Production Deployment
There are many ways to deploy Payload to a production environment. When evaluating how you will deploy Payload, you need to consider these main aspects:
Payload can be deployed anywhere that Next.js can run - including Vercel, Netlify, SST, DigitalOcean, AWS, and more. Because it's open source, you can self-host it.
But it's important to remember that most Payload projects will also need a database, file storage, an email provider, and a CDN. Make sure you have all of the requirements that your project needs, no matter what deployment platform you choose.
Basics
Payload runs fully in Next.js, so the Next.js build process is used for building Payload. If you've used
create-payload-app to create your project, executing the
build npm script will build Payload for production.
Security
Payload features a suite of security features that you can rely on to strengthen your application's security. When deploying to Production, it's a good idea to double-check that you are making proper use of each of them.
The Secret Key
When you initialize Payload, you provide it with a
secret property. This property should be impossible to guess and extremely difficult for brute-force attacks to crack. Make sure your Production
secret is a long, complex string.
Double-check and thoroughly test all Access Control
Because you are in complete control of who can do what with your data, you should double and triple-check that you wield that power responsibly before deploying to Production.
Running in Production
Depending on where you deploy Payload, you may need to provide a start script to your deployment platform in order to start up Payload in production mode.
Note that this is different than running
next dev. Generally, Next.js apps come configured with a
start script which runs
next start.
Secure Cookie Settings
You should be using an SSL certificate for production Payload instances, which means you can enable secure cookies in your Authentication-enabled Collection configs.
Preventing API Abuse
Payload comes with a robust set of built-in anti-abuse measures, such as locking out users after X amount of failed login attempts, GraphQL query complexity limits, max
depth settings, and more. Click here to learn more.
Database
Payload can be used with any Postgres database or MongoDB-compatible database including AWS DocumentDB or Azure Cosmos DB. Make sure your production environment has access to the database that Payload uses.
Out of the box, Payload templates pass the
process.env.DATABASE_URL environment variable to its database adapters, so make sure you've got that environment variable (and all others that you use) assigned in your deployment platform.
DocumentDB
When using AWS DocumentDB, you will need to configure connection options for authentication in the
connectOptions passed to the
mongooseAdapter . You also need to set
connectOptions.useFacet to
false to disable use of the unsupported
$facet aggregation.
CosmosDB
To improve compatibility, spread the
compatibilityOptions.cosmosdb preset into your adapter. This applies all recommended settings at once:
What
compatibilityOptions.cosmosdb enables
For advanced use cases, you can apply these options individually instead of spreading the preset:
Option
Value
Purpose
Processes bulk operations one at a time to avoid Cosmos DB transaction limits
Disables multi-document transactions (unsupported by Cosmos DB)
Uses multiple find queries instead of correlated subqueries
Disables
You can also add
indexSortableFields to index all sortable fields for the admin UI.
File storage
If you are using Payload to manage file uploads, you need to consider where your uploaded files will be permanently stored. If you do not use Payload for file uploads, then this section does not impact your app whatsoever.
Persistent vs Ephemeral Filesystems
Some cloud app hosts such as Heroku use
ephemeral file systems, which means that any files uploaded to your server only last until the server restarts or shuts down. Heroku and similar providers schedule restarts and shutdowns without your control, meaning your uploads will accidentally disappear without any way to get them back.
Alternatively, persistent filesystems will never delete your files and can be trusted to reliably host uploads perpetually.
Popular cloud providers with ephemeral filesystems:
- Heroku
- DigitalOcean Apps
Popular cloud providers with persistent filesystems:
- DigitalOcean Droplets
- Amazon EC2
- GoDaddy
- Many other more traditional web hosts
Using cloud storage providers
If you don't use Payload's
upload functionality, you can completely disregard this section.
But, if you do, and you still want to use an ephemeral filesystem provider, you can use one of Payload's official cloud storage plugins or write your own to save the files your users upload to a more permanent storage solution like Amazon S3 or DigitalOcean Spaces.
Payload provides a list of official cloud storage adapters for you to use:
Follow the docs to configure any one of these storage providers. For local development, it might be handy to simply store uploads on your own computer, and then when it comes to production, simply enable the plugin for the cloud storage vendor of your choice.
Docker
This is an example of a multi-stage docker build of Payload for production. Ensure you are setting your environment variables on deployment, like
PAYLOAD_SECRET,
PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH, and
DATABASE_URL if needed. If you don't want to have a DB connection and your build requires that, learn here how to prevent that.
In your Next.js config, set the
output property
standalone.
Dockerfile
Docker Compose
Here is an example of a docker-compose.yml file that can be used for development
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