JWT Token Secret

Hello @jmikrut, @DanRibbens and fellow devs, I wanted to know what secret key is being used to sign the JWT token during the login operation? I tried to debug the value which is being used here https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/auth/operations/login.ts#L132 and it resulted in this value 73ef2a4edd7a7fbf07fd5f6faf99674d

I have passed the secret as SECRET_KEY in the payload.config.ts and so I'm guessing that some hash function is running on the secret passed in payload config before signing the JWT.

Can someone provide me more insight on what secret is being used to sign the JWT?