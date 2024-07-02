Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

No exported member 'useAuth' in Payload v3.0

default discord avatar
aronhawkins4 months ago

I am setting up a project using Payload v3.0. I tried following the suggestion recommended here:

https://payloadcms.com/community-help/discord/add-user-profile-picture

to add a custom user Avatar. However, whenever I try importing the 'useAuth' hook, I get the following error: 'Module "payload/components/utilities" has no exported member "useAuth"'. Any tips on getting access to the 'User' object in Payload v3.0?



I think I figured it out. In v3.0, useAuth got moved to '@payloadcms/ui/providers/Auth'

    Open

    Continue the discussion in Discord

    Star on GitHub

    Star

    Chat on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.