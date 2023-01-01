The CMS backend for 2/90 leverages Stripe to facilitate transactions for one-off products or fully custom sign orders, which are all editable and managed through the Payload CMS backend.
This functionality provides 2/90 with the ability to send orders from the sign building software straight to production without missing a beat.
The customization options on the frontend are endless, and every detail needs to be one hundred percent accurate, which meant 2/90 needed to use a backend that was up to the task.
Design specs are highly configurable and inherit from a base system spec. 2/90 needed to design a highly intricate schema, and Payload supported everything needed.
Access Control
Users are tied to Organizations which allows 2/90 to restrict what products they can order, whose orders they can see, which customers are eligible for paying via invoice, and much more.
