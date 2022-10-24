Search Plugin
This plugin generates records of your documents that are extremely fast to search on. It does so by creating a new
search collection that is indexed in the database then saving a static copy of each of your documents using only search-critical data. Search records are automatically created, synced, and deleted behind-the-scenes as you manage your application's documents.
For example, if you have a posts collection that is extremely large and complex, this would allow you to sync just the title, excerpt, and slug of each post so you can query on that instead of the original post directly. Search records are static, so querying them also has the significant advantage of bypassing any hooks that may be present on the original documents. You define exactly what data is synced, and you can even modify or fallback this data before it is saved on a per-document basis.
To query search results, use all the existing Payload APIs that you are already familiar with. You can also prioritize search results by setting a custom priority for each collection. For example, you may want to list blog posts before pages. Or you may want one specific post to always appear first. Search records are given a
priority field that can be used as the
?sort= parameter in your queries.
This plugin is a great way to implement a fast, immersive search experience such as a search bar in a front-end application. Many applications may not need the power and complexity of a third-party service like Algolia or ElasticSearch. This plugin provides a first-party alternative that is easy to set up and runs entirely on your own database.
Core Features
- Automatically adds an indexed
searchcollection to your database
- Automatically creates, syncs, and deletes search records as you manage your documents
- Saves only search-critical data that you define (e.g. title, excerpt, etc.)
- Allows you to query search results using first-party Payload APIs
- Allows you to query documents without triggering any of their underlying hooks
- Allows you to easily prioritize search results by collection or document
- Allows you to reindex search results by collection on demand
Installation
Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like pnpm, npm, or Yarn:
Basic Usage
In the
plugins array of your Payload Config, call the plugin with options:
Options
collections
The
collections property is an array of collection slugs to enable syncing to search. Enabled collections receive a
beforeChange and
afterDelete hook that creates, updates, and deletes its respective search record as it changes over time.
localize
By default, the search plugin will add
localization: true to the
title field of the newly added
search collection if you have localization enabled. If you would like to disable this behavior, you can set this to
false.
defaultPriorities
This plugin automatically adds a
priority field to the
search collection that can be used as the
?sort= parameter in your queries. For example, you may want to list blog posts before pages. Or you may want one specific post to always take appear first.
The
defaultPriorities property is used to set a fallback
priority on search records during the
create operation. It accepts an object with keys that are your collection slugs and values that can either be a number or a function that returns a number. The function receives the
doc as an argument, which is the document being created.
searchOverrides
This plugin automatically creates the
search collection, but you can override anything on this collection via the
searchOverrides property. It accepts anything from the Payload Collection Config and merges it in with the default
search collection config provided by the plugin.
Note that the
fields property is a function that receives an object with a
defaultFields key. This is an array of fields that are automatically added to the
search collection. You can modify this array or add new fields to it.
beforeSync
Before creating or updating a search record, the
beforeSync function runs. This is an afterChange hook that allows you to modify the data or provide fallbacks before its search record is created or updated.
syncDrafts
When
syncDrafts is true, draft documents will be synced to search. This is false by default. You must have Payload Drafts enabled for this to apply.
deleteDrafts
If true, will delete documents from search whose status changes to draft. This is true by default. You must have Payload Drafts enabled for this to apply.
skipSync
The
skipSync function allows you to conditionally skip syncing specific documents to the search index based on locale, document properties, or any other criteria. This is particularly useful for multi-tenant applications where different tenants use different languages, or when you need fine-grained control over what gets indexed.
This function is called once per locale per document and should return
true to skip syncing or
false to proceed.
Parameters:
locale: The locale being synced (e.g.,
'en',
'es'), or
undefined
doc: The document being synced
collectionSlug: The slug of the collection being synced
req: The Payload request object
Common use cases:
- Multi-tenant applications with per-tenant locale restrictions
- Skipping indexing for specific document states or flags
- Conditional indexing based on user permissions or roles
- Excluding certain locales for specific document types
reindexBatchSize
A number that, when specified, will be used as the value to determine how many search documents to fetch for reindexing at a time in each batch. If not set, this will default to
50.
Collection reindexing
Collection reindexing allows you to recreate search documents from your search-enabled collections on demand. This is useful if you have existing documents that don't already have search indexes, commonly when adding
plugin-search to an existing project. To get started, navigate to your search collection and click the pill in the top right actions slot of the list view labelled
Reindex. This will open a popup with options to select one of your search-enabled collections, or all, for reindexing.
TypeScript
All types can be directly imported:
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