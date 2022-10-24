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Community Help

How to create a custom top level group in dashboard ?

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teneburulast year
4

Hi, the question is in title. I haven't found anything related on the docs. In the discord I have results but I couldn't deduce how to configure this. I would like to create a new section/group in the dashboard and nav that would sit at the same level as Collections and Globals. How ? Thanks in advance for any help

  • default discord avatar
    arstoien_39918last year

    Collections and Globals have a

    admin.group

    setting for grouping the sidebar


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/collections#:~:text=Description-,group,-Text%20or%20localization
  • default discord avatar
    teneburulast year

    what about creating a dashboard group? it would have, just like Collections, a h2 with the title of the group and card list after



    thank you for your help

  • default discord avatar
    zed0547last year

    Yep, by specifying the

    admin.group

    property in your collection configs, they will all be grouped as you require with the same heading.

  • default discord avatar
    teneburulast year

    okay thank you i was testing it out sorry for re asking



    thank you very much

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