How to create a custom top level group in dashboard ?

Hi, the question is in title. I haven't found anything related on the docs. In the discord I have results but I couldn't deduce how to configure this. I would like to create a new section/group in the dashboard and nav that would sit at the same level as Collections and Globals. How ? Thanks in advance for any help
Collections and Globals have a
admin.group
setting for grouping the sidebar
what about creating a dashboard group? it would have, just like Collections, a h2 with the title of the group and card list after
thank you for your help
Yep, by specifying the
admin.group
property in your collection configs, they will all be grouped as you require with the same heading.
okay thank you i was testing it out sorry for re asking
thank you very much
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