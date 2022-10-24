Search Plugin

This plugin generates records of your documents that are extremely fast to search on. It does so by creating a new search collection that is indexed in the database then saving a static copy of each of your documents using only search-critical data. Search records are automatically created, synced, and deleted behind-the-scenes as you manage your application's documents.

For example, if you have a posts collection that is extremely large and complex, this would allow you to sync just the title, excerpt, and slug of each post so you can query on that instead of the original post directly. Search records are static, so querying them also has the significant advantage of bypassing any hooks that may be present on the original documents. You define exactly what data is synced, and you can even modify or fallback this data before it is saved on a per-document basis.

To query search results, use all the existing Payload APIs that you are already familiar with. You can also prioritize search results by setting a custom priority for each collection. For example, you may want to list blog posts before pages. Or you may want one specific post to always appear first. Search records are given a priority field that can be used as the ?sort= parameter in your queries.

This plugin is a great way to implement a fast, immersive search experience such as a search bar in a front-end application. Many applications may not need the power and complexity of a third-party service like Algolia or ElasticSearch. This plugin provides a first-party alternative that is easy to set up and runs entirely on your own database.

This plugin is completely open-source and the source code can be found here. If you need help, check out our Community Help. If you think you've found a bug, please open a new issue with as much detail as possible.

Core Features

Automatically adds an indexed search collection to your database

collection to your database Automatically creates, syncs, and deletes search records as you manage your documents

Saves only search-critical data that you define (e.g. title, excerpt, etc.)

Allows you to query search results using first-party Payload APIs

Allows you to query documents without triggering any of their underlying hooks

Allows you to easily prioritize search results by collection or document

Allows you to reindex search results by collection on demand

Installation

Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like pnpm, npm, or Yarn:

1 pnpm add @payloadcms/plugin-search

Basic Usage

In the plugins array of your Payload Config, call the plugin with options:

1 import { buildConfig } from 'payload' 2 import { searchPlugin } from '@payloadcms/plugin-search' 3 4 const config = buildConfig ( { 5 collections : [ 6 { 7 slug : 'pages' , 8 fields : [ ] , 9 } , 10 { 11 slug : 'posts' , 12 fields : [ ] , 13 } , 14 ] , 15 plugins : [ 16 searchPlugin ( { 17 collections : [ 'pages' , 'posts' ] , 18 defaultPriorities : { 19 pages : 10 , 20 posts : 20 , 21 } , 22 } ) , 23 ] , 24 } ) 25 26 export default config

Options

collections

The collections property is an array of collection slugs to enable syncing to search. Enabled collections receive a beforeChange and afterDelete hook that creates, updates, and deletes its respective search record as it changes over time.

localize

By default, the search plugin will add localization: true to the title field of the newly added search collection if you have localization enabled. If you would like to disable this behavior, you can set this to false .

defaultPriorities

This plugin automatically adds a priority field to the search collection that can be used as the ?sort= parameter in your queries. For example, you may want to list blog posts before pages. Or you may want one specific post to always take appear first.

The defaultPriorities property is used to set a fallback priority on search records during the create operation. It accepts an object with keys that are your collection slugs and values that can either be a number or a function that returns a number. The function receives the doc as an argument, which is the document being created.

1 2 { 3 4 searchPlugin ( { 5 defaultPriorities : { 6 pages : ( { doc } ) => ( doc . title . startsWith ( 'Hello, world!' ) ? 1 : 10 ) , 7 posts : 20 , 8 } , 9 } ) , 10 }

searchOverrides

This plugin automatically creates the search collection, but you can override anything on this collection via the searchOverrides property. It accepts anything from the Payload Collection Config and merges it in with the default search collection config provided by the plugin.

Note that the fields property is a function that receives an object with a defaultFields key. This is an array of fields that are automatically added to the search collection. You can modify this array or add new fields to it.

1 2 { 3 4 searchPlugin ( { 5 searchOverrides : { 6 slug : 'search-results' , 7 fields : ( { defaultFields } ) => [ 8 ... defaultFields , 9 { 10 name : 'excerpt' , 11 type : 'textarea' , 12 admin : { 13 position : 'sidebar' , 14 } , 15 } , 16 ] , 17 } , 18 } ) , 19 }

beforeSync

Before creating or updating a search record, the beforeSync function runs. This is an afterChange hook that allows you to modify the data or provide fallbacks before its search record is created or updated.

1 2 { 3 4 searchPlugin ( { 5 beforeSync : ( { originalDoc , searchDoc } ) => ( { 6 ... searchDoc , 7 8 9 excerpt : originalDoc ?. excerpt || 'This is a fallback excerpt' , 10 } ) , 11 } ) , 12 }

syncDrafts

When syncDrafts is true, draft documents will be synced to search. This is false by default. You must have Payload Drafts enabled for this to apply.

deleteDrafts

If true, will delete documents from search whose status changes to draft. This is true by default. You must have Payload Drafts enabled for this to apply.

skipSync

The skipSync function allows you to conditionally skip syncing specific documents to the search index based on locale, document properties, or any other criteria. This is particularly useful for multi-tenant applications where different tenants use different languages, or when you need fine-grained control over what gets indexed.

This function is called once per locale per document and should return true to skip syncing or false to proceed.

1 2 { 3 4 searchPlugin ( { 5 skipSync : async ( { locale , doc , collectionSlug , req } ) => { 6 7 if ( ! locale ) return false 8 9 10 11 const tenant = await req . payload . findByID ( { 12 collection : 'tenants' , 13 id : doc . tenant . id , 14 } ) 15 16 return ! tenant . allowedLocales . includes ( locale ) 17 } , 18 } ) , 19 }

Parameters:

locale : The locale being synced (e.g., 'en' , 'es' ), or undefined

: The locale being synced (e.g., , ), or doc : The document being synced

: The document being synced collectionSlug : The slug of the collection being synced

: The slug of the collection being synced req : The Payload request object

Common use cases:

Multi-tenant applications with per-tenant locale restrictions

Skipping indexing for specific document states or flags

Conditional indexing based on user permissions or roles

Excluding certain locales for specific document types

reindexBatchSize

A number that, when specified, will be used as the value to determine how many search documents to fetch for reindexing at a time in each batch. If not set, this will default to 50 .

Collection reindexing

Collection reindexing allows you to recreate search documents from your search-enabled collections on demand. This is useful if you have existing documents that don't already have search indexes, commonly when adding plugin-search to an existing project. To get started, navigate to your search collection and click the pill in the top right actions slot of the list view labelled Reindex . This will open a popup with options to select one of your search-enabled collections, or all, for reindexing.

TypeScript

All types can be directly imported: