Production Deployment

So you've developed a Payload app, it's fully tested, and running great locally. Now it's time to launch. Awesome! Great work! Now, what's next?

There are many ways to deploy Payload to a production environment. When evaluating how you will deploy Payload, you need to consider these main aspects:

Payload can be deployed anywhere that Next.js can run - including Vercel, Netlify, SST, DigitalOcean, AWS, and more. Because it's open source, you can self-host it.

Deploy Payload on Cloudflare Workers

Deploy Payload with Cloudflare Workers (Full Guide)

Deploy Payload on Vercel

But it's important to remember that most Payload projects will also need a database, file storage, an email provider, and a CDN. Make sure you have all of the requirements that your project needs, no matter what deployment platform you choose.

Basics

Payload runs fully in Next.js, so the Next.js build process is used for building Payload. If you've used create-payload-app to create your project, executing the build npm script will build Payload for production.

Security

Payload features a suite of security features that you can rely on to strengthen your application's security. When deploying to Production, it's a good idea to double-check that you are making proper use of each of them.

The Secret Key

When you initialize Payload, you provide it with a secret property. This property should be impossible to guess and extremely difficult for brute-force attacks to crack. Make sure your Production secret is a long, complex string.

Double-check and thoroughly test all Access Control

Because you are in complete control of who can do what with your data, you should double and triple-check that you wield that power responsibly before deploying to Production.

By default, all Access Control functions require that a user is successfully logged in to Payload to create, read, update, or delete data. But, if you allow public user registration, for example, you will want to make sure that your access control functions are more strict - permitting only appropriate users to perform appropriate actions.

Running in Production

Depending on where you deploy Payload, you may need to provide a start script to your deployment platform in order to start up Payload in production mode.

Note that this is different than running next dev . Generally, Next.js apps come configured with a start script which runs next start .

Secure Cookie Settings

You should be using an SSL certificate for production Payload instances, which means you can enable secure cookies in your Authentication-enabled Collection configs.

Preventing API Abuse

Payload comes with a robust set of built-in anti-abuse measures, such as locking out users after X amount of failed login attempts, GraphQL query complexity limits, max depth settings, and more. Click here to learn more.

Database

Payload can be used with any Postgres database or MongoDB-compatible database including AWS DocumentDB or Azure Cosmos DB. Make sure your production environment has access to the database that Payload uses.

Out of the box, Payload templates pass the process.env.DATABASE_URL environment variable to its database adapters, so make sure you've got that environment variable (and all others that you use) assigned in your deployment platform.

DocumentDB

When using AWS DocumentDB, you will need to configure connection options for authentication in the connectOptions passed to the mongooseAdapter . You also need to set connectOptions.useFacet to false to disable use of the unsupported $facet aggregation.

CosmosDB

While Azure Cosmos DB offers a MongoDB API it is not fully compatible due to strict and limited indexing behavior and many core features may not work reliably. For more details, see the MongoDB driver's CosmosDB compatibility documentation.

To improve compatibility, spread the compatibilityOptions.cosmosdb preset into your adapter. This applies all recommended settings at once:

1 import { mongooseAdapter , compatibilityOptions } from '@payloadcms/db-mongodb' 2 3 export default buildConfig ( { 4 db : mongooseAdapter ( { 5 url : process . env . DATABASE_URL , 6 ... compatibilityOptions . cosmosdb , 7 indexSortableFields : true , 8 } ) , 9 } )

What compatibilityOptions.cosmosdb enables

For advanced use cases, you can apply these options individually instead of spreading the preset:

Option Value Purpose bulkOperationsSingleTransaction true Processes bulk operations one at a time to avoid Cosmos DB transaction limits transactionOptions false Disables multi-document transactions (unsupported by Cosmos DB) useJoinAggregations false Uses multiple find queries instead of correlated subqueries usePipelineInSortLookup false Disables $lookup pipeline during sorting

You can also add indexSortableFields to index all sortable fields for the admin UI.

File storage

If you are using Payload to manage file uploads, you need to consider where your uploaded files will be permanently stored. If you do not use Payload for file uploads, then this section does not impact your app whatsoever.

Persistent vs Ephemeral Filesystems

Some cloud app hosts such as Heroku use ephemeral file systems, which means that any files uploaded to your server only last until the server restarts or shuts down. Heroku and similar providers schedule restarts and shutdowns without your control, meaning your uploads will accidentally disappear without any way to get them back.

Alternatively, persistent filesystems will never delete your files and can be trusted to reliably host uploads perpetually.

Popular cloud providers with ephemeral filesystems:

Heroku

DigitalOcean Apps

Popular cloud providers with persistent filesystems:

DigitalOcean Droplets

Amazon EC2

GoDaddy

Many other more traditional web hosts

Warning: If you rely on Payload's Upload functionality, make sure you either use a host with a persistent filesystem or have an integration with a third-party file host like Amazon S3.

Using cloud storage providers

If you don't use Payload's upload functionality, you can completely disregard this section.

But, if you do, and you still want to use an ephemeral filesystem provider, you can use one of Payload's official cloud storage plugins or write your own to save the files your users upload to a more permanent storage solution like Amazon S3 or DigitalOcean Spaces.

Payload provides a list of official cloud storage adapters for you to use:

Follow the docs to configure any one of these storage providers. For local development, it might be handy to simply store uploads on your own computer, and then when it comes to production, simply enable the plugin for the cloud storage vendor of your choice.

Docker

This is an example of a multi-stage docker build of Payload for production. Ensure you are setting your environment variables on deployment, like PAYLOAD_SECRET , PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH , and DATABASE_URL if needed. If you don't want to have a DB connection and your build requires that, learn here how to prevent that.

In your Next.js config, set the output property standalone .

1 2 const nextConfig = { 3 output : 'standalone' , 4 }

Dockerfile

1 2 3 4 FROM node:24-alpine AS base 5 6 7 FROM base AS deps 8 9 RUN apk add --no-cache libc6-compat 10 WORKDIR /app 11 12 13 COPY package.json yarn.lock* package-lock.json* pnpm-lock.yaml* ./ 14 RUN \ 15 if [ -f yarn.lock ]; then yarn --frozen-lockfile; \ 16 elif [ -f package-lock.json ]; then npm ci; \ 17 elif [ -f pnpm-lock.yaml ]; then corepack enable pnpm && pnpm i --frozen-lockfile; \ 18 else echo "Lockfile not found." && exit 1; \ 19 fi 20 21 22 23 FROM base AS builder 24 WORKDIR /app 25 COPY --from = deps /app/node_modules ./node_modules 26 COPY . . 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 RUN \ 34 if [ -f yarn.lock ]; then yarn run build; \ 35 elif [ -f package-lock.json ]; then npm run build; \ 36 elif [ -f pnpm-lock.yaml ]; then corepack enable pnpm && pnpm run build; \ 37 else echo "Lockfile not found." && exit 1; \ 38 fi 39 40 41 FROM base AS runner 42 WORKDIR /app 43 44 ENV NODE_ENV production 45 46 47 48 RUN addgroup --system --gid 1001 nodejs 49 RUN adduser --system --uid 1001 nextjs 50 51 COPY --from = builder /app/public ./public 52 53 54 RUN mkdir .next 55 RUN chown nextjs:nodejs .next 56 57 58 59 COPY --from = builder --chown = nextjs:nodejs /app/.next/standalone ./ 60 COPY --from = builder --chown = nextjs:nodejs /app/.next/static ./.next/static 61 62 USER nextjs 63 64 EXPOSE 3000 65 66 ENV PORT 3000 67 68 69 70 CMD HOSTNAME= "0.0.0.0" node server.js

Docker Compose

Here is an example of a docker-compose.yml file that can be used for development