Bringing Mythical to Life with Payload

In the first 72 hours after launching, the Mythical app and website recorded stunning metrics that spoke to a transformed experience for its fans.
Video interactions on a site that was essentially a YouTube clone built on Payload, Next.js, and React Native.
Average engagement time per user, an increase of nearly 20 percent over Mythical's prior iteration.
Logged-in users, along with 14,000 app downloads, showcasing the cross-platform experience.
The stack underpinning their website and app content—primarily WordPress and Memberful—was struggling to keep pace with their engaged community and the demands of content operations.
Partnering with Clock, an innovative agency that specializes in creating engaging digital experiences, Mythical stared down the challenge by selecting Payload to connect the dots.
Partnering with Clock, Mythical faced the challenge of overhauling their website and app to not just more efficiently deliver content, but to also enhance (and increase) engagement—a non-negotiable for their audience-centered ethos.
Mythical required a single platform to manage it all—one that could enhance publishing efficiency while allowing complex content structures.
As Mythical sought to transition more subscriptions from free to paid, it required a developer-friendly platform to support necessary customizations.
With a website & app that often fell short in usability, there was a clear need for a platform that could facilitate a better user experience on the frontend.
On behalf of Mythical, Clock chose Payload as an ideal solution due to its open-source nature and integration with modern technologies like Next.js and React.
Payload’s intuitive admin panel solved Mythical's content creation struggles—the ease of content creation & updates permitting them to better focus on creative efforts.
With the integration of advanced community automation tools using Payload, Mythical was better able to manage its large community more effectively.
The successful deployment of Mythical’s new website and app using Payload alongside Memberful didn't just set a benchmark for the company, but perhaps an industry.
The collaboration with Clock through the use of Payload’s advanced extensibility and customization did two things: it demonstrates that, when done right, a YouTube-driven creator & community can enjoy success on other channels. Second, that technology can be a boon, not a barrier, for creativity and user engagement.
Mythical's digital offering now exemplifies the potential—and, perhaps, sets the standard—of what can be accomplished using modern, innovative technology to shape a compelling digital experiences.
