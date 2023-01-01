Swap in your own React components

While designing the Payload Admin panel, we determined it should be as minimal and straightforward as possible to allow easy customization and control. There are many times where you may want to completely control how a whole view or a field works. You might even want to add in your own routes entirely. In order for Payload to support that level of customization without introducing versioning / future-proofing issues, Payload provides for a pattern to supply your own React components via your Payload config.

To swap in your own React component, first, consult the list of available component overrides below. Determine the scope that corresponds to what you are trying to accomplish, and then author your React component accordingly.

Tip:

Custom components will automatically be provided with all props that the default component would accept.

# Base Component Overrides

You can override a set of admin panel-wide components by providing a component to your base Payload config's admin.components property. The following options are available:

Path Description Nav Contains the sidebar and mobile Nav in its entirety. logout.Button A custom React component. BeforeDashboard Array of components to inject into the built-in Dashboard, before the default dashboard contents. AfterDashboard Array of components to inject into the built-in Dashboard, after the default dashboard contents. Demo BeforeLogin Array of components to inject into the built-in Login, before the default login form. AfterLogin Array of components to inject into the built-in Login, after the default login form. BeforeNavLinks Array of components to inject into the built-in Nav, before the links themselves. AfterNavLinks Array of components to inject into the built-in Nav, after the links. views.Account The Account view is used to show the currently logged in user's Account page. views.Dashboard The main landing page of the Admin panel. graphics.Icon Used as a graphic within the Nav component. Often represents a condensed version of a full logo. graphics.Logo The full logo to be used in contexts like the Login view. routes Define your own routes to add to the Payload Admin UI. More providers Define your own provider components that will wrap the Payload Admin UI. More

Full example:

payload.config.js

import { buildConfig } from "payload/config" ; import { MyCustomNav , MyCustomLogo , MyCustomIcon , MyCustomAccount , MyCustomDashboard , MyProvider , } from "./customComponents" ; export default buildConfig ( { admin : { components : { Nav : MyCustomNav , graphics : { Icon : MyCustomIcon , Logo : MyCustomLogo , } , views : { Account : MyCustomAccount , Dashboard : MyCustomDashboard , } , providers : [ MyProvider ] , } , } , } ) ;

For more examples regarding how to customize components, look at the following examples.

# Collections

You can override components on a Collection-by-Collection basis via each Collection's admin property.

Path Description views.Edit Used while a document within this Collection is being edited. views.List The List view is used to render a paginated, filterable table of Documents in this Collection. edit.SaveButton Replace the default Save button with a custom component. Drafts must be disabled edit.SaveDraftButton Replace the default Save Draft button with a custom component. Drafts must be enabled and autosave must be disabled. edit.PublishButton Replace the default Publish button with a custom component. Drafts must be enabled. edit.PreviewButton Replace the default Preview button with a custom component. BeforeList Array of components to inject before the built-in List view BeforeListTable Array of components to inject before the built-in List view's table AfterListTable Array of components to inject after the built-in List view's table AfterList Array of components to inject after the built-in List view

Examples

import * as React from "react" ; import { CustomSaveButtonProps , CustomSaveDraftButtonProps , CustomPublishButtonProps , CustomPreviewButtonProps , } from "payload/types" ; export const CustomSaveButton : CustomSaveButtonProps = ( { DefaultButton , label , } ) => { return < DefaultButton label = { label } /> ; } ; export const CustomSaveDraftButton : CustomSaveDraftButtonProps = ( { DefaultButton , disabled , label , saveDraft , } ) => { return ( < DefaultButton label = { label } disabled = { disabled } saveDraft = { saveDraft } /> ) ; } ; export const CustomPublishButton : CustomPublishButtonProps = ( { DefaultButton , disabled , label , publish , } ) => { return < DefaultButton label = { label } disabled = { disabled } publish = { publish } /> ; } ; export const CustomPreviewButton : CustomPreviewButtonProps = ( { DefaultButton , disabled , label , preview , } ) => { return < DefaultButton label = { label } disabled = { disabled } preview = { preview } /> ; } ;

Custom Collection List View Example

Collection.ts

import { MyListComponent } from './MyListComponent' ; export const MyCollection : CollectionConfig = { slug : 'mycollection' , admin : { components : { views : { List : MyListComponent , } , } , } , fields : [ ... ] , } ;

MyListComponent.tsx

import React from "react" ; import { List , type Props } from "payload/components/views/List" ; export const MyListComponent : React . FC < Props > = (props) => ( < div > < p > Some text before the default list view component. If you just want to do that, you can also use the admin.components.list.BeforeList hook </ p > < List { ... props } /> </ div > );

# Globals

As with Collections, You can override components on a global-by-global basis via their admin property.

Path Description views.Edit Used while this Global is being edited. edit.SaveButton Replace the default Save button with a custom component. Drafts must be disabled edit.SaveDraftButton Replace the default Save Draft button with a custom component. Drafts must be enabled and autosave must be disabled. edit.PublishButton Replace the default Publish button with a custom component. Drafts must be enabled. edit.PreviewButton Replace the default Preview button with a custom component.

# Fields

All Payload fields support the ability to swap in your own React components. So, for example, instead of rendering a default Text input, you might need to render a color picker that provides the editor with a custom color picker interface to restrict the data entered to colors only.

Tip:

Don't see a built-in field type that you need? Build it! Using a combination of custom validation and custom components, you can override the entirety of how a component functions within the admin panel and effectively create your own field type.

Fields support the following custom components:

Component Description Filter Override the text input that is presented in the List view when a user is filtering documents by the customized field. Cell Used in the List view's table to represent a table-based preview of the data stored in the field. More Field Swap out the field itself within all Edit views. More

# Cell Component

These are the props that will be passed to your custom Cell to use in your own components.

Property Description field An object that includes the field configuration. colIndex A unique number for the column in the list. collection An object with the config of the collection that the field is in. cellData The data for the field that the cell represents. rowData An object with all the field values for the row.

Example

import React from "react" ; import "./index.scss" ; const baseClass = "custom-cell" ; const CustomCell : React . FC < Props > = (props) => { const { field , colIndex , collection , cellData , rowData } = props ; return < span className = { baseClass } > { cellData } </ span > ; } ;

# Field Component

When writing your own custom components you can make use of a number of hooks to set data, get reactive changes to other fields, get the id of the document or interact with a context from a custom provider.

# Sending and receiving values from the form

When swapping out the Field component, you'll be responsible for sending and receiving the field's value from the form itself. To do so, import the useField hook as follows:

import { useField } from "payload/components/forms" ; type Props = { path : string } ; const CustomTextField : React . FC < Props > = ({ path }) => { const { value , setValue } = useField < Props > ( { path } ); return ( < input onChange = { ( e ) => setValue ( e . target . value ) } value = { value . path } /> ); };

For more information regarding the hooks that are available to you while you build custom components, including the useField hook, click here.

# Custom routes

You can easily add your own custom routes to the Payload Admin panel using the admin.components.routes property. Payload currently uses the extremely powerful React Router v5.x and custom routes support all the properties of the React Router <Route /> component.

Custom routes support the following properties:

Property Description Component * Pass in the component that should be rendered when a user navigates to this route. path * React Router path . See the React Router docs for more info. exact React Router exact property. More strict React Router strict property. More sensitive React Router sensitive property. More

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

Custom route components

Your custom route components will be given all the props that a React Router <Route /> typically would receive, as well as two props from Payload:

Prop Description user The currently logged in user. Will be null if no user is logged in. canAccessAdmin * If the currently logged in user is allowed to access the admin panel or not.

Note:

It's up to you to secure your custom routes. If your route requires a user to be logged in or to have certain access rights, you should handle that within your route component yourself.

Example

You can find examples of custom route views in the Payload source code /test/admin/components/views folder. There, you'll find two custom routes:

A custom view that uses the DefaultTemplate , which is the built-in Payload template that displays the sidebar and "eyebrow nav" A custom view that uses the MinimalTemplate - which is just a centered template used for things like logging in or out

To see how to pass in your custom views to create custom routes of your own, take a look at the admin.components.routes property of the Payload test admin config.

# Custom providers

As your admin customizations gets more complex you may want to share state between fields or other components. You can add custom providers to do add your own context to any Payload app for use in other custom components within the admin panel. Within your config add admin.components.providers , these can be used to share context or provide other custom functionality. Read the React context docs to learn more.

Reminder: Don't forget to pass the children prop through the provider component for the admin UI to show

# Styling Custom Components

Payload exports its SCSS variables and mixins for reuse in your own custom components. This is helpful in cases where you might want to style a custom input similarly to Payload's built-ini styling, so it blends more thoroughly into the existing admin UI.

To make use of Payload SCSS variables / mixins to use directly in your own components, you can import them as follows:

@ import '~payload/scss' ;

# Getting the current language

When developing custom components you can support multiple languages to be consistent with Payload's i18n support. The best way to do this is to add your translation resources to the i18n configuration and import useTranslation from react-i18next in your components.

For example:

import { useTranslation } from "react-i18next" ; const CustomComponent : React . FC = ( ) => { const { t , i18n } = useTranslation ( "namespace1" ) ; return ( < ul > < li > { t ( "key" , { variable : "value" } ) } </ li > < li > { t ( "namespace2:key" , { variable : "value" } ) } </ li > < li > { i18n . language } </ li > </ ul > ) ; } ;

# Getting the current locale

In any custom component you can get the selected locale with the useLocale hook. Here is a simple example: