React Hooks
Payload provides a variety of powerful React Hooks that can be used within your own Custom Components, such as Custom Fields. With them, you can interface with Payload itself to build just about any type of complex customization you can think of.
useField
The
useField hook is used internally within all field components. It manages sending and receiving a field's state from its parent form. When you build a Custom Field Component, you will be responsible for sending and receiving the field's
value to and from the form yourself.
To do so, import the
useField hook as follows:
The
useField hook accepts the following arguments:
Property
Description
If you do not provide a
A validation function executed client-side before submitting the form to the server. Different than Field-level Validation which runs strictly on the server.
If
If
The
useField hook returns the following object:
useFormFields
There are times when a custom field component needs to have access to data from other fields, and you have a few options to do so. The
useFormFields hook is a powerful and highly performant way to retrieve a form's field state, as well as to retrieve the
dispatchFields method, which can be helpful for setting other fields' form states from anywhere within a form.
Thanks to the awesome package
use-context-selector, you can retrieve a specific field's state easily. This is ideal because you can ensure you have an up-to-date field state, and your component will only re-render when that field's state changes.
You can pass a Redux-like selector into the hook, which will ensure that you retrieve only the field that you want. The selector takes an argument with type of
[fields: Fields, dispatch: React.Dispatch<Action>]].
useAllFormFields
To retrieve more than one field, you can use the
useAllFormFields hook. Your component will re-render when any field changes, so use this hook only if you absolutely need to. Unlike the
useFormFields hook, this hook does not accept a "selector", and it always returns an array with type of
[fields: Fields, dispatch: React.Dispatch<Action>]].
You can do lots of powerful stuff by retrieving the full form state, like using built-in helper functions to reduce field state to values only, or to retrieve sibling data by path.
Updating other fields' values
If you are building a Custom Component, then you should use
setValue which is returned from the
useField hook to programmatically set your field's value. But if you're looking to update another field's value, you can use
dispatchFields returned from
useFormFields.
You can send the following actions to the
dispatchFields function.
Action
Description
Adds a row of data (useful in array / block field data)
Duplicates a row of data (useful in array / block field data)
Updates a field's conditional logic result (true / false)
Moves a row of data (useful in array / block field data)
Removes a field from form state
Removes a row of data from form state (useful in array / block field data)
Completely replaces form state
Update any property of a specific field's state
To see types for each action supported within the
dispatchFields hook, check out the Form types here.
useForm
The
useForm hook can be used to interact with the form itself, and sends back many methods that can be used to reactively fetch form state without causing rerenders within your components each time a field is changed. This is useful if you have action-based callbacks that your components fire, and need to interact with form state based on a user action.
The
useForm hook returns an object with the following properties:
|Action
|Description
|Example
|
|
Deprecated. This property cannot be relied on as up-to-date.
|
|
Method to trigger the form to submit
|
|
Dispatch actions to the form field state
|
|
Trigger a validation of the form state
|
|
Create a
|
|
Boolean denoting whether or not the form is disabled
|
|
Gets all fields from state
|
|
Gets a single field from state by path
|
|
Returns the data stored in the form
|
|
Returns form sibling data for the given field path
|
|
Set the form's
|
|
Set the form's
|
|
Set the form's
|
|
The ref from the form HTML element
|
|
Method to reset the form to its initial state
|
|
Method to add a row on an array or block field
|
|
Method to remove a row from an array or block field
|
|
Method to replace a row from an array or block field
useDocumentForm
The
useDocumentForm hook works the same way as the useForm hook, but it always gives you access to the top-level
Form of a document. This is useful if you need to access the document's
Form context from within a child
Form.
An example where this could happen would be custom components within lexical blocks, as lexical blocks initialize their own child
Form.
useCollapsible
The
useCollapsible hook allows you to control parent collapsibles:
Property
Description
State of the collapsible.
If nested, determine if the nearest collapsible is visible.
Toggles the state of the nearest collapsible.
Determine when you are within another collapsible.
Example:
useDocumentInfo
The
useDocumentInfo hook provides information about the current document being edited, including the following:
Property
Description
The user currently editing the document.
Either the Collection or Global config of the document, depending on what is being edited.
Whether the document is currently locked by another user.
If the doc is a collection, its ID will be returned
Method to retrieve document-level user preferences.
Method to retrieve document-level user preferences.
Whether the document has a published version.
Method to increment the version count of the document.
The
Versions of the current doc.
Unpublished versions of the current doc.
The currently published version of the doc being edited.
Method to retrieve document versions.
The current documents permissions. Collection document permissions fallback when no id is present (i.e. on create).
The current version count of the document.
Example:
useListQuery
The
useListQuery hook is used to subscribe to the data, current query, and other properties used within the List View. You can use this hook within any Custom Component rendered within the List View.
The
useListQuery hook returns an object with the following properties:
Property
Description
The data that is being displayed in the List View.
The default limit of items to display in the List View.
The default sort order of items in the List View.
A method to handle page changes in the List View.
A method to handle per page changes in the List View.
A method to handle search changes in the List View.
A method to handle sort changes in the List View.
A method to handle where changes in the List View.
The current query that is being used to fetch the data in the List View.
useSelection
The
useSelection hook provides information on the selected rows in the List view as well as helper methods to simplify selection. The
useSelection hook returns an object with the following properties:
Property
Description
The number of currently selected rows.
A function that generates a query string based on the current selection state and optional additional filtering parameters.
An enum value representing the selection range:
A map of document id keys and boolean values representing their selection status.
A function that toggles the selection status of a document row.
A function that toggles selection for all documents on the current page or selects all available documents when passed
The number of total documents in the collection.
Example:
useLocale
In any Custom Component you can get the selected locale object with the
useLocale hook.
useLocale gives you the full locale object, consisting of a
label,
rtl(right-to-left) property, and then
code. Here is a simple example:
useAuth
Useful to retrieve info about the currently logged in user as well as methods for interacting with it. It sends back an object with the following properties:
Property
Description
The currently logged in user
A method to log out the currently logged in user
A method to trigger the silent refreshing of a user's auth token
Set the token of the user, to be decoded and used to reset the user and token in memory
The logged in user's token (useful for creating preview links, etc.)
Load new permissions (useful when content that effects permissions has been changed)
The permissions of the current user
useConfig
Used to retrieve the Payload Client Config.
If you need to retrieve a specific collection or global config by its slug,
getEntityConfig is the most efficient way to do so:
useEditDepth
Sends back how many editing levels "deep" the current component is. Edit depth is relevant while adding new documents / editing documents in modal windows and other cases.
usePreferences
Returns methods to set and get user preferences. More info can be found here.
useTheme
Returns the currently selected theme (
light,
dark or
auto), a set function to update it and a boolean
autoMode, used to determine if the theme value should be set automatically based on the user's device preferences.
useTableColumns
Returns methods to manipulate table columns
useDocumentEvents
The
useDocumentEvents hook provides a way of subscribing to cross-document events, such as updates made to nested documents within a drawer. This hook will report document events that are outside the scope of the document currently being edited. This hook provides the following:
Property
Description
An object containing the most recently updated document. It contains the
A method used to report updates to documents. It accepts the same arguments as the
Example:
useStepNav
The
useStepNav hook provides a way to change the step-nav breadcrumb links in the app header.
Property
Description
A state setter function which sets the
A
Example:
usePayloadAPI
The
usePayloadAPI hook is a useful tool for making REST API requests to your Payload instance and handling responses reactively. It allows you to fetch and interact with data while automatically updating when parameters change.
This hook returns an array with two elements:
- An object containing the API response.
- A set of methods to modify request parameters.
Example:
Arguments:
Property
Description
The API endpoint to fetch data from. Relative URLs will be prefixed with the Payload API route.
An object containing initial request parameters and initial state configuration.
The
options argument accepts the following properties:
Property
Description
Uses this data instead of making an initial request. If not provided, the request runs immediately.
Defines the initial parameters to use in the request. Defaults to an empty object
Returned Value:
The first item in the returned array is an object containing the following properties:
Property
Description
The API response data.
A boolean indicating whether the request failed.
A boolean indicating whether the request is in progress.
The second item is an object with the following methods:
Property
Description
Updates request parameters, triggering a refetch if needed.
Updating Data
The
setParams function can be used to update the request and trigger a refetch:
This is useful for scenarios where you need to trigger another fetch regardless of the
url argument changing.
useRouteTransition
Route transitions are useful in showing immediate visual feedback to the user when navigating between pages. This is especially useful on slow networks when navigating to data heavy or process intensive pages.
By default, any instances of
Link from
@payloadcms/ui will trigger route transitions dy default.
You can also trigger route transitions programmatically, such as when using
router.push from
next/router. To do this, wrap your function calls with the
startRouteTransition method provided by the
useRouteTransition hook.