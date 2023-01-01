Globals Access Control

You can define Global-level Access Control within each Global's access property. All Access Control functions accept one args argument.

**Available argument properties:

# Available Controls

Function Allows/Denies Access read Used in the findOne Global operation update Used in the update Global operation

Example Global config:

import { GlobalConfig } from 'payload/types' ; const Header : GlobalConfig = { slug : "header" , access : { read : ( { req : { user } } ) => { } , update : ( { req : { user } } ) => { } , } , } ; export default Header ;

# Read

Returns a boolean result or optionally a query constraint which limits who can read this global based on its current properties.

Available argument properties:

Option Description req The Express request object containing the currently authenticated user

Returns a boolean result or optionally a query constraint which limits who can update this global based on its current properties.

Available argument properties: