THE SOLUTION

Access Control





Payload's access control proved instrumental, offering exceptional power while maintaining user-friendly management. Declaring and managing document access became as simple as writing a JavaScript function, providing a seamless solution to 2/90's access control needs.





An Admin Panel Up to the Task





Payload's dynamically generated React admin panel emerged as a game-changer, offering unparalleled intuitiveness in managing diverse data types. Its dynamic functionality, coupled with easy customization and extension capabilities, empowered 2/90 Signs in streamlining management of its complex configurator.





Unparalleled Schema Support





Payload robust capabilities supported 2/90's highly intricate schema requirements. This ensured that the complexities of the sign system's design specifications were effortlessly handled within the Payload framework, offering a tailored solution to their schema challenges.





Stripe Support





Payload facilitates streamlined integration with Stripe through a dedicated plugin, ensuring seamless and secure e-commerce transactions for both standard and customized sign orders.