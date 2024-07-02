I am setting up a project using Payload v3.0. I tried following the suggestion recommended here:

to add a custom user Avatar. However, whenever I try importing the 'useAuth' hook, I get the following error: 'Module "payload/components/utilities" has no exported member "useAuth"'. Any tips on getting access to the 'User' object in Payload v3.0?

I think I figured it out. In v3.0, useAuth got moved to '@payloadcms/ui/providers/Auth'