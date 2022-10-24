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Select Field

The Select Field provides a dropdown-style interface for choosing options from a predefined list as an enumeration.

Shows a Select field in the Payload Admin Panel
Admin Panel screenshot of a Select field

To add a Select Field, set the type to select in your Field Config:

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import type { Field } from 'payload'
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3
export const MySelectField: Field = {
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// ...
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type: 'select',
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options: [
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// ...
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],
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}

Config Options

Option

Description

name *

To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More details.

options *

Array of options to allow the field to store. Can either be an array of strings, or an array of objects containing a label string and a value string.

hasMany

Boolean when, if set to true, allows this field to have many selections instead of only one.

label

Text used as a field label in the Admin Panel or an object with keys for each language.

unique

Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field. This creates a database-level unique index on the field's path. More details.

validate

Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin Panel and the backend. More details.

index

Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often.

saveToJWT

If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.

hooks

Provide Field Hooks to control logic for this field. More details.

access

Provide Field Access Control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More details.

hidden

Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin Panel.

defaultValue

Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More details.

localized

Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.

required

Require this field to have a value.

admin

Admin-specific configuration. See the default field admin config for more details.

custom

Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

enumName

Custom enum name for this field when using SQL Database Adapter (Postgres). Auto-generated from name if not defined.

dbName

Custom table name (if hasMany set to true) for this field when using SQL Database Adapter (Postgres). Auto-generated from name if not defined.

interfaceName

Create a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type.

filterOptions

Dynamically filter which options are available based on the user, data, etc. More details

typescriptSchema

Override field type generation with providing a JSON schema

virtual

Provide true to disable field in the database, or provide a string path to link the field with a relationship. See Virtual Fields

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

filterOptions

Used to dynamically filter which options are available based on the current user, document data, or other criteria.

Some examples of this might include:

  • Restricting options based on a user's role, e.g. admin-only options
  • Displaying different options based on the value of another field, e.g. a city/state selector

The result of filterOptions will determine:

  • Which options are displayed in the Admin Panel
  • Which options can be saved to the database

To do this, use the filterOptions property in your Field Config:

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import type { Field } from 'payload'
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export const MySelectField: Field = {
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// ...
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type: 'select',
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options: [
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{
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label: 'One',
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value: 'one',
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},
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{
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label: 'Two',
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value: 'two',
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},
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{
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label: 'Three',
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value: 'three',
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},
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],
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filterOptions: ({ options, data }) =>
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data.disallowOption1
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? options.filter(
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(option) =>
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(typeof option === 'string' ? options : option.value) !== 'one',
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)
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: options,
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}

Admin Options

To customize the appearance and behavior of the Select Field in the Admin Panel, you can use the admin option:

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import type { Field } from 'payload'
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export const MySelectField: Field = {
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// ...
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admin: {
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// ...
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},
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}

The Select Field inherits all of the default admin options from the base Field Admin Config, plus the following additional options:

Property

Description

isClearable

Set to true if you'd like this field to be clearable within the Admin UI.

isSortable

Set to true if you'd like this field to be sortable within the Admin UI using drag and drop. (Only works when hasMany is set to true)

placeholder

Define a custom text or function to replace the generic default placeholder

Example

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import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload'
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export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
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slug: 'example-collection',
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fields: [
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{
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name: 'selectedFeatures', // required
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type: 'select', // required
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hasMany: true,
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admin: {
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isClearable: true,
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isSortable: true, // use mouse to drag and drop different values, and sort them according to your choice
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},
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options: [
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{
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label: 'Metallic Paint',
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value: 'metallic_paint',
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},
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{
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label: 'Alloy Wheels',
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value: 'alloy_wheels',
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},
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{
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label: 'Carbon Fiber Dashboard',
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value: 'carbon_fiber_dashboard',
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},
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],
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},
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],
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}

Custom Components

Field

Server Component

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import type { SelectFieldServerComponent } from 'payload'
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import type React from 'react'
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import { SelectField } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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export const CustomSelectFieldServer: SelectFieldServerComponent = ({
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clientField,
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path,
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schemaPath,
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permissions,
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}) => {
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return (
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<SelectField
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field={clientField}
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path={path}
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schemaPath={schemaPath}
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permissions={permissions}
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/>
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)
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}

Client Component

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'use client'
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import type { SelectFieldClientComponent } from 'payload'
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import { SelectField } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import React from 'react'
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export const CustomSelectFieldClient: SelectFieldClientComponent = (props) => {
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return <SelectField {...props} />
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}

Label

Server Component

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import React from 'react'
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import { FieldLabel } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { SelectFieldLabelServerComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomSelectFieldLabelServer: SelectFieldLabelServerComponent = ({
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clientField,
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path,
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}) => {
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return (
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<FieldLabel
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label={clientField?.label || clientField?.name}
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path={path}
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required={clientField?.required}
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/>
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)
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}

Client Component

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'use client'
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import React from 'react'
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import { FieldLabel } from '@payloadcms/ui'
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import type { SelectFieldLabelClientComponent } from 'payload'
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export const CustomSelectFieldLabelClient: SelectFieldLabelClientComponent = ({
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field,
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path,
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}) => {
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return (
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<FieldLabel
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label={field?.label || field?.name}
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path={path}
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required={field?.required}
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/>
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)
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}

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