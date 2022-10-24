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Community Help

Add user profile picture

default discord avatar
.gustavocardoso3 years ago
6

I just added an upload fiels to my User collection. Is it possible to display this image instead of the default user icon in the sidebar?

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    You can create a custom avatar component that will allow you to do this. Check out the

    avatar

    property here:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/overview#admin-options

    Combine that with the

    useAuth

    hook to get the user and you should have all that you need 👍



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/hooks#useauth
  • default discord avatar
    .gustavocardoso3 years ago

    Thank you for your answer. i'll take a look at those links you sent me!

  • default discord avatar
    txjxsx2 years ago

    hi

    @333046697062039553

    , know this is late but did you get around with uploading user profile pictures, i didn't get the answer above.

  • default discord avatar
    roadbl0ck_02 years ago

    Can you please share the custom component code?

  • default discord avatar
    colbygilbert9598last year

    I also do not understand this suggestion by

    @281120856527077378

    When I click the blank user icon in the top right corner I am redirected to my user profile. Shouldnt I be able to specify a feild that is the image for my profile? Like using an upload on the media collection



    Here is a react component I figured out that works, pulls image from an upload feild named avatar: 


    import React from 'react'
import { useAuth } from 'payload/components/utilities'
import { Media, User } from '../../payload-types'

const ProfilePicture: React.FC = () => {
    const { user } = useAuth<User>()
    return (
        <img
            style={{
                width: '25px',
                height: '25px',
                borderRadius: '50%',
                objectFit: 'cover',
            }}
            src={
                (user.avatar as Media).url ||
                'https://www.gravatar.com/avatar/218644472ede33e83ae2002c4f4336d3?default=mp&r=g&s=50'
            }
            alt="yas"
            width={25}
            height={25}
        />
    )
}

export default ProfilePicture
  • default discord avatar
    outrageous_dove_40743last year

    I'm missing something here to get this to work.


    I'm using the

    admin: avatar: ProfilePicture

    for a custom component.



    Admin panel loads but nothing loads in the markup where you'd expect.


    It's unclear to me if it needs to be imported elsewhere so Payload knows about this custom component.



    One difference to note is that it's requesting I declare 'use server' at the top of the profile picture component.

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