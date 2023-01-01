Authentication Config

Payload's Authentication is extremely powerful and gives you everything you need when you go to build a new app or site in a secure and responsible manner.
To enable Authentication on a collection, define an
auth property and set it to either
true or to an object containing the options below.
|Option
|Description
useAPIKey
|Payload Authentication provides for API keys to be set on each user within an Authentication-enabled Collection. More
tokenExpiration
|How long (in seconds) to keep the user logged in. JWTs and HTTP-only cookies will both expire at the same time.
maxLoginAttempts
|Only allow a user to attempt logging in X amount of times. Automatically locks out a user from authenticating if this limit is passed. Set to
0 to disable.
lockTime
|Set the time (in milliseconds) that a user should be locked out if they fail authentication more times than
maxLoginAttempts allows for.
depth
|How many levels deep a
user document should be populated when creating the JWT and binding the
user to the express
req. Defaults to
0 and should only be modified if absolutely necessary, as this will affect performance.
cookies
|Set cookie options, including
secure,
sameSite, and
domain. For advanced users.
forgotPassword
|Customize the way that the
forgotPassword operation functions. More
verify
|Set to
true or pass an object with verification options to require users to verify by email before they are allowed to log into your app. More
disableLocalStrategy
|Advanced - disable Payload's built-in local auth strategy. Only use this property if you have replaced Payload's auth mechanisms with your own.
strategies
|Advanced - an array of PassportJS authentication strategies to extend this collection's authentication with. More
To integrate with third-party APIs or services, you might need the ability to generate API keys that can be used to identify as a certain user within Payload.
In Payload, users are essentially documents within a collection. Just like you can authenticate as a user with an email and password, which is considered as our default local auth strategy, you can also authenticate as a user with an API key. API keys are generated on a user-by-user basis, similar to email and passwords, and are meant to represent a single user.
For example, if you have a third-party service or external app that needs to be able to perform protected actions at its discretion, you have two options:
Technically, both of these options will work for third-party integrations but the second option with API key is simpler, because it reduces the amount of work that your integrations need to do to be authenticated properly.
To enable API keys on a collection, set the
useAPIKey auth option to
true. From there, a new interface will appear in the Admin panel for each document within the collection that allows you to generate an API key for each user in the Collection.
To authenticate REST or GraphQL API requests using an API key, set the
Authorization header. The header is case-sensitive and needs the slug of the
auth.useAPIKey enabled collection, then " API-Key ", followed by the
apiKey that has been assigned. Payload's built-in middleware will then assign the user document to
req.user and handle requests with the proper access control. By doing this, Payload recognizes the request being made as a request by the user associated with that API key.
For example, using Fetch:
Payload ensures that the same, uniform access control is used across all authentication strategies. This enables you to utilize your existing access control configurations with both API keys and the standard email/password authentication. This consistency can aid in maintaining granular control over your API keys.
If you want to use API keys as the only authentication method for a collection, you can disable the default local strategy by setting
disableLocalStrategy to
true on the collection's
auth property. This will disable the ability to authenticate with email and password, and will only allow for authentication via API key.
You can customize how the Forgot Password workflow operates with the following options on the
auth.forgotPassword property:
generateEmailHTML
Function that accepts one argument, containing
{ req, token, user }, that allows for overriding the HTML within emails that are sent to users attempting to reset their password. The function should return a string that supports HTML, which can be a full HTML email.
Example:
generateEmailSubject
Similarly to the above
generateEmailHTML, you can also customize the subject of the email. The function argument are the same but you can only return a string - not HTML.
Example:
If you'd like to require email verification before a user can successfully log in, you can enable it by passing
true or an
options object to
auth.verify. The following options are available:
generateEmailHTML
Function that accepts one argument, containing
{ req, token, user }, that allows for overriding the HTML within emails that are sent to users indicating how to validate their account. The function should return a string that supports HTML, which can optionally be a full HTML email.
Example:
generateEmailSubject
Similarly to the above
generateEmailHTML, you can also customize the subject of the email. The function argument are the same but you can only return a string - not HTML.
Example:
As of Payload
1.0.0, you can add additional authentication strategies to Payload easily by passing them to your collection's
auth.strategies array.
Behind the scenes, Payload uses PassportJS to power its local authentication strategy, so most strategies listed on the PassportJS website will work seamlessly. Combined with adding custom components to the admin panel's
Login view, you can create advanced authentication strategies directly within Payload.
The
strategies property is an array that takes objects with the following properties:
strategy
This property can accept a Passport strategy directly, or you can pass a function that takes a
payload argument, and returns a Passport strategy.
name
If you pass a strategy to the
strategy property directly, the
name property is optional and allows you to override the strategy's built-in name.
However, if you pass a function to
strategy,
name is a required property.
In either case, Payload will prefix the strategy name with the collection
slug that the strategy is passed to.
For testing and demo purposes you may want to skip forcing the admin user to login in order to access the panel.
The
admin.autologin property is used to configure the how visitors are handled when accessing the admin panel.
The default is that all users will have to login and this should not be enabled for environments where data needs to protected.
|Option
|Description
email
|The email address of the user to login as
password
|The password of the user to login as
prefillOnly
|If set to true, the login credentials will be prefilled but the user will still need to click the login button.
The recommended way to use this feature is behind an environment variable to ensure it is disabled when in production.
Example: