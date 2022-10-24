Add user profile picture

I just added an upload fiels to my User collection. Is it possible to display this image instead of the default user icon in the sidebar?
You can create a custom avatar component that will allow you to do this. Check out the
avatar
property here:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/overview#admin-options
Combine that with the
useAuth
hook to get the user and you should have all that you need 👍
Thank you for your answer. i'll take a look at those links you sent me!
hi@333046697062039553
, know this is late but did you get around with uploading user profile pictures, i didn't get the answer above.
Can you please share the custom component code?
I also do not understand this suggestion by@281120856527077378
When I click the blank user icon in the top right corner I am redirected to my user profile. Shouldnt I be able to specify a feild that is the image for my profile? Like using an upload on the media collection
Here is a react component I figured out that works, pulls image from an upload feild named avatar:
import React from 'react'
import { useAuth } from 'payload/components/utilities'
import { Media, User } from '../../payload-types'
const ProfilePicture: React.FC = () => {
const { user } = useAuth<User>()
return (
<img
style={{
width: '25px',
height: '25px',
borderRadius: '50%',
objectFit: 'cover',
}}
src={
(user.avatar as Media).url ||
'https://www.gravatar.com/avatar/218644472ede33e83ae2002c4f4336d3?default=mp&r=g&s=50'
}
alt="yas"
width={25}
height={25}
/>
)
}
export default ProfilePicture
I'm missing something here to get this to work.
I'm using the
admin: avatar: ProfilePicture
for a custom component.
Admin panel loads but nothing loads in the markup where you'd expect.
It's unclear to me if it needs to be imported elsewhere so Payload knows about this custom component.
One difference to note is that it's requesting I declare 'use server' at the top of the profile picture component.
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