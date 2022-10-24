Client-side Live Preview
While using Live Preview, the Admin Panel emits a new
window.postMessage event every time your document has changed. Your front-end application can listen for these events and re-render accordingly.
If your front-end application is built with React or Vue, use the
useLivePreview hooks that Payload provides. In the future, all other major frameworks like Svelte will be officially supported. If you are using any of these frameworks today, you can still integrate with Live Preview yourself using the underlying tooling that Payload provides. See building your own hook for more information.
By default, all hooks accept the following args:
|Path
|Description
serverURL *
|The URL of your Payload server.
initialData
|The initial data of the document. The live data will be merged in as changes are made.
depth
|The depth of the relationships to fetch. Defaults to
0.
apiRoute
|The path of your API route as defined in
routes.api. Defaults to
/api.
* An asterisk denotes that a property is required.
And return the following values:
|Path
|Description
data
|The live data of the document, merged with the initial data.
isLoading
|A boolean that indicates whether or not the document is loading.
Frameworks
Live Preview will work with any front-end framework that supports the native
window.postMessage API. By default, Payload officially supports the most popular frameworks, including:
If your framework is not listed, you can still integrate with Live Preview using the underlying tooling that Payload provides. More details.
React
If your front-end application is built with client-side React like Next.js Pages Router, you can use the
useLivePreview hook that Payload provides.
First, install the
@payloadcms/live-preview-react package:
Then, use the
useLivePreview hook in your React component:
Vue
If your front-end application is built with Vue 3 or Nuxt 3, you can use the
useLivePreview composable that Payload provides.
First, install the
@payloadcms/live-preview-vue package:
Then, use the
useLivePreview hook in your Vue component:
Building your own hook
No matter what front-end framework you are using, you can build your own hook using the same underlying tooling that Payload provides.
First, install the base
@payloadcms/live-preview package:
This package provides the following functions:
|Path
|Description
subscribe
|Subscribes to the Admin Panel's
window.postMessage events and calls the provided callback function.
unsubscribe
|Unsubscribes from the Admin Panel's
window.postMessage events.
ready
|Sends a
window.postMessage event to the Admin Panel to indicate that the front-end is ready to receive messages.
isLivePreviewEvent
|Checks if a
MessageEvent originates from the Admin Panel and is a Live Preview event, i.e. debounced form state.
The
subscribe function takes the following args:
|Path
|Description
callback *
|A callback function that is called with
data every time a change is made to the document.
serverURL *
|The URL of your Payload server.
initialData
|The initial data of the document. The live data will be merged in as changes are made.
depth
|The depth of the relationships to fetch. Defaults to
0.
With these functions, you can build your own hook using your front-end framework of choice:
Here is an example of what the same
useLivePreview React hook from above looks like under the hood:
Example
For a working demonstration of this, check out the official Live Preview Example. There you will find examples of various front-end frameworks and how to integrate each one of them, including:
Troubleshooting
Relationships and/or uploads are not populating
If you are using relationships or uploads in your front-end application, and your front-end application runs on a different domain than your Payload server, you may need to configure CORS to allow requests to be made between the two domains. This includes sites that are running on a different port or subdomain. Similarly, if you are protecting resources behind user authentication, you may also need to configure CSRF to allow cookies to be sent between the two domains. For example:
Relationships and/or uploads disappear after editing a document
It is possible that either you are setting an improper
depth in your initial request and/or your
useLivePreview hook, or they're mismatched. Ensure that the
depth parameter is set to the correct value, and that it matches exactly in both places. For example:
Iframe refuses to connect
If your front-end application has set a Content Security Policy (CSP) that blocks the Admin Panel from loading your front-end application, the iframe will not be able to load your site. To resolve this, you can whitelist the Admin Panel's domain in your CSP by setting the
frame-ancestors directive: