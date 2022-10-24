Payload provides a variety of powerful React Hooks that can be used within your own Custom Components, such as Custom Fields. With them, you can interface with Payload itself to build just about any type of complex customization you can think of.

Reminder: All Custom Components are React Server Components by default. Hooks, on the other hand, are only available in client-side environments. To use hooks, ensure your component is a client component.

useField

The useField hook is used internally within all field components. It manages sending and receiving a field's state from its parent form. When you build a Custom Field Component, you will be responsible for sending and receiving the field's value to and from the form yourself.

To do so, import the useField hook as follows:

1 'use client' 2 import type { TextFieldClientComponent } from 'payload' 3 import { useField } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 5 export const CustomTextField : TextFieldClientComponent = ( { path } ) => { 6 const { value , setValue } = useField ( { path } ) 7 8 return ( 9 < div > 10 < p > 11 { path } 12 </ p > 13 < input 14 onChange = { ( e ) => { setValue ( e . target . value ) } } 15 value = { value } 16 /> 17 </ div > 18 ) 19 }

The useField hook accepts the following arguments:

Property Description path If you do not provide a path , name will be used instead. This is the path to the field in the form data. validate A validation function executed client-side before submitting the form to the server. Different than Field-level Validation which runs strictly on the server. disableFormData If true , the field will not be included in the form data when the form is submitted. hasRows If true , the field will be treated as a field with rows. This is useful for fields like array and blocks .

The useField hook returns the following object:

1 type FieldType < T > = { 2 errorMessage ? : string 3 errorPaths ? : string [ ] 4 filterOptions ? : FilterOptionsResult 5 formInitializing : boolean 6 formProcessing : boolean 7 formSubmitted : boolean 8 initialValue ? : T 9 path : string 10 permissions : FieldPermissions 11 readOnly ? : boolean 12 rows ? : Row [ ] 13 schemaPath : string 14 setValue : ( val : unknown , disableModifyingForm ? : boolean ) => void 15 showError : boolean 16 valid ? : boolean 17 value : T 18 }

useFormFields

There are times when a custom field component needs to have access to data from other fields, and you have a few options to do so. The useFormFields hook is a powerful and highly performant way to retrieve a form's field state, as well as to retrieve the dispatchFields method, which can be helpful for setting other fields' form states from anywhere within a form.

This hook is great for retrieving only certain fields from form state because it ensures that it will only cause a rerender when the items that you ask for change.

Thanks to the awesome package use-context-selector , you can retrieve a specific field's state easily. This is ideal because you can ensure you have an up-to-date field state, and your component will only re-render when that field's state changes.

You can pass a Redux-like selector into the hook, which will ensure that you retrieve only the field that you want. The selector takes an argument with type of [fields: Fields, dispatch: React.Dispatch<Action>]] .

1 'use client' 2 import { useFormFields } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 4 const MyComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { 5 6 const amount = useFormFields ( ( [ fields , dispatch ] ) => fields . amount ) 7 8 9 const feePercentage = useFormFields ( ( [ fields , dispatch ] ) => fields . feePercentage ) 10 11 if ( typeof amount ?. value !== 'undefined' && typeof feePercentage ?. value !== 'undefined' ) { 12 return < span > The fee is $ { ( amount . value * feePercentage . value ) / 100 } </ span > 13 } 14 }

useAllFormFields

To retrieve more than one field, you can use the useAllFormFields hook. Your component will re-render when any field changes, so use this hook only if you absolutely need to. Unlike the useFormFields hook, this hook does not accept a "selector", and it always returns an array with type of [fields: Fields, dispatch: React.Dispatch<Action>]] .

You can do lots of powerful stuff by retrieving the full form state, like using built-in helper functions to reduce field state to values only, or to retrieve sibling data by path.

1 'use client' 2 import { useAllFormFields } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 import { reduceFieldsToValues , getSiblingData } from 'payload/shared' 4 5 const ExampleComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { 6 7 8 const [ fields , dispatchFields ] = useAllFormFields ( ) ; 9 10 11 12 const formData = reduceFieldsToValues ( fields , true ) ; 13 14 15 16 const siblingData = getSiblingData ( fields , 'someFieldName' ) ; 17 18 return ( 19 20 ) 21 } ;

Updating other fields' values

If you are building a Custom Component, then you should use setValue which is returned from the useField hook to programmatically set your field's value. But if you're looking to update another field's value, you can use dispatchFields returned from useFormFields .

You can send the following actions to the dispatchFields function.

Action Description ADD_ROW Adds a row of data (useful in array / block field data) DUPLICATE_ROW Duplicates a row of data (useful in array / block field data) MODIFY_CONDITION Updates a field's conditional logic result (true / false) MOVE_ROW Moves a row of data (useful in array / block field data) REMOVE Removes a field from form state REMOVE_ROW Removes a row of data from form state (useful in array / block field data) REPLACE_STATE Completely replaces form state UPDATE Update any property of a specific field's state

To see types for each action supported within the dispatchFields hook, check out the Form types here.

useForm

The useForm hook can be used to interact with the form itself, and sends back many methods that can be used to reactively fetch form state without causing rerenders within your components each time a field is changed. This is useful if you have action-based callbacks that your components fire, and need to interact with form state based on a user action.

Warning: This hook is optimized to avoid causing rerenders when fields change, and as such, its fields property will be out of date. You should only leverage this hook if you need to perform actions against the form in response to your users' actions. Do not rely on its returned "fields" as being up-to-date. They will be removed from this hook's response in an upcoming version.

The useForm hook returns an object with the following properties:

Action Description Example fields Deprecated. This property cannot be relied on as up-to-date. submit Method to trigger the form to submit dispatchFields Dispatch actions to the form field state validateForm Trigger a validation of the form state createFormData Create a multipart/form-data object from the current form's state disabled Boolean denoting whether or not the form is disabled getFields Gets all fields from state getField Gets a single field from state by path getData Returns the data stored in the form getSiblingData Returns form sibling data for the given field path setModified Set the form's modified state setProcessing Set the form's processing state setSubmitted Set the form's submitted state formRef The ref from the form HTML element reset Method to reset the form to its initial state addFieldRow Method to add a row on an array or block field removeFieldRow Method to remove a row from an array or block field replaceFieldRow Method to replace a row from an array or block field

useDocumentForm

The useDocumentForm hook works the same way as the useForm hook, but it always gives you access to the top-level Form of a document. This is useful if you need to access the document's Form context from within a child Form .

An example where this could happen would be custom components within lexical blocks, as lexical blocks initialize their own child Form .

1 'use client' 2 3 import { useDocumentForm } from '@payloadcms/ui' 4 5 const MyComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { 6 const { fields : parentDocumentFields } = useDocumentForm ( ) 7 8 return ( 9 < p > The document's Form has $ { Object . keys ( parentDocumentFields ) . length } fields </ p > 10 ) 11 }

useCollapsible

The useCollapsible hook allows you to control parent collapsibles:

Property Description isCollapsed State of the collapsible. true if open, false if collapsed. isVisible If nested, determine if the nearest collapsible is visible. true if no parent is closed, false otherwise. toggle Toggles the state of the nearest collapsible. isWithinCollapsible Determine when you are within another collapsible.

Example:

1 'use client' 2 import React from 'react' 3 4 import { useCollapsible } from '@payloadcms/ui' 5 6 const CustomComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { 7 const { isCollapsed , toggle } = useCollapsible ( ) 8 9 return ( 10 < div > 11 < p className = " field-type " > I am { isCollapsed ? 'closed' : 'open' } </ p > 12 < button onClick = { toggle } type = " button " > 13 Toggle 14 </ button > 15 </ div > 16 ) 17 }

useDocumentInfo

The useDocumentInfo hook provides information about the current document being edited, including the following:

Property Description currentEditor The user currently editing the document. docConfig Either the Collection or Global config of the document, depending on what is being edited. documentIsLocked Whether the document is currently locked by another user. id If the doc is a collection, its ID will be returned getDocPermissions Method to retrieve document-level user preferences. getDocPreferences Method to retrieve document-level user preferences. hasPublishedDoc Whether the document has a published version. incrementVersionCount Method to increment the version count of the document. preferencesKey The preferences key to use when interacting with document-level user preferences. versions Versions of the current doc. unpublishedVersions Unpublished versions of the current doc. publishedDoc The currently published version of the doc being edited. getVersions Method to retrieve document versions. docPermissions The current documents permissions. Collection document permissions fallback when no id is present (i.e. on create). versionCount The current version count of the document.

Example:

1 'use client' 2 import { useDocumentInfo } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 4 const LinkFromCategoryToPosts : React . FC = ( ) => { 5 const { id } = useDocumentInfo ( ) 6 7 8 if ( ! id ) { 9 return null 10 } 11 12 return ( 13 < a href = { ` /admin/collections/posts?where[or][0][and][0][category][in][0]=[ ${ id } ] ` } > 14 View posts 15 </ a > 16 ) 17 }

useListQuery

The useListQuery hook is used to subscribe to the data, current query, and other properties used within the List View. You can use this hook within any Custom Component rendered within the List View.

1 'use client' 2 import { useListQuery } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 4 const MyComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { 5 const { data , query } = useListQuery ( ) 6 7 8 }

The useListQuery hook returns an object with the following properties:

Property Description data The data that is being displayed in the List View. defaultLimit The default limit of items to display in the List View. defaultSort The default sort order of items in the List View. handlePageChange A method to handle page changes in the List View. handlePerPageChange A method to handle per page changes in the List View. handleSearchChange A method to handle search changes in the List View. handleSortChange A method to handle sort changes in the List View. handleWhereChange A method to handle where changes in the List View. query The current query that is being used to fetch the data in the List View.

useSelection

The useSelection hook provides information on the selected rows in the List view as well as helper methods to simplify selection. The useSelection hook returns an object with the following properties:

Property Description count The number of currently selected rows. getQueryParams A function that generates a query string based on the current selection state and optional additional filtering parameters. selectAll An enum value representing the selection range: 'allAvailable' , 'allInPage' , 'none' , and 'some' . The enum, SelectAllStatus , is exported for easier comparisons. selected A map of document id keys and boolean values representing their selection status. setSelection A function that toggles the selection status of a document row. toggleAll A function that toggles selection for all documents on the current page or selects all available documents when passed true . totalDocs The number of total documents in the collection.

Example:

1 'use client' 2 import { useSelection } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 4 const MyComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { 5 const { count , toggleAll , totalDocs } = useSelection ( ) 6 7 return ( 8 < > 9 < span > Selected { count } out of { totalDocs } docs! </ span > 10 < button 11 type = " button " 12 onClick = { ( ) => toggleAll ( true ) } 13 > 14 Toggle All Selections 15 </ button > 16 </ > 17 ) 18 }

useLocale

In any Custom Component you can get the selected locale object with the useLocale hook. useLocale gives you the full locale object, consisting of a label , rtl (right-to-left) property, and then code . Here is a simple example:

1 'use client' 2 import { useLocale } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 4 const Greeting : React . FC = ( ) => { 5 const locale = useLocale ( ) 6 7 const trans = { 8 en : 'Hello' , 9 es : 'Hola' , 10 } 11 12 return < span > { trans [ locale . code ] } </ span > 13 }

useAuth

Useful to retrieve info about the currently logged in user as well as methods for interacting with it. It sends back an object with the following properties:

Property Description user The currently logged in user logOut A method to log out the currently logged in user refreshCookie A method to trigger the silent refreshing of a user's auth token setToken Set the token of the user, to be decoded and used to reset the user and token in memory token The logged in user's token (useful for creating preview links, etc.) refreshPermissions Load new permissions (useful when content that effects permissions has been changed) permissions The permissions of the current user

1 'use client' 2 import { useAuth } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 import type { User } from '../payload-types.ts' 4 5 const Greeting : React . FC = ( ) => { 6 const { user } = useAuth < User > () 7 8 return < span > Hi, { user . email } ! </ span > 9 }

useConfig

Used to retrieve the Payload Client Config.

1 'use client' 2 import { useConfig } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 4 const MyComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { 5 const { config } = useConfig ( ) 6 7 return < span > { config . serverURL } </ span > 8 }

If you need to retrieve a specific collection or global config by its slug, getEntityConfig is the most efficient way to do so:

1 'use client' 2 import { useConfig } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 4 const MyComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { 5 const { getEntityConfig } = useConfig ( ) 6 const mediaConfig = getEntityConfig ( { collectionSlug : 'media' } ) 7 8 return < span > The media collection has { mediaConfig . fields . length } fields. </ span > 9 }

useEditDepth

Sends back how many editing levels "deep" the current component is. Edit depth is relevant while adding new documents / editing documents in modal windows and other cases.

1 'use client' 2 import { useEditDepth } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 4 const MyComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { 5 const editDepth = useEditDepth ( ) 6 7 return < span > My component is { editDepth } levels deep </ span > 8 }

usePreferences

Returns methods to set and get user preferences. More info can be found here.

useTheme

Returns the currently selected theme ( light , dark or auto ), a set function to update it and a boolean autoMode , used to determine if the theme value should be set automatically based on the user's device preferences.

1 'use client' 2 import { useTheme } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 4 const MyComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { 5 const { autoMode , setTheme , theme } = useTheme ( ) 6 7 return ( 8 < > 9 < span > 10 The current theme is { theme } and autoMode is { autoMode } 11 </ span > 12 < button 13 type = " button " 14 onClick = { ( ) => setTheme ( ( prev ) => ( prev === 'light' ? 'dark' : 'light' ) ) } 15 > 16 Toggle theme 17 </ button > 18 </ > 19 ) 20 }

useTableColumns

Returns methods to manipulate table columns

1 'use client' 2 import { useTableColumns } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 4 const MyComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { 5 const { setActiveColumns } = useTableColumns ( ) 6 7 const resetColumns = ( ) => { 8 setActiveColumns ( [ 'id' , 'createdAt' , 'updatedAt' ] ) 9 } 10 11 return ( 12 < button type = " button " onClick = { resetColumns } > 13 Reset columns 14 </ button > 15 ) 16 }

useDocumentEvents

The useDocumentEvents hook provides a way of subscribing to cross-document events, such as updates made to nested documents within a drawer. This hook will report document events that are outside the scope of the document currently being edited. This hook provides the following:

Property Description mostRecentUpdate An object containing the most recently updated document. It contains the entitySlug , id (if collection), and updatedAt properties reportUpdate A method used to report updates to documents. It accepts the same arguments as the mostRecentUpdate property.

Example:

1 'use client' 2 import { useDocumentEvents } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 4 const ListenForUpdates : React . FC = ( ) => { 5 const { mostRecentUpdate } = useDocumentEvents ( ) 6 7 return < span > { JSON . stringify ( mostRecentUpdate ) } </ span > 8 }

Right now the useDocumentEvents hook only tracks recently updated documents, but in the future it will track more document-related events as needed, such as document creation, deletion, etc.

useStepNav

The useStepNav hook provides a way to change the step-nav breadcrumb links in the app header.

Property Description setStepNav A state setter function which sets the stepNav array. stepNav A StepNavItem array where each StepNavItem has a label and optionally a url.

Example:

1 'use client' 2 import { type StepNavItem , useStepNav } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 import { useEffect } from 'react' 4 5 export const MySetStepNavComponent : React . FC < { 6 nav : StepNavItem [ ] 7 } > = ( { nav } ) => { 8 const { setStepNav } = useStepNav ( ) 9 10 useEffect ( ( ) => { 11 setStepNav ( nav ) 12 } , [ setStepNav , nav ] ) 13 14 return null 15 }

usePayloadAPI

The usePayloadAPI hook is a useful tool for making REST API requests to your Payload instance and handling responses reactively. It allows you to fetch and interact with data while automatically updating when parameters change.

This hook returns an array with two elements:

An object containing the API response. A set of methods to modify request parameters.

Example:

1 'use client' 2 import { usePayloadAPI } from '@payloadcms/ui' 3 4 const MyComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { 5 6 const [ { data , isError , isLoading } , { setParams } ] = usePayloadAPI ( 7 '/api/posts/123' , 8 { initialParams : { depth : 1 } } 9 ) 10 11 if ( isLoading ) return < p > Loading... </ p > 12 if ( isError ) return < p > Error occurred while fetching data. </ p > 13 14 return ( 15 < div > 16 < h1 > { data ?. title } </ h1 > 17 < button onClick = { ( ) => setParams ( { cacheBust : Date . now ( ) } ) } > 18 Refresh Data 19 </ button > 20 </ div > 21 ) 22 }

Arguments:

Property Description url The API endpoint to fetch data from. Relative URLs will be prefixed with the Payload API route. options An object containing initial request parameters and initial state configuration.

The options argument accepts the following properties:

Property Description initialData Uses this data instead of making an initial request. If not provided, the request runs immediately. initialParams Defines the initial parameters to use in the request. Defaults to an empty object {} .

Returned Value:

The first item in the returned array is an object containing the following properties:

Property Description data The API response data. isError A boolean indicating whether the request failed. isLoading A boolean indicating whether the request is in progress.

The second item is an object with the following methods:

Property Description setParams Updates request parameters, triggering a refetch if needed.

Updating Data

The setParams function can be used to update the request and trigger a refetch:

1 setParams ( { depth : 2 } )

This is useful for scenarios where you need to trigger another fetch regardless of the url argument changing.

useRouteTransition

Route transitions are useful in showing immediate visual feedback to the user when navigating between pages. This is especially useful on slow networks when navigating to data heavy or process intensive pages.

By default, any instances of Link from @payloadcms/ui will trigger route transitions dy default.

1 import { Link } from '@payloadcms/ui' 2 3 const MyComponent = ( ) => { 4 return ( 5 < Link href = " /somewhere " > 6 Go Somewhere 7 </ Link > 8 ) 9 }

You can also trigger route transitions programmatically, such as when using router.push from next/router . To do this, wrap your function calls with the startRouteTransition method provided by the useRouteTransition hook.