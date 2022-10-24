Radio Group Field
The Radio Field allows for the selection of one value from a predefined set of possible values and presents a radio group-style set of inputs to the Admin Panel.
To add a Radio Field, set the
type to
radio in your Field Config:
Config Options
Option
Description
To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More details.
Array of options to allow the field to store. Can either be an array of strings, or an array of objects containing a
Text used as a field label in the Admin Panel or an object with keys for each language.
Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin Panel and the backend. More details.
Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to
If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
Provide Field Hooks to control logic for this field. More details.
Provide Field Access Control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More details.
Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin Panel.
Provide data to be used for this field's default value. The default value must exist within provided values in
Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
Require this field to have a value.
Admin-specific configuration. More details.
Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
Custom enum name for this field when using SQL Database Adapter (Postgres). Auto-generated from name if not defined.
Create a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type.
Override field type generation with providing a JSON schema
Provide
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
Admin Options
To customize the appearance and behavior of the Radio Field in the Admin Panel, you can use the
admin option:
The Radio Field inherits all of the default admin options from the base Field Admin Config, plus the following additional options:
Property
Description
Allows for the radio group to be styled as a horizontally or vertically distributed list. The default value is
Example
Custom Components
Field
Server Component
Client Component
Label
Server Component
Client Component
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