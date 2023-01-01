Implementing Live Preview in your app

While using Live Preview, the Admin panel emits a new
window.postMessage event every time a change is made to the document. Your front-end application can listen for these events and re-render accordingly.
Wiring your front-end into Live Preview is easy. If your front-end application is built with React or Next.js, use the
useLivePreview React hook that Payload provides. In the future, all other major frameworks like Vue, Svelte, etc will be officially supported. If you are using any of these frameworks today, you can still integrate with Live Preview yourself using the underlying tooling that Payload provides. See building your own hook for more information.
By default, all hooks require the following args:
|Path
|Description
serverURL *
|The URL of your Payload server.
initialData
|The initial data of the document. The live data will be merged in as changes are made.
depth
|The depth of the relationships to fetch. Defaults to
0.
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
And return the following values:
|Path
|Description
data
|The live data of the document, merged with the initial data.
isLoading
|A boolean that indicates whether or not the document is loading.
If your front-end application is built with React or Next.js, you can use the
useLivePreview hook that Payload provides.
First, install the
@payloadcms/live-preview-react package:
Then, use the
useLivePreview hook in your React component:
No matter what front-end framework you are using, you can build your own hook using the same underlying tooling that Payload provides.
First, install the base
@payloadcms/live-preview package:
This package provides the following functions:
|Path
|Description
subscribe
|Subscribes to the Admin panel's
window.postMessage events and calls the provided callback function.
unsubscribe
|Unsubscribes from the Admin panel's
window.postMessage events.
The
subscribe function takes the following args:
|Path
|Description
callback *
|A callback function that is called with
data every time a change is made to the document.
serverURL *
The URL of your Payload server.
initialData
|The initial data of the document. The live data will be merged in as changes are made.
depth
|The depth of the relationships to fetch. Defaults to
0.
With these functions, you can build your own hook using your front-end framework of choice:
Here is an example of what the same
useLivePreview React hook from above looks like under the hood:
For a working demonstration of this, check out the official Live Preview Example. There you will find examples of various front-end frameworks and how to integrate each one of them, including: