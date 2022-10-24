Installation
Software Requirements
Payload requires the following software:
- Any JavaScript package manager (pnpm, npm, or yarn 2+ - pnpm is preferred, yarn 1.x is not supported)
- Node.js version 20.9.0+
- Next.js (one of the following version ranges):
15.2.9-
15.2.x
15.3.9-
15.3.x
15.4.11-
15.4.x
16.2.6+
- Any compatible database (MongoDB, Postgres or SQLite)
Quickstart with create-payload-app
To quickly scaffold a new Payload app in the fastest way possible, you can use create-payload-app. To do so, run the following command:
Then just follow the prompts! You'll get set up with a new folder and a functioning Payload app inside. You can then start configuring your application.
Adding to an existing app
Adding Payload to an existing Next.js app is super straightforward. You can either run the
npx create-payload-app command inside your Next.js project's folder, or manually install Payload by following the steps below.
If you don't have a Next.js app already, but you still want to start a project from a blank Next.js app, you can create a new Next.js app using
npx create-next-app - and then just follow the steps below to install Payload.
1. Install the relevant packages
First, you'll want to add the required Payload packages to your project:
You'll also likely want to install the following optional packages:
@payloadcms/richtext-lexical- Rich text editor (not needed if you don't use Rich Text)
sharp- Image resizing, cropping, and focal point support (only needed if you use Upload collections with image manipulation)
graphql- Only needed if you want to use the GraphQL API
Next, install a Database Adapter. Payload requires a Database Adapter to establish a database connection. Payload works with all types of databases, but the most common are MongoDB and Postgres.
To install a Database Adapter, you can run one of the following commands:
- To install the MongoDB Adapter, run:
- To install the Postgres Adapter, run:
- To install the SQLite Adapter, run:
2. Copy Payload files into your Next.js app folder
Payload installs directly in your Next.js
/app folder, and you'll need to place some files into that folder for Payload to run. You can copy these files from the Blank Template on GitHub. Once you have the required Payload files in place in your
/app folder, you should have something like this:
For an exact reference of the
(payload) directory, see Project Structure.
The files that Payload needs to have in your
/app folder do not regenerate, and will never change. Once you slot them in, you never have to revisit them. They are not meant to be edited and simply import Payload dependencies from
@payloadcms/next for the REST / GraphQL API and Admin Panel.
You can name the
(my-app) folder anything you want. The name does not matter and will just be used to clarify your directory structure for yourself. Common names might be
(frontend),
(app), or similar. More details.
3. Add the Payload Plugin to your Next.js config
Payload has a Next.js plugin that it uses to ensure compatibility with some of the packages Payload relies on, like
mongodb or
drizzle-kit.
To add the Payload Plugin, use
withPayload in your
next.config.js:
To import the Payload Plugin, you need to make sure your
next.config file is set up to use ESM.
You can do this in one of two ways:
- Set your own project to use ESM, by adding
"type": "module"to your
package.jsonfile
- Give your Next.js config the
.mjsfile extension
In either case, all
requires and
exports in your
next.config file will need to be converted to
import /
export if they are not set up that way already.
4. Create a Payload Config and add it to your TypeScript config
Finally, you need to create a Payload Config. Generally the Payload Config is located at the root of your repository, or next to your
/app folder, and is named
payload.config.ts.
Here's what Payload needs at a bare minimum:
Although this is just the bare minimum config, there are many more options that you can control here. To reference the full config and all of its options, click here.
Once you have a Payload Config, update your
tsconfig to include a
path that points to it:
5. Fire it up!
After you've reached this point, it's time to boot up Payload. Start your project in your application's folder to get going. By default, the Next.js dev script is
pnpm dev (or
npm run dev if using npm).
After it starts, you can go to
http://localhost:3000/admin to create your first Payload user!
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