How to add URL to forgot password email? And how to custom that email?

Hi, I'm trying to send and custom email. Is there a function in PayloadCMS ready to send email
Ex:
payload.email.send("abc@gmail.com",{
body: "Here is custom html",...
})
When I recieved email forgot password, I lost the domain, how can I config it?
Hi @IRediTOTO, yes you can send email with Payload using the
payload.sendEmail method as long as email has been configured. Here's the docs related to that: https://payloadcms.com/docs/email/overview#email-functionality
Then you can generate your own email using
auth.forgotPassword.generateEmailHTML on your auth collection's config — more on that here: https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/config#forgot-password
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.