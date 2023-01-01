|Option
|Description
name *
|To be used as the property name when stored and retrieved from the database. More
options *
|Array of options to allow the field to store. Can either be an array of strings, or an array of objects containing a
label string and a
value string.
hasMany
|Boolean when, if set to
true, allows this field to have many selections instead of only one.
label
|Text used as a field label in the Admin panel or an object with keys for each language.
unique
|Enforce that each entry in the Collection has a unique value for this field.
validate
|Provide a custom validation function that will be executed on both the Admin panel and the backend. More
index
|Build a MongoDB index for this field to produce faster queries. Set this field to
true if your users will perform queries on this field's data often.
saveToJWT
|If this field is top-level and nested in a config supporting Authentication, include its data in the user JWT.
hooks
|Provide field-based hooks to control logic for this field. More
access
|Provide field-based access control to denote what users can see and do with this field's data. More
hidden
|Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.
defaultValue
|Provide data to be used for this field's default value. More
localized
|Enable localization for this field. Requires localization to be enabled in the Base config.
required
|Require this field to have a value.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration. See the default field admin config for more details.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
In addition to the default field admin config, the Select field type also allows for the following admin-specific properties:
isClearable
Set to
true if you'd like this field to be clearable within the Admin UI.
isSortable
Set to
true if you'd like this field to be sortable within the Admin UI using drag and drop. (Only works when
hasMany is set to
true)
