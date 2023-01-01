Row Field
The Row field is presentational-only and only affects the Admin panel. By using it, you can arrange fields next to each other horizontally.
#Config
|Option
|Description
fields *
|Array of field types to nest within this Row.
admin
|Admin-specific configuration excluding
description,
readOnly, and
hidden. See the default field admin config for more details.
custom
|Extension point for adding custom data (e.g. for plugins)
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
#Example
collections/ExampleCollection.ts
import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';
export const ExampleCollection: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'example-collection',
fields: [
{
type: 'row',
fields: [
{
name: 'label',
type: 'text',
required: true,
admin: {
width: '50%',
},
},
{
name: 'value',
type: 'text',
required: true,
admin: {
width: '50%',
},
},
],
}
]
}
