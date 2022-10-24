Select Field
The Select Field provides a dropdown-style interface for choosing options from a predefined list as an enumeration.
To add a Select Field, set the
type to
select in your Field Config:
Config Options
Option
Description
To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More details.
Array of options to allow the field to store. Can either be an array of strings, or an array of objects containing a
Boolean when, if set to
Text used as a field label in the Admin Panel or an object with keys for each language.
Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field. This creates a database-level unique index on the field's path. More details.
Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin Panel and the backend. More details.
Build an index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to
If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
Provide Field Hooks to control logic for this field. More details.
Provide Field Access Control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More details.
Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin Panel.
Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More details.
Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
Require this field to have a value.
Admin-specific configuration. See the default field admin config for more details.
Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
Custom enum name for this field when using SQL Database Adapter (Postgres). Auto-generated from name if not defined.
Custom table name (if
Create a top level, reusable Typescript interface & GraphQL type.
Dynamically filter which options are available based on the user, data, etc. More details
Override field type generation with providing a JSON schema
Provide
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
filterOptions
Used to dynamically filter which options are available based on the current user, document data, or other criteria.
Some examples of this might include:
- Restricting options based on a user's role, e.g. admin-only options
- Displaying different options based on the value of another field, e.g. a city/state selector
The result of
filterOptions will determine:
- Which options are displayed in the Admin Panel
- Which options can be saved to the database
To do this, use the
filterOptions property in your Field Config:
Admin Options
To customize the appearance and behavior of the Select Field in the Admin Panel, you can use the
admin option:
The Select Field inherits all of the default admin options from the base Field Admin Config, plus the following additional options:
Property
Description
Set to
Set to
Define a custom text or function to replace the generic default placeholder
Example
Custom Components
Field
Server Component
Client Component
Label
Server Component
Client Component
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