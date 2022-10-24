Globals Access Control
Global Access Control is Access Control used to restrict access to Global Documents, as well as what they can and cannot see within the Admin Panel as it relates to that Global.
To add Access Control to a Global, use the
access property in your Global Config:
Config Options
Access Control is specific to the operation of the request.
To add Access Control to a Global, use the
access property in the Global Config:
The following options are available:
Function
Allows/Denies Access
Used in the
Used in the
If a Global supports Versions, the following additional options are available:
Function
Allows/Denies Access
Used to control who can read versions, and who can't. Will automatically restrict the Admin UI version viewing access. More details.
Read
Returns a boolean result or optionally a query constraint which limits who can read this global based on its current properties.
To add read Access Control to a Global, use the
access property in the Global Config:
The following arguments are provided to the
read function:
Option
Description
The Request object containing the currently authenticated
Update
Returns a boolean result or optionally a query constraint which limits who can update this global based on its current properties.
To add update Access Control to a Global, use the
access property in the Global Config:
The following arguments are provided to the
update function:
Option
Description
The Request object containing the currently authenticated
The data passed to update the global with.
Read Versions
If the Global has Versions enabled, the
readVersions Access Control function determines whether or not the currently logged in user can access the version history of a Document.
To add Read Versions Access Control to a Global, use the
readVersions property in the Global Config:
The following arguments are provided to the
readVersions function:
Option
Description
The Request object containing the currently authenticated
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