Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started

Building without a DB connection

One of the most common problems when building a site for production, especially with Docker - is the DB connection requirement.

The important note is that Payload by itself does not have this requirement, But Next.js' SSG does if any of your route segments have SSG enabled (which is default, unless you opted out or used a Dynamic API) and use the Payload Local API.

Solutions:

Using the experimental-build-mode Next.js build flag

You can run Next.js build using the pnpx next build --experimental-build-mode compile command to only compile the code without static generation, which does not require a DB connection. In that case, your pages will be rendered dynamically, but after that, you can still generate static pages using the pnpx next build --experimental-build-mode generate command when you have a DB connection.

Next.js documentation

Opting-out of SSG

You can opt out of SSG by adding this all the route segment files:

1
export const dynamic = 'force-dynamic'

Note that it will disable static optimization and your site will be slower. More on Next.js documentation

Next

Production Deployment