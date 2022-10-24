The Select Field provides a dropdown-style interface for choosing options from a predefined list as an enumeration.

Admin Panel screenshot of a Select field

To add a Select Field, set the type to select in your Field Config:

1 import type { Field } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MySelectField : Field = { 4 5 type : 'select' , 6 options : [ 7 8 ] , 9 }

Config Options

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Important: Option values should be strings that do not contain hyphens or special characters due to GraphQL enumeration naming constraints. Underscores are allowed. If you determine you need your option values to be non-strings or contain special characters, they will be formatted accordingly before being used as a GraphQL enum.

filterOptions

Used to dynamically filter which options are available based on the current user, document data, or other criteria.

Some examples of this might include:

Restricting options based on a user's role, e.g. admin-only options

Displaying different options based on the value of another field, e.g. a city/state selector

The result of filterOptions will determine:

Which options are displayed in the Admin Panel

Which options can be saved to the database

To do this, use the filterOptions property in your Field Config:

1 import type { Field } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MySelectField : Field = { 4 5 type : 'select' , 6 options : [ 7 { 8 label : 'One' , 9 value : 'one' , 10 } , 11 { 12 label : 'Two' , 13 value : 'two' , 14 } , 15 { 16 label : 'Three' , 17 value : 'three' , 18 } , 19 ] , 20 filterOptions : ( { options , data } ) => 21 data . disallowOption1 22 ? options . filter ( 23 ( option ) => 24 ( typeof option === 'string' ? options : option . value ) !== 'one' , 25 ) 26 : options , 27 }

Note: This property is similar to filterOptions in Relationship or Upload fields, except that the return value of this function is simply an array of options, not a query constraint.

Admin Options

To customize the appearance and behavior of the Select Field in the Admin Panel, you can use the admin option:

1 import type { Field } from 'payload' 2 3 export const MySelectField : Field = { 4 5 admin : { 6 7 8 } , 9 }

The Select Field inherits all of the default admin options from the base Field Admin Config, plus the following additional options:

Property Description isClearable Set to true if you'd like this field to be clearable within the Admin UI. isSortable Set to true if you'd like this field to be sortable within the Admin UI using drag and drop. (Only works when hasMany is set to true ) placeholder Define a custom text or function to replace the generic default placeholder

Example

1 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload' 2 3 export const ExampleCollection : CollectionConfig = { 4 slug : 'example-collection' , 5 fields : [ 6 { 7 name : 'selectedFeatures' , 8 type : 'select' , 9 hasMany : true , 10 admin : { 11 isClearable : true , 12 isSortable : true , 13 } , 14 options : [ 15 { 16 label : 'Metallic Paint' , 17 value : 'metallic_paint' , 18 } , 19 { 20 label : 'Alloy Wheels' , 21 value : 'alloy_wheels' , 22 } , 23 { 24 label : 'Carbon Fiber Dashboard' , 25 value : 'carbon_fiber_dashboard' , 26 } , 27 ] , 28 } , 29 ] , 30 }

Custom Components

Field

Server Component

1 import type { SelectFieldServerComponent } from 'payload' 2 import type React from 'react' 3 4 import { SelectField } from '@payloadcms/ui' 5 6 export const CustomSelectFieldServer : SelectFieldServerComponent = ( { 7 clientField , 8 path , 9 schemaPath , 10 permissions , 11 } ) => { 12 return ( 13 < SelectField 14 field = { clientField } 15 path = { path } 16 schemaPath = { schemaPath } 17 permissions = { permissions } 18 /> 19 ) 20 }

Client Component

1 'use client' 2 import type { SelectFieldClientComponent } from 'payload' 3 4 import { SelectField } from '@payloadcms/ui' 5 import React from 'react' 6 7 export const CustomSelectFieldClient : SelectFieldClientComponent = ( props ) => { 8 return < SelectField { ... props } /> 9 }

Label

Server Component

1 import React from 'react' 2 import { FieldLabel } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 import type { SelectFieldLabelServerComponent } from 'payload' 4 5 export const CustomSelectFieldLabelServer : SelectFieldLabelServerComponent = ( { 6 clientField , 7 path , 8 } ) => { 9 return ( 10 < FieldLabel 11 label = { clientField ?. label || clientField ?. name } 12 path = { path } 13 required = { clientField ?. required } 14 /> 15 ) 16 }

Client Component