo.numberField
type: "number",
required: true,
},
],
},
],
},
],
};
