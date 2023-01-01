React Hooks

Payload provides a variety of powerful hooks that can be used within your own React components. With them, you can interface with Payload itself and build just about any type of complex customization you can think of—directly in familiar React code.

# useField

The useField hook is used internally within every applicable Payload field component, and it manages sending and receiving a field's state from its parent form.

Outside of internal use, its most common use-case is in custom Field components. When you build a custom React Field component, you'll be responsible for sending and receiving the field's value from the form itself. To do so, import the useField hook as follows:

import { useField } from 'payload/components/forms' type Props = { path : string } const CustomTextField : React . FC < Props > = ({ path }) => { const { value , setValue } = useField < string > ( { path } ) return < input onChange = { e => setValue ( e . target . value ) } value = { value . path } /> }

The useField hook accepts an args object and sends back information and helpers for you to make use of:

const field = useField < string > ( { path : 'fieldPathHere' , validate : myValidateFunc , disableFormData ? : false , condition ? : myConditionHere , } ) // Here is what `useField` sends back const { showError , errorMessage , value , formSubmitted , formProcessing , setValue , initialValue , } = field; // The rest of your component goes here

# useFormFields

There are times when a custom field component needs to have access to data from other fields, and you have a few options to do so. The useFormFields hook is a powerful and highly performant way to retrieve a form's field state, as well as to retrieve the dispatchFields method, which can be helpful for setting other fields' form states from anywhere within a form.

This hook is great for retrieving only certain fields from form state because it ensures that it will only cause a rerender when the items that you ask for change.

Thanks to the awesome package use-context-selector , you can retrieve a specific field's state easily. This is ideal because you can ensure you have an up-to-date field state, and your component will only re-render when that field's state changes.

You can pass a Redux-like selector into the hook, which will ensure that you retrieve only the field that you want. The selector takes an argument with type of [fields: Fields, dispatch: React.Dispatch<Action>]] .

import { useFormFields } from 'payload/components/forms' ; const MyComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { const amount = useFormFields ( ( [ fields , dispatch ] ) => fields . amount ) ; const feePercentage = useFormFields ( ( [ fields , dispatch ] ) => fields . feePercentage ) ; if ( typeof amount ?. value !== 'undefined' && typeof feePercentage ?. value !== 'undefined' ) { return ( < span > The fee is $ { ( amount . value * feePercentage . value ) / 100 } </ span > ) ; } } ;

# useAllFormFields

To retrieve more than one field, you can use the useAllFormFields hook. Your component will re-render when any field changes, so use this hook only if you absolutely need to. Unlike the useFormFields hook, this hook does not accept a "selector", and it always returns an array with type of [fields: Fields, dispatch: React.Dispatch<Action>]] .

You can do lots of powerful stuff by retrieving the full form state, like using built-in helper functions to reduce field state to values only, or to retrieve sibling data by path.

import { useAllFormFields , reduceFieldsToValues , getSiblingData } from 'payload/components/forms' ; const ExampleComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { const [ fields , dispatchFields ] = useAllFormFields ( ) ; const formData = reduceFieldsToValues ( fields , true ) ; const siblingData = getSiblingData ( fields , 'someFieldName' ) ; return ( ) } ;

Updating other fields' values

If you are building a custom component, then you should use setValue which is returned from the useField hook to programmatically set your field's value. But if you're looking to update another field's value, you can use dispatchFields returned from useFormFields .

You can send the following actions to the dispatchFields function.

Action Description ADD_ROW Adds a row of data (useful in array / block field data) DUPLICATE_ROW Duplicates a row of data (useful in array / block field data) MODIFY_CONDITION Updates a field's conditional logic result (true / false) MOVE_ROW Moves a row of data (useful in array / block field data) REMOVE Removes a field from form state REMOVE_ROW Removes a row of data from form state (useful in array / block field data) REPLACE_STATE Completely replaces form state UPDATE Update any property of a specific field's state

To see types for each action supported within the dispatchFields hook, check out the Form types here.

# useForm

The useForm hook can be used to interact with the form itself, and sends back many methods that can be used to reactively fetch form state without causing rerenders within your components each time a field is changed. This is useful if you have action-based callbacks that your components fire, and need to interact with form state based on a user action.

Warning:

This hook is optimized to avoid causing rerenders when fields change, and as such, its fields property will be out of date. You should only leverage this hook if you need to perform actions against the form in response to your users' actions. Do not rely on its returned "fields" as being up-to-date. They will be removed from this hook's response in an upcoming version.

The useForm hook returns an object with the following properties: |

Action Description Example fields Deprecated. This property cannot be relied on as up-to-date. submit Method to trigger the form to submit dispatchFields Dispatch actions to the form field state validateForm Trigger a validation of the form state createFormData Create a multipart/form-data object from the current form's state disabled Boolean denoting whether or not the form is disabled getFields Gets all fields from state getField Gets a single field from state by path getData Returns the data stored in the form getSiblingData Returns form sibling data for the given field path setModified Set the form\'s modified state setProcessing Set the form\'s processing state setSubmitted Set the form\'s submitted state formRef The ref from the form HTML element reset Method to reset the form to its initial state addFieldRow Method to add a row on an array or block field removeFieldRow Method to remove a row from an array or block field replaceFieldRow Method to replace a row from an array or block field

# useDocumentInfo

The useDocumentInfo hook provides lots of information about the document currently being edited, including the following:

Property Description collection If the doc is a collection, its collection config will be returned global If the doc is a global, its global config will be returned id If the doc is a collection, its ID will be returned preferencesKey The preferences key to use when interacting with document-level user preferences versions Versions of the current doc unpublishedVersions Unpublished versions of the current doc publishedDoc The currently published version of the doc being edited getVersions Method to trigger the retrieval of document versions docPermissions The current documents permissions. Collection document permissions fallback when no id is present (i.e. on create) getDocPermissions Method to trigger the retrieval of document level permissions

Example:

import { useDocumentInfo } from 'payload/components/utilities' ; const LinkFromCategoryToPosts : React . FC = ( ) => { const { id } = useDocumentInfo ( ) ; if ( ! id ) { return null ; } return ( < a href = { ` /admin/collections/posts?where[or][0][and][0][category][in][0]=[ ${ id } ] ` } > View posts </ a > ) } ;

# useLocale

In any custom component you can get the selected locale with the useLocale hook. Here is a simple example:

import { useLocale } from 'payload/components/utilities' ; const Greeting : React . FC = ( ) => { const locale = useLocale ( ) ; const trans = { en : 'Hello' , es : 'Hola' , } ; return ( < span > { trans [ locale ] } </ span > ) ; } ;

# useAuth

Useful to retrieve info about the currently logged in user as well as methods for interacting with it. It sends back an object with the following properties:

Property Description user The currently logged in user logOut A method to log out the currently logged in user refreshCookie A method to trigger the silent refreshing of a user's auth token setToken Set the token of the user, to be decoded and used to reset the user and token in memory token The logged in user's token (useful for creating preview links, etc.) refreshPermissions Load new permissions (useful when content that effects permissions has been changed) permissions The permissions of the current user

import { useAuth } from 'payload/components/utilities' ; import { User } from '../payload-types.ts' ; const Greeting : React . FC = ( ) => { const { user } = useAuth < User > (); return ( < span > Hi, { user . email } ! </ span > ); };

# useConfig

Used to easily fetch the full Payload config.

import { useConfig } from 'payload/components/utilities' ; const MyComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { const config = useConfig ( ) ; return ( < span > { config . serverURL } </ span > ) ; } ;

# useEditDepth

Sends back how many editing levels "deep" the current component is. Edit depth is relevant while adding new documents / editing documents in modal windows and other cases.

import { useEditDepth } from 'payload/components/utilities' ; const MyComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { const editDepth = useEditDepth ( ) ; return ( < span > My component is { editDepth } levels deep </ span > ) }

# usePreferences

Returns methods to set and get user preferences. More info can be found here.