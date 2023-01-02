DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
How to add URL to forgot password email? And how to custom that email?

default discord avatar
IRediTOTO
7 months ago
Hi, I'm trying to send and custom email. Is there a function in PayloadCMS ready to send email
Ex:

payload.email.send("abc@gmail.com",{
body: "Here is custom html",...
})

When I recieved email forgot password, I lost the domain, how can I config it?
