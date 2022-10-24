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Globals Access Control

Global Access Control is Access Control used to restrict access to Global Documents, as well as what they can and cannot see within the Admin Panel as it relates to that Global.

To add Access Control to a Global, use the access property in your Global Config:

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import type { GlobalConfig } from 'payload'
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export const GlobalWithAccessControl: GlobalConfig = {
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// ...
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access: {
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// ...
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},
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}

Config Options

Access Control is specific to the operation of the request.

To add Access Control to a Global, use the access property in the Global Config:

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import { GlobalConfig } from 'payload'
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const GlobalWithAccessControl: GlobalConfig = {
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// ...
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access: {
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read: ({ req: { user } }) => {...},
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update: ({ req: { user } }) => {...},
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// Version-enabled Globals only
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readVersions: () => {...},
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},
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}
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export default Header

The following options are available:

Function

Allows/Denies Access

read

Used in the findOne Global operation. More details.

update

Used in the update Global operation. More details.

If a Global supports Versions, the following additional options are available:

Function

Allows/Denies Access

readVersions

Used to control who can read versions, and who can't. Will automatically restrict the Admin UI version viewing access. More details.

Read

Returns a boolean result or optionally a query constraint which limits who can read this global based on its current properties.

To add read Access Control to a Global, use the access property in the Global Config:

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import { GlobalConfig } from 'payload'
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const Header: GlobalConfig = {
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// ...
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access: {
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read: ({ req: { user } }) => {
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return Boolean(user)
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},
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},
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}

The following arguments are provided to the read function:

Option

Description

req

The Request object containing the currently authenticated user.

Update

Returns a boolean result or optionally a query constraint which limits who can update this global based on its current properties.

To add update Access Control to a Global, use the access property in the Global Config:

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import { GlobalConfig } from 'payload'
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const Header: GlobalConfig = {
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// ...
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access: {
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update: ({ req: { user }, data }) => {
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return Boolean(user)
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},
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},
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}

The following arguments are provided to the update function:

Option

Description

req

The Request object containing the currently authenticated user.

data

The data passed to update the global with.

Read Versions

If the Global has Versions enabled, the readVersions Access Control function determines whether or not the currently logged in user can access the version history of a Document.

To add Read Versions Access Control to a Global, use the readVersions property in the Global Config:

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import type { GlobalConfig } from 'payload'
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export const GlobalWithVersionsAccess: GlobalConfig = {
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// ...
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access: {
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readVersions: ({ req: { user } }) => {
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return Boolean(user)
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},
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},
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}

The following arguments are provided to the readVersions function:

Option

Description

req

The Request object containing the currently authenticated user.

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Field-level Access Control