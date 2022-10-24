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How to add URL to forgot password email? And how to custom that email?

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IRediTOTO3 years ago
1 2

Hi, I'm trying to send and custom email. Is there a function in PayloadCMS ready to send email
Ex:

payload.email.send("abc@gmail.com",{
body: "Here is custom html",...
})

When I recieved email forgot password, I lost the domain, how can I config it?
image

  • Selected Answer
    discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    Hi @IRediTOTO, yes you can send email with Payload using the payload.sendEmail method as long as email has been configured. Here's the docs related to that: https://payloadcms.com/docs/email/overview#email-functionality

    Then you can generate your own email using auth.forgotPassword.generateEmailHTML on your auth collection's config — more on that here: https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/config#forgot-password

  • default discord avatar
    mohanrajlearn2 years ago

    When i enter any email id in forgot password field, that is registered or non-registered emails i am getting success message in network tab.While implementing in my nextjs project for toast container, i am always getting same success message for registered or non-registered emails.How can i determine it?

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