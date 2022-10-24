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Hope Network
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Delivering hope with the power of Payload

Industry

Non-profit

Use case

Headless CMS

Hope Network homepage and service line examples

For individuals with unique challenges, Hope Network is a literal lifeline.


Providing essential services such as rehabilitation and transportation to a disadvantaged population, Hope’s diverse operations required a sophisticated content management system that could deliver the same value digitally as it does on the ground.


This deliberate, complex approach was a natural fit with Payload’s intuitive, flexible nature to managing content and data.

THE CHALLENGE

A tailored yet future-proof approach to content and workflows

With a CMS market flooded with carbon-copies, the team at Hope Network required a platform that could be as unique as organization's forward-thinking structure—and nimble enough to grow with them.

Diverse Service Lines


Eight distinct service lines needed individualized content, navigation, and design.

Access Control Complexity


Each service line required its own content management, necessitating a scalable access control system.

Centralized Oversight


The central marketing team needed control over the entire site.

A Future-Proofed Platform


The organization could not find itself bogged down by a SaaS product that refused to grow with its demands. Vendor lock-in was simply not an option.

THE SOLUTION


Multi-Tenant Access Control

Payload's Access Control facilitated a multi-tenant, "subsite"-based system.


Seamless Editing Experience

Drafts and previews were seamlessly integrated within the CMS, along with an edit history. A built-in Preview option allowed quick toggling between work in progress and the live site. And an intuitive admin panel included clean, easy-to-use site navigation providing access back to the CMS, streamlining the editing process and shortening the learning curve for content editors.


Page-Building Flexibility

Payload's Blocks field allowed dynamic construction of pages based on layout and content requirements—with a variety of layout-building blocks granting flexibility to each service line without compromising Hope Network’s branding. This also ensured a controlled environment for content creation, preventing the site from becoming disjointed.


Code-Based Flexibility

Payload's open-source, code-based nature sets the stage for Hope’s continuous growth and evolution. They could add any necessary features as it sought to expand its digital presence without encountering roadblocks or expensive migrations to new systems. This would ensure a robust, scalable CMS option for years to come.

Hope Network Layout Building Blocks

Amplifying Hope with Payload

Payload has not only met but exceeded Hope Network's expectations, delivering an enterprise-tier CMS that effectively addresses complex access control requirements.


The perfect balance of flexibility and control for content creation has set the foundation for a dynamic, future-proof digital presence aligned with Hope Network's organizational goals and values, meanwhile empowering the organization to do what it does best.