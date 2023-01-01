Add user profile picture

I just added an upload fiels to my User collection. Is it possible to display this image instead of the default user icon in the sidebar?
You can create a custom avatar component that will allow you to do this. Check out the
avatar
property here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/overview#admin-options
Combine that with the
useAuth
hook to get the user and you should have all that you need 👍
Thank you for your answer. i'll take a look at those links you sent me!
