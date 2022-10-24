Nested Docs Plugin
This plugin allows you to easily nest the documents of your application inside of one another. It does so by adding a new
parent field onto each of your documents that, when selected, attaches itself to the parent's tree. When you edit the great-great-grandparent of a document, for instance, all of its descendants are recursively updated. This is an extremely powerful way of achieving hierarchy within a collection, such as parent/child relationship between pages.
Documents also receive a new
breadcrumbs field. Once a parent is assigned, these breadcrumbs are populated based on each ancestor up the tree. Breadcrumbs allow you to dynamically generate labels and URLs based on the document's position in the hierarchy. Even if the slug of a parent document changes, or the entire tree is nested another level deep, changes will cascade down the entire tree and all breadcrumbs will reflect those changes.
With this pattern you can perform whatever side-effects your applications needs on even the most deeply nested documents. For example, you could easily add a custom
fullTitle field onto each document and inject the parent's title onto it, such as "Parent Title > Child Title". This would allow you to then perform searches and filters based on that field instead of the original title. This is especially useful if you happen to have two documents with identical titles but different parents.
Core features
- Automatically adds a
parentrelationship field to each document
- Allows for parent/child relationships between documents within the same collection
- Recursively updates all descendants when a parent is changed
- Automatically populates a
breadcrumbsfield with all ancestors up the tree
- Dynamically generate labels and URLs for each breadcrumb
- Supports localization
Installation
Install the plugin using any JavaScript package manager like pnpm, npm, or Yarn:
Basic Usage
In the
plugins array of your Payload Config, call the plugin with options:
Fields
Parent
The
parent relationship field is automatically added to every document which allows editors to choose another document from the same collection to act as the direct parent.
Breadcrumbs
The
breadcrumbs field is an array which dynamically populates all parent relationships of a document up to the top level and stores the following fields.
Field
Description
The label of the breadcrumb. This field is automatically set to either the
The URL of the breadcrumb. By default, this field is undefined. You can manually define this field by passing a property called function to the plugin options property of
Options
collections
An array of collections slugs to enable nested docs.
generateLabel
Each
breadcrumb has a required
label field. By default, its value will be set to the collection's
admin.useAsTitle or fallback to the
ID of the document.
You can also pass a function to dynamically set the
label of your breadcrumb.
The function takes four arguments and returns a string:
Argument
Type
Description
An array of the breadcrumbs up to that point
The current document being edited
The collection config of the current document
The Payload request object
generateURL
A function that allows you to dynamically generate each breadcrumb
url. Each
breadcrumb has an optional
url field which is undefined by default. For example, you might want to format a full URL to contain all breadcrumbs up to that point, like
/about-us/company/our-team.
Argument
Type
Description
An array of the breadcrumbs up to that point
The current document being edited
The collection config of the current document
The Payload request object
parentFieldSlug
When defined, the
parent field will not be provided for you automatically, and instead, expects you to add your own
parent field to each collection manually. This gives you complete control over where you put the field in your admin dashboard, etc. Set this property to the
name of your custom field.
breadcrumbsFieldSlug
When defined, the
breadcrumbs field will not be provided for you, and instead, expects you to add your own
breadcrumbs field to each collection manually. Set this property to the
name of your custom field.
Overrides
You can also extend the built-in
parent and
breadcrumbs fields per collection by using the
createParentField and
createBreadcrumbField methods. They will merge your customizations overtop the plugin's base field configurations.
Localization
This plugin supports localization by default. If the
localization property is set in your Payload Config, the
breadcrumbs field is automatically localized. For more details on how localization works in Payload, see the Localization docs.
TypeScript
All types can be directly imported:
Examples
The Templates Directory also contains an official Website Template which uses this plugin.
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