Implementing Live Preview in your app

While using Live Preview, the Admin panel emits a new window.postMessage event every time a change is made to the document. Your front-end application can listen for these events and re-render accordingly.

Wiring your front-end into Live Preview is easy. If your front-end application is built with React or Next.js, use the useLivePreview React hook that Payload provides. In the future, all other major frameworks like Vue, Svelte, etc will be officially supported. If you are using any of these frameworks today, you can still integrate with Live Preview yourself using the underlying tooling that Payload provides. See building your own hook for more information.

By default, all hooks require the following args:

Path Description serverURL * The URL of your Payload server. initialData The initial data of the document. The live data will be merged in as changes are made. depth The depth of the relationships to fetch. Defaults to 0 .

* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.

And return the following values:

Path Description data The live data of the document, merged with the initial data. isLoading A boolean that indicates whether or not the document is loading.

If your front-end is tightly coupled to required fields, you should ensure that your UI does not break when these fields are removed. For example, if you are rendering something like data.relatedPosts[0].title , your page will break once you remove the first related post. To get around this, use conditional logic, optional chaining, or default values in your UI where needed. For example, data?.relatedPosts?.[0]?.title .

React

If your front-end application is built with React or Next.js, you can use the useLivePreview hook that Payload provides.

First, install the @payloadcms/live-preview-react package:

npm install @payloadcms / live - preview - react

Then, use the useLivePreview hook in your React component:

'use client' ; import { useLivePreview } from '@payloadcms/live-preview-react' ; import { Page as PageType } from '@/payload-types' export const PageClient : React . FC < { page : { title : string } } > = ( { page : initialPage } ) => { const { data } = useLivePreview < PageType > ( { initialData : initialPage , serverURL : PAYLOAD_SERVER_URL , depth : 2 , } ) return ( < h1 > { data . title } </ h1 > ) }

If is important that the depth argument matches exactly with the depth of your initial page request. The depth property is used to populated relationships and uploads beyond their IDs. See Depth for more information.

Building your own hook

No matter what front-end framework you are using, you can build your own hook using the same underlying tooling that Payload provides.

First, install the base @payloadcms/live-preview package:

npm install @payloadcms / live - preview

This package provides the following functions:

Path Description subscribe Subscribes to the Admin panel's window.postMessage events and calls the provided callback function. unsubscribe Unsubscribes from the Admin panel's window.postMessage events.

The subscribe function takes the following args:

Path Description callback * A callback function that is called with data every time a change is made to the document. serverURL * The URL of your Payload server. git s initialData The initial data of the document. The live data will be merged in as changes are made. depth The depth of the relationships to fetch. Defaults to 0 .

With these functions, you can build your own hook using your front-end framework of choice:

import { subscribe , unsubscribe } from '@payloadcms/live-preview' ;

Here is an example of what the same useLivePreview React hook from above looks like under the hood:

import { subscribe , unsubscribe } from '@payloadcms/live-preview' import { useCallback , useEffect , useState } from 'react' export const useLivePreview = < T extends any > (props: { depth ? : number initialData : T serverURL : string } ): { data : T isLoading : boolean } => { const { depth = 0 , initialData , serverURL } = props const [ data , setData ] = useState < T > (initialData) const [isLoading, setIsLoading] = useState < boolean > (true) const onChange = useCallback((mergedData) => { setData ( mergedData ) setIsLoading ( false ) } , []) useEffect(() => { const subscription = subscribe ( { callback : onChange , depth , initialData , serverURL , } ) return ( ) => { unsubscribe ( subscription ) } } , [serverURL, onChange, depth, initialData]) return { data , isLoading , } }

When building your own hook, ensure that the args and return values are consistent with the ones listed at the top of this document. This will ensure that all hooks follow the same API.

Example

For a working demonstration of this, check out the official Live Preview Example. There you will find examples of various front-end frameworks and how to integrate each one of them, including: