Search Plugin

This plugin generates records of your documents that are extremely fast to search on. It does so by creating a new
search collection that is indexed in the database then saving a static copy of each of your documents using only search-critical data. Search records are automatically created, synced, and deleted behind-the-scenes as you manage your application's documents.
For example, if you have a posts collection that is extremely large and complex, this would allow you to sync just the title, excerpt, and slug of each post so you can query on that instead of the original post directly. Search records are static, so querying them also has the significant advantage of bypassing any hooks that may present be on the original documents. You define exactly what data is synced, and you can even modify or fallback this data before it is saved on a per-document basis.
To query search results, use all the existing Payload APIs that you are already familiar with. You can also prioritize search results by setting a custom priority for each collection. For example, you may want to list blog posts before pages. Or you may want one specific post to always take appear first. Search records are given a
priority field that can be used as the
?sort= parameter in your queries.
This plugin is a great way to implement a fast, immersive search experience such as a search bar in a front-end application. Many applications may not need the power and complexity of a third-party service like Algolia or ElasticSearch. This plugin provides a first-party alternative that is easy to set up and runs entirely on your own database.
search collection to your database
Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like Yarn, NPM, or PNPM:
In the
plugins array of your Payload config, call the plugin with options:
collections
The
collections property is an array of collection slugs to enable syncing to search. Enabled collections receive a
beforeChange and
afterDelete hook that creates, updates, and deletes its respective search record as it changes over time.
defaultPriorities
This plugin automatically adds a
priority field to the
search collection that can be used as the
?sort= parameter in your queries. For example, you may want to list blog posts before pages. Or you may want one specific post to always take appear first.
The
defaultPriorities property is used to set a fallback
priority on search records during the
create operation. It accepts an object with keys that are your collection slugs and values that can either be a number or a function that returns a number. The function receives the
doc as an argument, which is the document being created.
searchOverrides
This plugin automatically creates the
search collection, but you can override anything on this collection via the
searchOverrides property. It accepts anything from the Payload Collection Config and merges it in with the default
search collection config provided by the plugin.
beforeSync
Before creating or updating a search record, the
beforeSync function runs. This is an afterChange hook that allows you to modify the data or provide fallbacks before its search record is created or updated.
syncDrafts
When
syncDrafts is true, draft documents will be synced to search. This is false by default. You must have Payload Drafts enabled for this to apply.
deleteDrafts
If true, will delete documents from search whose status changes to draft. This is true by default. You must have Payload Drafts enabled for this to apply.
All types can be directly imported: