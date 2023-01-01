Swap in your own React components

While designing the Payload Admin panel, we determined it should be as minimal and straightforward as possible to allow easy customization and control. There are many times where you may want to completely control how a whole view or a field works. You might even want to add in your own routes entirely. In order for Payload to support that level of customization without introducing versioning / future-proofing issues, Payload provides for a pattern to supply your own React components via your Payload config.
To swap in your own React component, first, consult the list of available component overrides below. Determine the scope that corresponds to what you are trying to accomplish, and then author your React component accordingly.
You can override a set of admin panel-wide components by providing a component to your base Payload config's
admin.components property. The following options are available:
|Path
|Description
Nav
|Contains the sidebar and mobile Nav in its entirety.
logout.Button
|A custom React component.
BeforeDashboard
|Array of components to inject into the built-in Dashboard, before the default dashboard contents.
AfterDashboard
|Array of components to inject into the built-in Dashboard, after the default dashboard contents. Demo
BeforeLogin
|Array of components to inject into the built-in Login, before the default login form.
AfterLogin
|Array of components to inject into the built-in Login, after the default login form.
BeforeNavLinks
|Array of components to inject into the built-in Nav, before the links themselves.
AfterNavLinks
|Array of components to inject into the built-in Nav, after the links.
views.Account
|The Account view is used to show the currently logged in user's Account page.
views.Dashboard
|The main landing page of the Admin panel.
graphics.Icon
|Used as a graphic within the
Nav component. Often represents a condensed version of a full logo.
graphics.Logo
|The full logo to be used in contexts like the
Login view.
routes
|Define your own routes to add to the Payload Admin UI. More
providers
|Define your own provider components that will wrap the Payload Admin UI. More
payload.config.js
For more examples regarding how to customize components, look at the following examples.
You can override components on a Collection-by-Collection basis via each Collection's
admin property.
|Path
|Description
views.Edit
|Used while a document within this Collection is being edited.
views.List
|The
List view is used to render a paginated, filterable table of Documents in this Collection.
edit.SaveButton
|Replace the default
Save button with a custom component. Drafts must be disabled
edit.SaveDraftButton
|Replace the default
Save Draft button with a custom component. Drafts must be enabled and autosave must be disabled.
edit.PublishButton
|Replace the default
Publish button with a custom component. Drafts must be enabled.
edit.PreviewButton
|Replace the default
Preview button with a custom component.
BeforeList
|Array of components to inject before the built-in List view
BeforeListTable
|Array of components to inject before the built-in List view's table
AfterListTable
|Array of components to inject after the built-in List view's table
AfterList
|Array of components to inject after the built-in List view
Collection.ts
MyListComponent.tsx
As with Collections, You can override components on a global-by-global basis via their
admin property.
|Path
|Description
views.Edit
|Used while this Global is being edited.
edit.SaveButton
|Replace the default
Save button with a custom component. Drafts must be disabled
edit.SaveDraftButton
|Replace the default
Save Draft button with a custom component. Drafts must be enabled and autosave must be disabled.
edit.PublishButton
|Replace the default
Publish button with a custom component. Drafts must be enabled.
edit.PreviewButton
|Replace the default
Preview button with a custom component.
All Payload fields support the ability to swap in your own React components. So, for example, instead of rendering a default Text input, you might need to render a color picker that provides the editor with a custom color picker interface to restrict the data entered to colors only.
Fields support the following custom components:
|Component
|Description
Filter
|Override the text input that is presented in the
List view when a user is filtering documents by the customized field.
Cell
|Used in the
List view's table to represent a table-based preview of the data stored in the field. More
Field
|Swap out the field itself within all
Edit views. More
These are the props that will be passed to your custom Cell to use in your own components.
|Property
|Description
field
|An object that includes the field configuration.
colIndex
|A unique number for the column in the list.
collection
|An object with the config of the collection that the field is in.
cellData
|The data for the field that the cell represents.
rowData
|An object with all the field values for the row.
When writing your own custom components you can make use of a number of hooks to set data, get reactive changes to other fields, get the id of the document or interact with a context from a custom provider.
When swapping out the
Field component, you'll be responsible for sending and receiving the field's
value from the form itself. To do so, import the
useField hook as follows:
You can easily add your own custom routes to the Payload Admin panel using the
admin.components.routes property. Payload currently uses the extremely powerful React Router v5.x and custom routes support all the properties of the React Router
<Route /> component.
Custom routes support the following properties:
|Property
|Description
Component *
|Pass in the component that should be rendered when a user navigates to this route.
path *
|React Router
path. See the React Router docs for more info.
exact
|React Router
exact property. More
strict
|React Router
strict property. More
sensitive
|React Router
sensitive property. More
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
Your custom route components will be given all the props that a React Router
<Route /> typically would receive, as well as two props from Payload:
|Prop
|Description
user
|The currently logged in user. Will be
null if no user is logged in.
canAccessAdmin *
|If the currently logged in user is allowed to access the admin panel or not.
You can find examples of custom route views in the Payload source code
/test/admin/components/views folder. There, you'll find two custom routes:
DefaultTemplate, which is the built-in Payload template that displays the sidebar and "eyebrow nav"
MinimalTemplate - which is just a centered template used for things like logging in or out
To see how to pass in your custom views to create custom routes of your own, take a look at the
admin.components.routes property of the Payload test admin config.
As your admin customizations gets more complex you may want to share state between fields or other components. You can add custom providers to do add your own context to any Payload app for use in other custom components within the admin panel. Within your config add
admin.components.providers, these can be used to share context or provide other custom functionality. Read the React context docs to learn more.
Payload exports its SCSS variables and mixins for reuse in your own custom components. This is helpful in cases where you might want to style a custom input similarly to Payload's built-ini styling, so it blends more thoroughly into the existing admin UI.
To make use of Payload SCSS variables / mixins to use directly in your own components, you can import them as follows:
When developing custom components you can support multiple languages to be consistent with Payload's i18n support. The best way to do this is to add your translation resources to the i18n configuration and import
useTranslation from
react-i18next in your components.
For example:
In any custom component you can get the selected locale with the
useLocale hook. Here is a simple example: