Implementing Live Preview in your app

While using Live Preview, the Admin panel emits a new window.postMessage event every time a change is made to the document. Your front-end application can listen for these events and re-render accordingly.

Wiring your front-end into Live Preview is easy. If your front-end application is built with React or Next.js, use the useLivePreview React hook that Payload provides. In the future, all other major frameworks like Vue, Svelte, etc will be officially supported. If you are using any of these frameworks today, you can still integrate with Live Preview yourself using the underlying tooling that Payload provides. See building your own hook for more information.

By default, all hooks require the following args:

PathDescription
serverURL *The URL of your Payload server.
initialDataThe initial data of the document. The live data will be merged in as changes are made.
depthThe depth of the relationships to fetch. Defaults to 0.

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

And return the following values:

PathDescription
dataThe live data of the document, merged with the initial data.
isLoadingA boolean that indicates whether or not the document is loading.

React

If your front-end application is built with React or Next.js, you can use the useLivePreview hook that Payload provides.

First, install the @payloadcms/live-preview-react package:

npm install @payloadcms/live-preview-react

Then, use the useLivePreview hook in your React component:

'use client';
import { useLivePreview } from '@payloadcms/live-preview-react';
import { Page as PageType } from '@/payload-types'
// Fetch the page in a server component, pass it to the client component, then thread it through the hook
// The hook will take over from there and keep the preview in sync with the changes you make
// The `data` property will contain the live data of the document
export const PageClient: React.FC<{
page: {
title: string
}
}> = ({ page: initialPage }) => {
const { data } = useLivePreview<PageType>({
initialData: initialPage,
serverURL: PAYLOAD_SERVER_URL,
depth: 2,
})
return (
<h1>{data.title}</h1>
)
}

Building your own hook

No matter what front-end framework you are using, you can build your own hook using the same underlying tooling that Payload provides.

First, install the base @payloadcms/live-preview package:

npm install @payloadcms/live-preview

This package provides the following functions:

PathDescription
subscribeSubscribes to the Admin panel's window.postMessage events and calls the provided callback function.
unsubscribeUnsubscribes from the Admin panel's window.postMessage events.

The subscribe function takes the following args:

PathDescription
callback *A callback function that is called with data every time a change is made to the document.
serverURL *The URL of your Payload server.
initialDataThe initial data of the document. The live data will be merged in as changes are made.
depthThe depth of the relationships to fetch. Defaults to 0.

With these functions, you can build your own hook using your front-end framework of choice:

import { subscribe, unsubscribe } from '@payloadcms/live-preview';
// Build your own hook to subscribe to the live preview events
// This function will handle everything for you like
// 1. subscribing to `window.postMessage` events
// 2. merging initial page data with incoming form state
// 3. populating relationships and uploads

Here is an example of what the same useLivePreview React hook from above looks like under the hood:

import { subscribe, unsubscribe } from '@payloadcms/live-preview'
import { useCallback, useEffect, useState } from 'react'
export const useLivePreview = <T extends any>(props: {
depth?: number
initialData: T
serverURL: string
}): {
data: T
isLoading: boolean
} => {
const { depth = 0, initialData, serverURL } = props
const [data, setData] = useState<T>(initialData)
const [isLoading, setIsLoading] = useState<boolean>(true)
const onChange = useCallback((mergedData) => {
setData(mergedData)
setIsLoading(false)
}, [])
useEffect(() => {
const subscription = subscribe({
callback: onChange,
depth,
initialData,
serverURL,
})
return () => {
unsubscribe(subscription)
}
}, [serverURL, onChange, depth, initialData])
return {
data,
isLoading,
}
}

Example

For a working demonstration of this, check out the official Live Preview Example. There you will find examples of various front-end frameworks and how to integrate each one of them, including:

Next

Access Control