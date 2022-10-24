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Radio Group Field

The Radio Field allows for the selection of one value from a predefined set of possible values and presents a radio group-style set of inputs to the Admin Panel.

Shows a Radio field in the Payload Admin Panel
Admin Panel screenshot of a Radio field

To add a Radio Field, set the type to radio in your Field Config:

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import type { Field } from 'payload'
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export const MyRadioField: Field = {
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// ...
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type: 'radio',
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options: [
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// ...
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],
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}

Config Options

Option

Description

name *

To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More details.

options *

Array of options to allow the field to store. Can either be an array of strings, or an array of objects containing a label string and a value string.

label

Text used as a field label in the Admin Panel or an object with keys for each language.

validate

Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin Panel and the backend. More details.

index

Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often.

saveToJWT

If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.

hooks

Provide Field Hooks to control logic for this field. More details.

access

Provide Field Access Control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More details.

hidden

Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin Panel.

defaultValue

Provide data to be used for this field's default value. The default value must exist within provided values in options. More details.

localized

Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.

required

Require this field to have a value.

admin

Admin-specific configuration. More details.

custom

Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

enumName

Custom enum name for this field when using SQL Database Adapter (Postgres). Auto-generated from name if not defined.

interfaceName

Create a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type.

typescriptSchema

Override field type generation with providing a JSON schema

virtual

Provide true to disable field in the database, or provide a string path to link the field with a relationship. See Virtual Fields

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Admin Options

To customize the appearance and behavior of the Radio Field in the Admin Panel, you can use the admin option:

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import type { Field } from 'payload'
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export const MyRadioField: Field = {
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// ...
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admin: {
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// ...
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},
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}

The Radio Field inherits all of the default admin options from the base Field Admin Config, plus the following additional options:

Property

Description

layout

Allows for the radio group to be styled as a horizontally or vertically distributed list. The default value is horizontal.

Example

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import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
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export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
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slug: 'example-collection',
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fields: [
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{
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name: 'color', // required
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type: 'radio', // required
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options: [
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// required
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{
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label: 'Mint',
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value: 'mint',
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},
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{
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label: 'Dark Gray',
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value: 'dark_gray',
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},
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],
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defaultValue: 'mint', // The first value in options.
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admin: {
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layout: 'horizontal',
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},
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},
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],
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}

Custom Components

Field

Server Component

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import type React from 'react'
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import { RadioGroupField } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { RadioFieldServerComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomRadioFieldServer: RadioFieldServerComponent = ({
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clientField,
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path,
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schemaPath,
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permissions,
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}) => {
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return (
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<RadioGroupField
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field={clientField}
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path={path}
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schemaPath={schemaPath}
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permissions={permissions}
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/>
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)
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}

Client Component

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'use client'
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import React from 'react'
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import { RadioGroupField } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { RadioFieldClientComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomRadioFieldClient: RadioFieldClientComponent = (props) => {
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return <RadioGroupField {...props} />
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}

Label

Server Component

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import React from 'react'
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import { FieldLabel } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { RadioFieldLabelServerComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomRadioFieldLabelServer: RadioFieldLabelServerComponent = ({
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clientField,
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path,
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required,
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}) => {
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return (
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<FieldLabel
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label={clientField?.label || clientField?.name}
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path={path}
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required={clientField?.required}
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/>
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)
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}

Client Component

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'use client'
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import React from 'react'
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import { FieldLabel } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { RadioFieldLabelClientComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomRadioFieldLabelClient: RadioFieldLabelClientComponent = ({
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field,
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path,
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}) => {
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return (
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<FieldLabel
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label={field?.label || field?.name}
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path={path}
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required={field?.required}
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/>
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)
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}

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