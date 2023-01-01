DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Row Field

#
Config
OptionDescription
fields *Array of field types to nest within this Row.
adminAdmin-specific configuration excluding description, readOnly, and hidden. See the default field admin config for more details.
customExtension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

#
Example

collections/ExampleCollection.ts

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'example-collection',
fields: [
{
type: 'row', // required
fields: [ // required
{
name: 'label',
type: 'text',
required: true,
admin: {
width: '50%',
},
},
{
name: 'value',
type: 'text',
required: true,
admin: {
width: '50%',
},
},
],
}
]
}
